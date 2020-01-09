New Renault Clio hybrid and Captur plug-in hybrid launched

Two versions of Renault’s new ‘E-Tech’ electrified powertrains are unveiled at Brussels motor show, and are set to launch later this year
9 January 2020

Renault has released details of two new electrified powertrains added to the Clio and Captur range, while also confirming that a plug-in hybrid Megane will soon be launched.

Shown to visitors of the Brussels Motor Show, the two new models both feature the same ‘E-Tech’ branding, but have substantially different takes on the electrified powertrain.

The Clio, launched last year with traditional petrol and diesel engines, benefits from a “full hybrid” system - an innovative take on the proven parallel hybrid setup. Renault claims the tech is protected by around 150 patents. 

It’s based around a multi-mode ‘DHT’ transmission, used to control a naturally-aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine and two electric motors either simultaneously or independently. The battery is a relatively small 1.2kWh pack, meaning the car weighs just 10kg more than an equivalent Clio diesel. 

Renault Clio

Renault Clio 2019 road test review - hero front

Supermini chases greater maturity in its latest iteration but at what cost to driver fun?

Renault claims it can spend up to 80% of the time in electric mode on city roads, and is able to travel at up to 38mph without the engine running. Few figures are quoted, however, bar CO2 emissions claimed to be less than 100g/km and a 50-75mph time of 6.9sec. 

The Captur E-Tech uses a plug-in hybrid system, mating the same 1.6-litre petrol engine and multi-mode gearbox setup to a larger 9.8kWh battery pack and 400v electrical system. That translates to a claimed all-electric range of 30 miles and a top speed in EV mode of 85mph. New driving modes also feature, including a Sport mode that allows both petrol and electric power to combine if there is enough charge. 

In a mixed WLTP cycle, Renault claims the Captur E-Tech Plug-in manages up to 188mpg and emits 34g/km of CO2. 

Both models also receive unique badging inside and out, as well as hybrid-specific display menus and graphics. They will be available to order in the UK in the coming weeks. 

The Clio and Captur hybrids form a major step in Renault's wider electrification rollout. It will see eight fully electric models and 12 hybrids or plug-in hybrids launched before 2022.

Comments
5

Andrew1

9 January 2020
Dubious figures for Clio.

si73

9 January 2020
Andrew1 wrote:

Dubious figures for Clio.

38 miles from such a small battery does seem optimistic, but then they seem to be referring to city driving so maybe only under 30mph?

superstevie

9 January 2020
si73 wrote:
Andrew1 wrote:

Dubious figures for Clio.

38 miles from such a small battery does seem optimistic, but then they seem to be referring to city driving so maybe only under 30mph?

 

Have they edited the article since you posted this? Cause I read it as 30 miles and on average in the city the engine won't kick in under 38mph. 

superstevie

9 January 2020

Just read the article on top gear about the tech side of these cars. Actually quite impressive what they've done with it, should prove economical for most people too. Plus, Renault are claiming it will be cheaper than the diesel equivalent, so will be a perfect car for a higher mileage users

xxxx

9 January 2020

"Renault claims it can spend up to 80% of the time in electric mode on city roads" with a 1.2kw battery! really! So with just 20% of time using petrol in the city you might say expect upto 250mpg, that's better than equivalent figure from a ZOE.

Are Renault using VW's old diesel software team?

Look forward to seeing the price increase

