Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster are ‘right cars’ to lead electric sports car drive

The Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster are the “right cars to start electrification in [Porsche] sports cars”, according to Porsche deputy chairman Lutz Meschke.

Autocar first reported on a possible electric and hybrid 718 arriving in 2022 earlier this year, and while Meschke would not confirm the electrified model was coming, his comments strongly hinted that this is the case.

He said the 718 would certainly go down a pure-electric route rather than any form of hybrid. “We need to start thinking about electric cars in the sports car segment. An [electric] 718 could be a very good step in the future.”

Meschke added that a new electric platform would be created for an electric 718, which would then be shared with the wider Volkswagen Group, rather than sitting on the Taycan’s existing PPE platform, shared with Audi.

“Sports cars are part of our history; we can't just offer electrified SUVs.”