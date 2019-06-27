Mitsubishi could return to performance cars with reborn Lancer Evolution

Mitsubishi is plotting a resurrection of the iconic Lancer Evolution as part of a return to its performance car roots.

It is planned to continue a rich history of Lancer Evolution models kicked off with the launch of the first-generation model in 1992, by offering supercar-beating acceleration together with the choice of either traditional four-door saloon or five-door hatchback bodystyles, according to Japanese-based sources.

Details remain scarce, but suggestions are the followup to the Lancer Evolution X produced between 2007 and 2016 would share key elements of its drivetrain with the next-generation Renault Mégane RS, with a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine mated to a dual-clutch gearbox and an advanced Mitsubishi-developed S-AWC four-wheel drive system.

In its most potent form, the existing front-wheel-drive Renault Mégane RS’s MR designated engine delivers 296bhp and 295lb ft of torque. However, the possible addition of electronic boosting in a 48V mild-hybrid system being developed for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is likely to increase its reserves closer to the 341bhp and 319lb ft of the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder powerplant used by the limited-edition Subaru Impreza WRX STi S209.

The 11th generation of the four-wheel-drive Lancer Evolution has been conceived to sit on the CMF-C/D F4 platform developed within Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.