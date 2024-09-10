Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio review

From £133,1208

Maserati now offers its luxury coupé and convertible with petrol and electric power. Which to choose?

If there’s one car that defines Maserati as a brand, it’s the Maserati Granturismo (known as the Maserati Grancabrio in convertible form).

There have been saloons and supercars along the way, and of course the firm also sells SUVs now, but it has been making big luxury 2+2 coupés with a sporting edge for most of its history.

Although there hasn’t been one enduring name over the years (Maserati has used 3500GT, Sebring, Coupé etc), the model line is arguably to Maserati what the 911 is to Porsche. It’s what you think of when you picture ‘a Maserati’ and the kind of car the brand needs to keep making – and making well – to give legitimacy to its SUVs.

To ensure there’s a future for the Maserati coupé, the Granturismo – like the Maserati Grecale SUV and MC20 supercar – has been engineered to be available with both a petrol engine and a fully electric powertrain.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
03 Maserati Granturismo review 2024 Grancabrio Folgore front cornering

The outgoing Granturismo was launched all the way back in 2007 and clung on until 2019 on the strengths of its beautiful looks and spectacular V8 engine.

The naturally aspirated V8 couldn’t survive into this more emissions-limited era, but even though it’s a completely new car underneath, the styling is clearly an evolution of what went before, with a very long bonnet and a swoopy silhouette.

Like the colour of the Grancabrio in the pictures? It’s Orange Devil, from the Fuoriserie range. That translates as ‘out of series’ or ‘specially built’, but it might as well mean ‘furiously expensive’, because these special colours cost anything between £16k and £30k.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

The long clamshell bonnet is partly there for visual effect, certainly. Its enormous three-metre-squared surface area sees to that, and Maserati has even given it a name: Cofango, a portmanteau of cofano (bonnet) and parafango (wing).

It's also a result of the car’s mechanical layout. Maserati claims the Granturismo (and the soft-top Grancabrio) uses an entirely new platform that isn't related to either the old one or that of the Grecale SUV, which is loosely based on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Work on it started in 2017, with the aim of making it suitable for both petrol and electric drivetrains.

Like with the old Granturismo, it places the engine behind the front axle. However, in line with modern expectations for a powerful GT, it now drives all four wheels. The engine’s rearward position means the front differential sits in front rather than below, thus enabling a low bonnet line.

To maintain the classic design, as well as a similar driving feel in the electric version, this places the battery and three motors (one front, two rear) in the same space otherwise taken up by the ICE powertrain.

The way it doesn’t use a skateboard platform is, in a way, similar to the set-up of the original Mini Electric, even if the battery is rather bigger: 83kWh of usable capacity. Then again, in this big, heavy car, that’s only enough for 260-278 miles on the WLTP test cycle, which looks a bit last-generation when there’s no shortage of 300-mile EVs. Maybe the Folgore shares more with that old Mini than its battery layout.

Hold on, says Maserati, because the Folgore has an 800V electrical system, which allows it to charge at speeds of up to 270kW – or a 20-80% charge in 18 minutes. That’s quick, certainly, but the Porsche Taycan still beats it on all counts: range, battery size, peak charging speed and 20-80% charging time.

All versions of the Granturismo feature a structure that’s about 65% aluminium, but the petrol models feature different sills that reinstate some of the stiffness lost to the EV, which uses its centrally mounted battery as a stressed chassis component.

From this architecture hangs double-wishbone suspension at the front, a five-link axle at the rear and height-adjustable air springs. Those prove a useful addition when it comes to calibrating a set-up that’s required to cope with a chunky 465kg spread in kerb weight between EV and petrol. It’s a hefty 2260kg for the hard-top Folgore compared with 1795kg for the Trofeo. The Grancabrio Folgore and Trofeo add 80kg and 100kg, respectively.

Under the long bonnet of the Trofeo is the V6 from the Maserati MC20 supercar, complete with Formula 1-inspired combustion-chamber technology and fuel-saving cylinder deactivation. In addition to its 542bhp, in the Trofeo it produces a deep-chested 479lb ft of torque at a usefully low 3000rpm.

This is linked to a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel drive system that can shuffle 100% of the available torque to the rear wheels, divide it equally between the axles or anything in between.

