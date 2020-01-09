New Renault Clio hybrid and Captur plug-in hybrid launched

Renault has released details of two new electrified powertrains added to the Clio and Captur range, while also confirming that a plug-in hybrid Megane will soon be launched.

Shown to visitors of the Brussels Motor Show, the two new models both feature the same ‘E-Tech’ branding, but have substantially different takes on the electrified powertrain.

The Clio, launched last year with traditional petrol and diesel engines, benefits from a “full hybrid” system - an innovative take on the proven parallel hybrid setup. Renault claims the tech is protected by around 150 patents.

It’s based around a multi-mode ‘DHT’ transmission, used to control a naturally-aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine and two electric motors either simultaneously or independently. The battery is a relatively small 1.2kWh pack, meaning the car weighs just 10kg more than an equivalent Clio diesel.