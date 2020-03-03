James Ruppert: Rover 75s are tempting but treacherous

We are in a strange place when it comes to the Rover 75. Is it a banger? Is it a classic? Either way, it appears to be hanging on for dear life in the real motoring world. There was a fabulous Reader’s Ride in our 22 January issue and, just the other day, reader Steve said he fancied a diesel one. Unsurprisingly, Steve can find only less than brilliant examples as the 75 slips in the netherworld of 27-owner examples with short MOTs. What is really out there, then?
The 75’s BMW diesel engine helps matters and, despite limited space in the rear seats, the car has over the years made a living in the rural private-hire game. First off is a 2004 CDTi Connoisseur SE at £350 with 130k miles. Foggy headlight glass and not much in the way of detail suggests that perhaps things are not going to be easy. Mind you, for £50 more, a 2003 CDT Club with almost 200k miles and a fair whack of MOT seems not half bad at all. Better still is a £595 2003 Club SE with just under 110k miles and a full service history.
Although there are a limited number of good ones around, I’m getting drawn into the madness of actually buying one of the last decent Rovers – and for less than £1000. That includes the later, facelifted ones, such as a 2004 Connoisseur CDTi SE auto for £895. They do need to be looked at up close, of course, which could change everything.
martin_66
Rover 75
The Rover 75 is not, despite all the leather and wood, a luxury car - it has no more legroom in the back than a Ford Fiesta. Also, the electrics are horrifically unreliable (I have a friend who owned one and anything that could go wrong with it did, so it was ruinously expensive to maintain. After that car he only buys brand new cars with good warranties!).
Producing cars like this, it is no surprise that Rover went down the toilet. Only a fool would buy one of these.
TStag
My dad had a Rover 75 Tourer
My dad had a Rover 75 Tourer from new. It was the thirsty 2.5 K series version. A lovely car, but lacking in power. It was faultless. Nothing ever went wrong and it was the car he was most upset to see go.
He then replaced it with a Jaguar XF tourer. That's was fine until he found it had a dodgy water seal and the boot filled with water. Fixed under warranty and he's not had a problem since but still the 75 was more reliable.
I on the other hand had a rubbish BMW 3 series that's had 3 recalls, blown a head gasket and cost me 2k to fix... don't tell me the Germans make more reliable cars!
xxxx
Big, comfortable, gas guzzing but still going at 17+ years
Can't be all bad then. One thing worth mentioning is the tax, V6 could be £300+ which is anoying you might only use them as sunday only classic cherished car.