There’s a trick torque-vectoring limited-slip differential at the rear, while the front diff is mounted just ahead of the engine, helping to keep the V6 low and between the axles, thus aiding the centre of gravity, the polar moment of inertia and the weight distribution, which is a commendable 52:48, front to rear.

While that sort of torque shuffling is impressive for a piston car, the Folgore goes one step forward. It has not two but three motors: one driving both front wheels through a differential, and one for each rear wheel. Each motor makes up to 402bhp, giving a theoretical maximum of over 1200bhp. But the battery isn’t up to that kind of power flow yet, so it’s limited (limited!) to 751bhp, up to 100% of that going to the rear and no more than 50% to the front.

INTERIOR

8
Maserati GranTurismo review 2024 12 dash

The Granturismo has never been intended as the best-handling GT car in its class. That was obvious when we put the original against a Porsche 911 in 2008 and when the new one faced the Aston Martin DB12 and Ferrari Roma earlier this year. The Granturismo has a greater duality of purpose.

It’s a much longer and therefore more spacious car than those rivals. We don’t imagine Italian dignitaries being chauffeured around in the back of one any time soon, but it is the only one among its peers that has anything approaching full-size rear seats. The new Mercedes-AMG GT is notably less accommodating, although its boot is slightly larger and slightly more practical, thanks to a hatch and folding rear seats.

In the Folgore, you can opt for part-fabric seats that use a material called Econyl, which is nylon made from waste materials like fishing nets. It comes in various funky colours, it looks and feels great, and it is more interesting than the usual leather.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

The Grancabrio does considerably worse for boot space, mind you: 151 litres with the roof up or 114 litres with it stowed.

Similar to that car, the front of the Granturismo's cabin is a decidedly mixed bag. Some elements easily live up to the high price that Maserati charges (we will come to that in a moment). There’s soft leather, laser-cut metal speaker grilles, Ferrari-style metal shift paddles and Maserati’s unusual take on carbonfibre trim, where the fibres are coarse and unlacquered. But then there’s the big slab of gloss black plastic that incorporates the twin screens, the horribly plasticky shift buttons and the flimsy housings for the tweeters.

Thankfully, usability is fairly well considered. For an Italian GT, the Granturismo offers a surprising amount of storage space. The door bins are tiny, but there’s a wireless phone charger and two remarkably large centre console cubbies.

The user interface is very screen-heavy, but because there are two touchscreens, there is plenty of space for important functions to be accessible at all times.

Not everything is quite where you expect it to be (the screen brightness is under ‘Ambient’, for example), but owners should get used to it soon enough.

The main multimedia screen is the Android-based Uconnect system that’s also used in various Fiats, Jeeps and Alfa Romeos. You might expect something more bespoke in your luxury GT, but when it works as well as this does, it feels churlish to complain. The menus are logical, you can customise the home screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are integrated well.

However, as we noted with the Grecale, which has much the same dashboard, the discrepancy between the fonts on the different screens and on the buttons gives the whole thing a slightly messy appearance.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
14 maserati granturismo trofeo uk review 2023 16 engine

Maserati's old atmospheric V8 will naturally be missed but, in the 3.0-litre Nettuno V6, the brand has quite a worthy replacement.

For pure speed, the Granturismo Trofeo lags behind the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 that we road tested a few weeks ago, but only by a little. And anyway, opportunities for full-throttle acceleration on the road in the UK in cars this potent are so rare that the point is largely moot, other than for bragging rights.

In almost every respect, this is a seriously quick car. Its slightly laggy delivery and layered, genuine voice give it real character. It bellows at low revs as it fills its lungs, developing to a pedigree rasp at higher revs. The sound has a coarse, gritty texture at all times.

Sensible spacing of the eight gears allows you to explore the whole rev range on the road as well. The lower four are closely stacked, and if you shift up at the indicated 6500rpm redline, rather than the real 7200rpm one, you can get a good way through third gear before hitting the national speed limit.

At launch events in Italy, we found second gear a tad long for powering out of hairpins, requiring a downshift to first to avoid any low-rev lethargy. A shorter final drive wouldn’t hurt – or better low-rev turbo response, of course.

The gearbox itself is the familiar ZF eight-speed automatic, which is ideal for the application. It tends to shift smoothly and picks its shift points sensibly in automatic mode, and responds quickly to the paddles. In Corsa mode, Maserati has engineered in a slightly unnecessary jerk on full-throttle upshifts, but it’s not too distracting.

