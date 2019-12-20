Mercedes downplays 75% AMG range restriction claims

Mercedes could axe around three quarters of its AMG performance range to meet strict CO2 targets.
According to the Financial Times, the downsizing of Mercedes’ performance offering could be the manufacturer’s only choice if it is to bring its current fleet emissions rating of 138g/km down to a target of 100g/km. AMG models are among the brand’s most polluting, typically using much larger, more inefficient powertrains than their Mercedes-Benz-badged counterparts.
The FT reports that several Mercedes dealers expect a 75% reduction in the availability of AMG models, which industry analyst Max Warburton claims would be a “catastrophe for profitability”. Mercedes’ performance models command a significant premium over standard cars, but threaten the car maker’s ability to bring its CO2 average down.
Such a move could even be extended to Mercedes’ mainstream line-up, where the firm could restrict sales of cars equipped with 3.0-litre engines, said the FT. This could force powertrain alterations for models such as the new GLE Coupe, which is available exclusively with a 3.0-litre straight-six, even in standard form.
Responding to the report, a Mercedes spokesman said that "Mercedes-AMG is a significant strategic pillar for Mercedes-Benz cars with a clear powertrain strategy for the future," but did not respond directly to the comments allegedly made by some of the firm's retail representatives.
He added: "Starting with the first plug-in hybrids coming to the market in 2020 and followed by a new model range equipped with electrified powertrains, Mercedes-AMG will also contribute to lowering the average fleet emission of Mercedes-Benz Cars."
Earlier this year, Autocar reported that the next-generation C63 performance saloon, arriving in 2022, will swap the current model’s 503bhp 4.0-litre V8 for a hybridised 2.0-litre four-pot. The motor will be largely based on the new M139 unit featured in the latest A45 hot hatchback, which is the most powerful four-cylinder production engine on sale.
Join the debate
artill
It would almost be funny, if
It would almost be funny, if Mercedes stopped selling its appealing cars in Europe and just sold EVs, and Taxis, whilst still making huge SUVs, and their more desireable cars for the rest of the world.
One point i still have not read anything about however, why are UK figures included (assuming we do leave the EU)? Surely after that date we should be part of the rest of the world, still allowed to have what we want, leaving just the EU to penalise its citizens?
Deputy
CO2 not Power
The article seems to imply that the CO2 targets are killing AMG. It's the use of liquid dinosaur burning engines for AMG that is doing that! If they delveoped some decent electric powertrains (Taycan anyone?) then AMG could thrive.
WallMeerkat
Maybe if they stopped selling
Maybe if they stopped selling every PCP'd A class as an AMG they might restore some glamour to the tuner name.
LucyP
AMG's raison d'etre is petrol
Deputy - selling milk floats would kill AMG sales. People buy AMGs because of the noise. They know that, and that's why they make them sound like that. And you can use them without worrying about range. All I ever read about is Teslas that can do 0-60 in 0.01 seconds and have a top speed of 1 million mph, but I have never been overtaken by one. Audi/BMW/Merc/Transit van - all day long. The Tesla is always in lane 1, doing less than 70 mph.
Deputy
LucyP - sure, but...
I used to have a V8 M3 and it was awesome. However I recently had a Model 3 Performance and that makes the M3 and any petrol powertrain feel noisy but no go! So I'd love an M or AMG electric vehicle - hits you in the back and handles. Looking forward to the Taycan. I'll always love the sound of a V10 but the future is electric. I'll keep a 'classic' V10 Gallardo for track days!
abkq
LucyP wrote:
Because Tesla drivers are responsible drivers rather than juvenile speed merchants?
Nickktod
First taxation then legislation.
Like it or not the future is electric, and if AMG wants to be part of it they'll need a USP other than the traditional V8 rumble. When solid state batteries and inductive under road charging become productionised at scale, combustion engines will disappear from the price lists very quickly.
Add your comment