Banger or bus? Used cars for the price of a bus pass

There’s a stark choice. Either join the queue, be at the mercy of timetables and share your ride with lots of other people or do Bangernomics – the science of buying and running an old car for next to nothing.
And you can find good cars for the price of a bus season ticket. True, this isn’t the time for going out and buying a used car, but it’s the perfect time to plot and research your next purchase so you can pounce as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
We’ll show you how to pick a motor that’ll be safe, practical and reliable – no matter your meagre budget, circumstances or requirements. We’ll also prove that it’s possible to have fun – because if buying a banger doesn’t involve having a laugh, you’re doing something wrong.
Minibus for the price of a bus pass
We randomly chose a First National ticket that, for £625, will get you in and around Ipswich for a whole year and allow you as far afield as the Nacton Crossroads, wherever that is. But just imagine you want to take your extended family of seven elsewhere.