Given the car’s abundant performance, its braking is only adequate. Pedal feel is good and an average dry stopping distance of 44.5m from 70mph is fine but notably longer than the AMG GT’s.

However, our in-gear acceleration tests involved regular braking from 130-50mph, and after a few rounds there was a warning of overheated brakes. This isn't something you are likely to do in the UK, but it’s not an unrealistic scenario should you take your car to a German autobahn. The problem didn’t present when testing from 70mph, although a wet stopping distance of 70.1m is poor (the Porsche 911 Carrera needed 58.2m in 2019).

With 751bhp (or 818bhp for short bursts), the Folgore EV is naturally incredibly fast. Nothing we haven’t seen before, but at these sorts of silly outputs, it’s mostly academic on the road anyway. What’s much more important is that it’s smooth and easy to control.

It’s possible to reduce the regen to nearly zero and do it all through the nicely progressive brake pedal. The steering-wheel paddles let you ramp up the regen gradually but it stops short of a true one-pedal mode.

Maserati has made the decision to pipe in some ‘motor’ sound, and you don’t get a choice in the matter. It’s relatively soft and appropriate and nowhere near as overbearing as some, but we wish it were switchable.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
Maserati GranTurismo review 2024 rear cornering

‘GT’ or ‘gran turismo’ is a very flexible concept. Despite effectively sharing a name and both being powerful, expensive four-seat coupés, the Maserati Granturismo and Mercedes-AMG GT have very different characters. While AMG puts a lot of emphasis on its cars’ sporting credentials, Maserati is much more concerned with luxury.

It’s unique in the class for using air suspension, and Maserati has tuned it to have a much more relaxed gait than the AMG GT, or even the BMW 8 Series. Its long-wave ride has none of the tetchiness one might associate with a car that’s trying to be too sporty and the levels of road noise are quite subdued.

In the coupé in particular there’s good visibility, which breeds confidence by making the car easy to place on the road, which in turn creates a sense of compactness at odds with dimensions that record nearly five metres nose to tail and two metres across the hips.
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

However, Maserati’s air suspension has nowhere near the sophistication of the equivalent in, say, the Porsche Panamera (never mind Porsche’s active system), failing to muster the same wheel control. As a result, the ride is somewhat brittle over short surface imperfections.

Overall, the comfortable seats and driving position, relatively low noise and easy-going ride make the Granturismo a more appealing long-distance prospect than most of its peers, which have gone down the super-GT route.

All of which isn’t to say that the Granturismo is a pure luxury coupé in the mould of the old Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupé. Granted, it doesn’t have the body control and lightning-quick responses of the AMG GT, let alone the Ferrari Roma. But it has enough verve to be an engaging driver’s car.

The steering is a particular highlight. The engineers have chosen a fairly calm ratio and resisted making it too heavy. It just feels very intuitive and subtly feeds back information about grip levels through the thin rim of the steering wheel.

The switch to four-wheel drive hasn’t made the Granturismo a strait-laced traction monster. Turn the drive mode switch to Corsa and there’s an enjoyable rear-driven balance, with the option of a sliver of oversteer out of tight corners. Equally, keep it in GT mode and it’s as safe and undramatic as you would like.

We’ve yet to drive the Folgore or Grancabrio in the UK, but both impressed in the hills of Italy. The air suspension feels slightly firmer but remains impressively comfortable. The differences between its drive modes are even bigger than in the Trofeo.

In the Audi SQ8 E-tron, the tri-motor set-up promises more than it actually delivers. Same with the Tesla Model S Plaid. Maserati has made much better use of this opportunity, because the Granturismo Folgore will very obviously over-rotate its outside rear wheel, giving this big, 2.3-tonne car a remarkable dose of agility. It really shrinks the car and, if you have the space and inclination, makes it very sweetly adjustable on the power.

While you can feel some shimmies over poorly surfaced roads, the convertible remains fairly rigid – the EV more so than the V6, thanks to the stiff battery pack.

Track notes

Our time with the Granturismo was blessed with dry, sunny weather, which rendered its four-wheel drive system somewhat redundant. This is where MIRA’s wet handling track comes in, demonstrating what to expect when you run this car through winter or take it on a skiing holiday.

