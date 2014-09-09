There are some real dynamic highlights to the driving experience of the RC F Ultimate Edition. In line with what we have already reported of its performance, they are mostly notes of slightly subjective fine detail. And judged in wider focus, we must record that this car feels its size and weight on both road and track; it doesn’t corner as flat or grip as hard as an equivalent BMW M car or Mercedes-AMG; and it doesn’t have the sweetness of cornering balance and adjustability of posture of rivals, either. But, nevertheless, it finds a way to involve and entertain its driver, and leaves its mark on your memory.

The expanse of the bonnet seems to fill the lane in front of you quite widely. The RC F doesn’t have an especially fast steering ratio (2.9 turns lock to lock), and so it doesn’t have the flat, instant turn-in you might expect. But, perhaps consequently, the car takes a line harmoniously as it gently dips a shoulder into every successive bend. It sticks to it assuredly. And, as you accelerate away from the apex and begin to unwind the steering, you can certainly feel the rear axle loading up and moving around slightly, shuffling power to the outside wheel – and helping to keep the car’s nose true to your intended path.

Perhaps also because it’s so moderately geared, the steering is a highlight: communicative and intuitive, well weighted and tactile. There is, in short, a level of engagement here beyond a lot of fast road cars, and a readiness to absorb that’s all the rarer for its subtlety.

Track notes

The RC F Ultimate Edition’s active rear diff comes with Track and Slalom modes, the latter giving it that extra dose of turn-in agility.

It’s only a fleeting dose, because there’s no escaping the influence of the car’s V8 on its slightly noseheavy chassis balance. It takes quite a lot of provocation to coax the car into more than a whiff of momentary oversteer, for example, though the Expert mode stability control will certainly allow you to experiment.