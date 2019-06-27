Mitsubishi could return to performance cars with reborn Lancer Evolution

Mitsubishi is plotting a resurrection of the iconic Lancer Evolution as part of a return to its performance car roots.
It is planned to continue a rich history of Lancer Evolution models kicked off with the launch of the first-generation model in 1992, by offering supercar-beating acceleration together with the choice of either traditional four-door saloon or five-door hatchback bodystyles, according to Japanese-based sources.
Details remain scarce, but suggestions are the followup to the Lancer Evolution X produced between 2007 and 2016 would share key elements of its drivetrain with the next-generation Renault Mégane RS, with a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine mated to a dual-clutch gearbox and an advanced Mitsubishi-developed S-AWC four-wheel drive system.
In its most potent form, the existing front-wheel-drive Renault Mégane RS’s MR designated engine delivers 296bhp and 295lb ft of torque. However, the possible addition of electronic boosting in a 48V mild-hybrid system being developed for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is likely to increase its reserves closer to the 341bhp and 319lb ft of the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder powerplant used by the limited-edition Subaru Impreza WRX STi S209.
The 11th generation of the four-wheel-drive Lancer Evolution has been conceived to sit on the CMF-C/D F4 platform developed within Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.
Join the debate
Boris9119
Hard-On!
More than enough said I think?
owenmahamilton
Not enough horsepower
Considering that previous versions of the car had 400 bhp, I don't think that 296 bhp let alone 341 bhp is enough. If talks between FCA and the Renault group do reopen and a merger goes ahead then they should put the engine from the Stelvio Quadrifoglio in the car.
NoPasaran
owenmahamilton wrote:
400bhp was ONLY limited version and only for UK.
QF engine does not belong in Lancer for many reasons.
I would suggest they concentrate on keeping the car mass in check, and price.
BenS1
owenmahamilton wrote:
I totally agree. The Evo used to be a step above the hottest of hot hatches back in its day, but things have moved on. Now we have Hot Hatches that are over 400bhp as standard (i.e. not after market modified), so the Evo really needs to be at this level as a minimum... probably 450bhp if it wants to maintain the advantage over hot hatches that it used to enjoy.
The Apprentice
Probably bought about as
Probably bought about as sales of their hybrids are high enough now to give some headroom in their EU dictated average fleet CO2 level, which is getting more stringent.
Peter Cavellini
About time!
Really missed this car, along with the Subaru these two were the best of there time, whether they’d reach these dizzying heights again is debatable,but, why not?
Peter Cavellini.
leftfield lenny
Return of the Lancer EVO?
I agree with you, Peter Cavellini. Who knows, Mitsubishi's actions may just bring Subaru to its senses in also providing to Europe some of their high performance vehicles that they keep for their own and Asian (including Australia and New Zealand) markets. I know for example that you Subaru, sell a 2.0 296 BHP version of the Levorg in those markets. Why are we in the UK having a 2.0 148 BHP model foisted on us instead of that version as well?
Peter Cavellini
Not stuck?
These days you can take most performance cars to specialist car tuners who’ll extract more from your car, so maybe car makers know that which beggars the question are they saving money by not making high powered version?
Peter Cavellini.
Add your comment