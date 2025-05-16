Mercedes-Benz V-Class review

From £47,2357

Mercedes’ van-based MPV offers economical diesel engines and up to eight seats but commands a hefty premium

One can make a case that it’s vans such as the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and not the SUVs we’re plied with that today come closest to mastering the art of the lifestyle vehicle. 

It’s why you find so many MPV owners waxing lyrical about the utility and surprising opulence of their boxy (and sometimes quite expensive) wheels.

Combining S-Class opulence with the profile of a plumber's van, the V-Class certainly has the raw ingredients to maintain its place at the top of the class.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

Playing into this is the fact that the ‘van with windows’ market has recently become more desirable and competitive than ever.

Volkswagen has its understatedly charming Multivan; Ford’s Tourneo Custom has a panoramic roof; and the Lexus LM, with its Mark Levinson sound system, is pitched as something to go up against the BMW 7 Series.

As an established player in this area (one in which its compatriots Audi and BMW still have never so much as dabbled), Mercedes-Benz needs to keep up, and so it has updated the V-Class, with a sharper exterior design and an overhaul of the infotainment system.

DESIGN & STYLING

7
Mercedes Benz V Class 2025 Review profile 0081

That said, in the metal it can be tricky to tell the new model apart from the old one, despite the fact that the wider grille, the neater headlights and some gills at the flanks of the front bumper that wouldn’t look entirely out of place on an AMG GT are all in fact new.

As for wheelbase, the regular Long model still puts 3200mm of metal between the axles, while the Extra Long stretches to 3430mm – about a Fiat 500’s worth. The latter can also be had with an eight-seat configuration – one more than standard. There's also the Marco Polo version, which is essentially trying to break Volkswagen's monopoly on the posh camper van market. 

The V-Class also now comes in a variety of surprisingly fetching colours. Just check out Vintage Blue or Sodalite Blue.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

In terms of the rear-wheel-drive chassis, the V-Class has offered air suspension as an option since its last meaningful update in 2020, which was also when it adopted the OM654 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. This is now available in two tunes for the UK: 161bhp and 233bhp, which are badged V220d and V300d. 

In the UK, there's no petrol-engined option, meaning those who want better powertrain refinement than the diesel engine are limited to the electric Mercedes EQV

INTERIOR

8
Mercedes Benz V Class 2025 Review dash 0033

The cabin update marks major change. Were it not for the cliff-face geometry of the wide, wood-effect (or, in higher trims, metal-effect) dashboard and the expanse between the front seats (nicely sculpted and with useful armrests), you could almost be forgiven for thinking you had climbed aboard one of Mercedes’ saloons.

Gone are dramatically hooded instrument binnacles and the slightly awkward central touchscreen display, on its plinth. It’s all been replaced with the new generation of MBUX displays (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatability come as standard), although the little ledge that houses a touchpad controller is carried over.

There's a good amount of physical switchgear, including those for electrically sliding side doors and the climate controls. Less welcome are the imprecise panel-push controls on the new steering wheel, smart as it is.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

In the main, and given the V-Class's van DNA, it feels supremely premium in here – something that's enhanced at night time, when the new ambient lighting comes to the fore.

That said, it can't totally shake if its commercial roots: the high-set driving position gives a great view of the road but the steering wheel is still set at a bus-like angle.

Of course, the front portion of the cabin is not what the V-Class is really about. That would be the passenger region, which is outstandingly spacious in terms of leg and head room, even with the eight-seat configuration (two rows of three in the back).

Luggage space isn't quite as straightforward: there's plenty of it, but only if you opt for the longer bodyshells that Mercedes offers. 

The seats themselves are mounted onto rails that run the length of the floor, so you can tinker with the precise amount of leg room each row has. Of course, it's also possible to have one row facing backwards, although you can also do this in the Multivan.

Whichever inlay trim you opt for also extends down the flanks on the cabin and into the third row, so there's a premium atmosphere throughout. Opting for beige leather raises the premium appeal of the V-Class still further, and there are other options such as a Burmester sound system and a panoramic roof, which are included for Exclusive trim.

Our extra-long-wheelbase test car was fitted with the Luxury Seat Package, yours for an eye-watering £10,000. Essentially this ditches the standard seven-seat layout for six even more sumptuous individual chairs. 

