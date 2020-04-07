James Ruppert: Practical diesel cars that won't fall foul of the ULEZ

Well, this is going to become a regular feature, isn’t it? I need a practical, Ultra Low Emission Zone-compliant car in which I can carry all of my work gear. So it was good to hear from Ian, who specifically wants a diesel estate to get into London from time to time. He lives nowhere near the capital, which means a frugal modern diesel is the best way of going about his business.
First off, there are some colossal-mileage estates around for a few thousand pounds, and it just depends on whether you want something that has been properly maintained or with low mileage. Otherwise it could be poised to deliver an awful lot of diesel particulate filter and simple old-age issues. I think Ian needs an estate with a bit of life left in it, so I’ll stick with motors below 70,000 miles.
Tell you what, in the handy-sized estate class, there’s a whole boatload of Vauxhall Astras around at the moment. I mean, a one-owner, full-service-history 2014 1.6 Design CDTi Ecoflex at £5450 seems like a complete and utter bargain to me. This is a dealer car that includes a year’s worth of MOT. Brilliant.
Add your comment