Updated Renault Megane gains plug-in hybrid and tech boost

Renault has updated its Mégane range with new cabin tech, an updated RS model and the first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant.

The E-Tech PHEV follows on from the Captur crossover that uses the same system: a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to two electric motors and a new, multi-mode clutchless transmission, which Renault claims offers "excellent efficiency and barely noticeable gearchanges".

Making 158bhp, the system features a 9.8kWh, 400V battery that allows a range of about 31 miles, and the ability to travel at up to 84mph, on electric power alone. It will be offered first on the estate, with a hatchback being launched later. No economy figures are quoted at this stage.

Revisions across the range include the addition of Renault’s latest Easy Link infotainment system, first seen in the latest Clio, mated to a 10.2in digital instrument panel. A new level-two autonomous 'Motorway and Traffic Assistant' system is brought in, while new ‘Pure Vision’ LED headlights are offered.

A new RS-Line trim variant replaces GT-Line, while the entry-level RS 280 hot hatch has been dropped. As such, every RS model will be powered by a 296bhp engine and receive a 22lb ft torque boost when mated with the automatic gearbox option.

The updated Mégane range will go on sale in the summer. Expect a modest price increase across the range.