The two seats in the middle row are further enhanced by the addition of heating and ventilation, a massage function, USB charging ports and smartphone stowage. They also get a powered reclining function complete with extendable footrest, which in combination with that extra wheelbase means few cars offer so much room to stretch out.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

6
Mercedes Benz V Class 2025 Review front tracking 0005

Barring the occasionally jerky low-speed shift, the diesel-with-torque-converter-gearbox is an effective powertrain for the V-Class, not least because the engine is so torque-rich. Pulling off motorway slip roads, even with many passengers aboard, ought to be no problem for the upper V300d variant we tested.

However, this engine’s gruff tone under load isn’t particularly VIP, somewhat undermining the luxurious atmosphere that Mercedes is striving for here.

While the electric EQV is quieter and smoother, it's weirdly slower than the diesel.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

At least there’s impressively little wind noise on the move. 

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact the solidly constructed Merc’s fixtures and fittings are free of the noisy shake, rattle and roll that can often afflict van-based people movers. 

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Mercedes Benz V Class 2025 Review front corner 0015

Given its vast external dimensions the rear-wheel-drive V300d handles accurately and clings on gamely. Your many occupants will complain about being thrown about long before the Merc loses its composure.

Moreover, an impressively tight turning circle endows the V-Class with almost black cab levels of urban dexterity, making it far less stressful in nip-and-tuck urban assaults than you would expect.

Mercedes knows its clientele well, and the V-Class is super easy to drive considering its size.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

UK cars go without the air suspension available in other markets, yet the standard the coil sprung set-up delivers a fairly settled ride, although sharp imperfections can cause small scale shock waves.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

6
Mercedes Benz V Class 2025 Review front tracking 0001

The V-Class range starts at just over £76,000 for the seven-seat V220d Long, which uses the same diesel engine as the V300d but detuned from 233bhp to 161bhp.

Having the more powerful – and torquey – engine will cost you around £5000 more, and to us it's worth the extra outlay.

Mercedes doesn't officially do a Maybach V-Class, despite the badging you might see around London.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

You might also consider the V-Class in Extra Long form, which precludes you from having a panoramic roof but does create usefully more space for either passenger leg room or luggage. A V300d in Extra Long from starts at a whisker under £83,000.

Whichever version you choose, opting for an eight-seat layout (as opposed to seven seats) is a no-cost option. 

All models are also well equipped, although for an extra £13,000, Exclusive trim does bring some choice additions over entry-level Premium. These include the Burmester sound system, a panoramic roof (in Long form), the useful digital rear-view camera and some aesthetic enhancement that make the V-Class even more red-carpet-ready. 

More prosaically, fuel economy is rated at 38.2mpg for the V300d. Don't expect to match this in urban driving, though.

VERDICT

7
Mercedes Benz V Class 2025 Review front static 0059

The V-Class delivers where it matters. Interior tech is now a real strong point, and Mercedes' MPV feels more premium than ever inside.

It also continues to generate an appreciably car-like driving experience, despite its unambiguously van-derived architecture.

Regular family buyers are better off with something like a Volkswagen Multivan.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

Sure, you will need to swallow hard before handing over the best part of a hundred grand for a van with windows, but the classy and capable V-Class remains a top choice for a captain of industry with a sizeable entourage.

James Disdale

James Disdale
Title: Special correspondent

James is a special correspondent for Autocar, which means he turns his hand to pretty much anything, including delivering first drive verdicts, gathering together group tests, formulating features and keeping Autocar.co.uk topped-up with the latest news and reviews. He also co-hosts the odd podcast and occasional video with Autocar’s esteemed Editor-at-large, Matt Prior.

For more than a decade and a half James has been writing about cars, in which time he has driven pretty much everything from humble hatchbacks to the highest of high performance machines. Having started his automotive career on, ahem, another weekly automotive magazine, he rose through the ranks and spent many years running that title’s road test desk. This was followed by a stint doing the same job for monthly title, evo, before starting a freelance career in 2019. The less said about his wilderness, post-university years selling mobile phones and insurance, the better.

Richard Lane

Richard Lane, Autocar
Title: Deputy road test editor

Richard joined Autocar in 2017 and like all road testers is typically found either behind a keyboard or steering wheel (or, these days, a yoke).

As deputy road test editor he delivers in-depth road tests and performance benchmarking, plus feature-length comparison stories between rival cars. He can also be found presenting on Autocar's YouTube channel.

Mostly interested in how cars feel on the road – the sensations and emotions they can evoke – Richard drives around 150 newly launched makes and models every year. His job is then to put the reader firmly in the driver's seat. 

