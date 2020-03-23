Used car buying guide: Toyota Celica

The VVT-i is well equipped, having air-con, ABS, alloys and electric front windows. The optional Premium Pack added the leather and climate control that the more powerful T Sport VVTL-i, which arrived towards the end of 2000, had as standard. The facelift came in 2003, bringing improved brakes and trim as well as aerodynamic tweaks, albeit some of them of the Max Power variety. The GT landed in 2005, just 12 months before the Celica was dropped.

Today, prices start from as little as £500 for a VVT-i with around 120,000 miles. The example we’ve seen is a 2004-reg but, in truth, and despite the facelift, condition is more important than year. Prices top out at around £5500 for the last VVTL-i GTs with around 80,000 miles.

Being a Toyota, the Celica is a reliable thing, but there are one or two issues to watch for. They include, on the VVTL-i, sticky valve lifters, and on the VVT-i, excessive oil consumption. Elsewhere, check the condition and alignment of the front spoiler and for rust on the underside of the car and the rear subframe.

Despite its noble lineage (the Celica GT-Four ST205 of the mid-1990s is sought after) the Celica T230 is a sleeper, but that only means it’s top value – for now.

How to get one in your garage

An expert's view

Ishrat 'Ray' Rehman, Celica Collector: “I love the Celica GT for its quality, reliability and sporty character. You have to let the Yamaha-designed VVTL-i engine warm up before it will let you rev it to the full. A recurring problem is damaged chin spoilers, which careless drivers whack on speed humps. Prices are holding for the best cars with low mileage. I sold one with 30,000 miles for £5000 last year and now it’s advertised for £7000. It shows confidence in the model. Conversely, higher-mileage cars can hang around. I’ve had a 2006 VVTL-i with 83,000 miles on sale since Christmas without a bite. I’m sure it’ll go by spring.”

Buyer beware...

■ Engine: All engines have timing chains. On the VVTL-i, over-revving or oil starvation can damage the oil pump. Check that from around 60deg C and at 6200rpm its cam lifters work. Pre-2003 facelift versions had weaker lift bolts that prevent the lifters operating properly. If the bolts aren’t broken, the problem may lie with blocked lift filters. Inspect the sump for corrosion and leaks. Check the oil level – the VVT-i can consume up to a litre every 600 miles.

■ Wheels and brakes: A humming from the rear could be a wheel bearing but you need to buy the complete hub at around £150. Branded wheel centre caps fade; the only source is eBay. Inspect the brake master cylinder for leaks and the disc’s inner faces for corrosion and pitting.