Traction is strong at all times and lets you use much of the power without unsettling flares of wheelspin. Leave the drive mode in GT or Comfort and the Granturismo will reassure its driver in the corners as well, as the systems smoothly stop any slides in their tracks before they get a chance to develop – without dulling the car’s innate rear-driven character.

Sport mode relaxes the systems to let you have some fun while keeping things sensible. Corsa feels for all intents and purposes like the stability control is off, letting you get the car quite sideways (though the four-wheel drive system eventually tries to pull it straight). It’s only when you turn it fully off using the ESC button in the lower touchscreen that you notice how much the systems were helping you.

If there’s anything that holds the Granturismo back in slippery conditions, it’s the relatively limited front grip. The excellent steering gives you plenty of warning when the front end is about to wash wide, allowing you to drive around this issue, but winter tyres would be a worthwhile investment for the colder, wetter months, as the fitted Goodyears clearly struggle with standing water.

Assisted driving

Our test car had both the ADAS Base Package and Level 2 Package, at £3480 each, adding up to the sort of driver assistance feature line-up that you would expect from a mid-level Kia.

The adaptive cruise control works very well, speeding up and slowing down smoothly, and it isn’t easily confused by cars in adjacent lanes or cars cutting in. The semi-autonomous steering system is relatively smooth too, as is the emergency lane keeping assistance.

The lane keeping assistance and overspeed warning, which are mandated to reactivate when starting the car, can be permanently disabled. In the case of the latter, that’s a good thing, as the speed limit recognition is very inaccurate.

On our test car, which Maserati said was an early production car, the blindspot monitoring was faulty (it permanently thought there was an obstacle to the right) and the reversing camera sometimes stayed black.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

4
Maserati GranTurismo review 2024 01 dynamic

The revitalised Maserati is being more than a little ambitious with its Granturismo pricing. It starts at £133,120 for the lower-power Modena, rising to £163,590 for the Trofeo. In both cases, that’s a fair chunk more than the BMW M850i and Porsche 911 Carrera. The Trofeo is in line with the AMG GT 63, but whereas the AMG comes out of the box very complete, Maserati charges £6960 for the full suite of ADAS and £3360 for the upgraded stereo.

Where it gets silly is with paint. The standard palette is very limited and even the nice-but-nothing-special red of our test car is part of the Fuoriserie line, costing as much as a whole Volkswagen Golf: £29,160.

CAP reckons depreciation won’t be any worse than with an AMG GT, at least.

Fuel economy is quite decent, given the Granturismo’s performance potential, but as is typical of such heavily turbocharged engines, it’s very dependent on driving style.

We couldn’t take our usual touring economy figure, because MIRA’s high-speed bowl was closed at the time of our test. However, we frequently saw 30-35mpg on motorway runs, thanks to the Granturismo’s long eighth gear and relatively good aerodynamics. Of course, use the performance and the MPG tumbles quickly.

We’ve not had enough time in the EV for any definitive conclusions about economy, but its official WLTP rating of 2.6-2.8mpkWh isn't great.

VERDICT

25 maserati granturismo trofeo uk review 2023 15 static front

The new Granturismo, reborn with a turbo V6 and four-wheel drive, is a very enjoyable GT. It has the exotic name and looks that the 8 Series and AMG GT can’t match.

Although it has the performance to compete, the Granturismo stays out of the sports GT one-upmanship that the AMG, Roma and DB12 are engaged in. Instead, it offers much more everyday comfort and usability via its pliant air suspension, good noise isolation and a roomy cabin for a two-door coupé. The Granturismo has found a role for itself and plays it fairly convincingly.

The trouble is that it lacks some sophistication. Its air suspension feels a tad rudimentary, and its interior quality is very inconsistent. At 8 Series money, this would be an appealing alternative choice; at Aston prices, it becomes harder to justify.

The Folgore EV, is a different story again. Particularly in convertible Grancabrio form, it brings something genuinely new to the table: there has never been an electric four-seat convertible.

While in the Trofeo you can’t help being reminded that you used to be able to have a V8, the Folgore is its own thing. Sure, having the wind in your hair and a V8 in your ears is appealing, but there’s a lot to be said for replacing combustion with birdsong.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As part of Autocar’s road test team, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews, comparison tests, as well as the odd feature and news story. 

Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s eight-page road tests, which are the most rigorous in the business thanks to independent performance, fuel consumption and noise figures.

