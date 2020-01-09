New Renault Clio hybrid and Captur plug-in hybrid launched

Renault has released details of two new electrified powertrains added to the Clio and Captur range, while also confirming that a plug-in hybrid Megane will soon be launched.
Shown to visitors of the Brussels Motor Show, the two new models both feature the same ‘E-Tech’ branding, but have substantially different takes on the electrified powertrain.
The Clio, launched last year with traditional petrol and diesel engines, benefits from a “full hybrid” system - an innovative take on the proven parallel hybrid setup. Renault claims the tech is protected by around 150 patents.
It’s based around a multi-mode ‘DHT’ transmission, used to control a naturally-aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine and two electric motors either simultaneously or independently. The battery is a relatively small 1.2kWh pack, meaning the car weighs just 10kg more than an equivalent Clio diesel.
Join the debate
Andrew1
Dubious figures
si73
Andrew1 wrote:
38 miles from such a small battery does seem optimistic, but then they seem to be referring to city driving so maybe only under 30mph?
superstevie
si73 wrote:
Have they edited the article since you posted this? Cause I read it as 30 miles and on average in the city the engine won't kick in under 38mph.
superstevie
Just read the article on top
Just read the article on top gear about the tech side of these cars. Actually quite impressive what they've done with it, should prove economical for most people too. Plus, Renault are claiming it will be cheaper than the diesel equivalent, so will be a perfect car for a higher mileage users
xxxx
VERY dubious figures
"Renault claims it can spend up to 80% of the time in electric mode on city roads" with a 1.2kw battery! really! So with just 20% of time using petrol in the city you might say expect upto 250mpg, that's better than equivalent figure from a ZOE.
Are Renault using VW's old diesel software team?
Look forward to seeing the price increase
Add your comment