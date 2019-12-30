Steve Cropley's car of the decade: McLaren MP4-12C

The car’s faults are well known, but also, now that I look back, rather over-egged. The 12C had some deeply annoying infotainment and electronics faults, and sometimes its early “touch” door catches didn’t work. The name was weird, too, especially since nobody ever seemed to understand the use of that figure “12” in the name of a V8 car. Sheriff having departed, a new production and quality expert, Mike Flewitt, arrived to right the wrongs – for which he was rightly elevated to CEO – and the 12C’s name was changed to 650S as a way of moving on from the 12C’s over-publicised glitches.

Yet in retrospect, this car’s achievements have been amazing. It has pioneered the dimensions, build techniques, powertrain and the mechanical layout of every McLaren that has succeeded it. Sure, later mainstream models have been more refined, but quite a few well-heeled 12C owners have kept their original Macca when buying a new one, because they like the original too much to sell.

My own view is that the 12C looks especially good against its rivals today. The 12C still steers beautifully, its interconnected suspension affords it an extraordinary ride quality, it grips like one of its 2019 relatives and still packs explosive performance and superlative braking. The 2010-era twin-turbo V8 engine, then as now made by Ricardo, is still so powerful and efficient that it’s not entirely clear why they changed it.

Finally, the 12C looks beautiful to me – restrained in its details and superbly proportioned even though it was a first attempt – and despite having the more sophisticated suspension, it’s the most affordable – and yet the rarest – McLaren going.

For me, the McLaren MP4-12C says a great deal about the decade just past: brilliant, but bypassed. We live in an era that demands a speed of change that, back in the 1960s, might even have deprived the Jaguar E-type of some of its time in the sun. The 12C is a fabulous, seminal car that too many of us have already forgotten.

