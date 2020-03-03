James Ruppert: Rover 75s are tempting but treacherous

Tourers? I know there’s an issue with the tailgate fit on many of these estates. They don’t exactly have Volvo levels of luggage space, but they do look the part of a sophisticated spaniel mover. As a whole, they seem to go for closer to £1000 with an MOT and some prospects. So a 2004 2.0 CDTi Connoisseur SE Tourer with a 148k miles could be yours for £995.

As for petrols, the 1.8 has a reputation for letting its head gasket go, although I have known lots of owners to have trouble-free experiences. The 2.5 V6 is interesting and suits the nature of the 75 perfectly. A 2.5 Tourer from 2003 with 72k miles at £1275 seems to me like a lovely way to travel.

These are Rover 75 bargains all, and we haven’t even scratched the surface of its sporty MG ZT sibling. A 2003 2.0 CDTi Plus would be great, even within a whisker of 200k miles – concrete proof that the BMW engine is the solid heart of this classy car. It’s priced at £895 and looks magnificent, going by the pictures. That’s good enough for me, but it is up to Steve. He will be spending his hard-earned on what is at the very least a 16-year-old Rover.

What we almost bought this week

Fiat Tipo 2.0 Sedicivalvole: With its galvanised body and spacious interior, the Tipo of 1988-95 was quite a thing. The Sedicivalvole (16-valve) hot hatch version packed 146bhp and was quicker than the VW Golf GTI. We saw this 1994 one in a collector’s garage. It has done 88,000 miles and is up for £4450. Not bad but it does need some work.

Tales from Ruppert's garage

BMW 320, mileage - 84,061: The Baby Shark is rather filthy at the moment. Not only does it need a clean, but I think the nearside sill is looking a bit red, too. However, there is the outstanding issue of the piece of body trim that separated itself from the shark-shaped one. Well, here it is, bent back a bit, so it doesn’t poke my eye out every time I go into the garage. A new part from Germany is €40 (roughly £34) plus postage. I have decided to tease mine back into shape. This may be the last time you see it, if and when I make a hash of it.

Reader's ride