James Ruppert: Practical diesel cars that won't fall foul of the ULEZ

Moving up a size bracket to the magnificent Vauxhall Insignia, £6300 will get you a 2015 2.0 CDTi Ecoflex, again with a full MOT and service history. The equally brilliant Ford Mondeo is another huge slice of big-booted goodness. A 2.0 TDCi Zetec with the ‘Aston grille’ is £7995.

Elsewhere, there’s the Mazda 6. This is a wonderful car, and a 2014 2.2d SE-L Nav with 68,000 miles is a reasonable £7500. I saw one example with 62,000 miles and a recent service listed for £7900, so there are a good few to choose from.

With Mazda we’re climbing a little upmarket, so what else should we consider that wears a posh badge?

I like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but the C-Class is pretty useful, too. A 2015 C200d SE can be yours for £11,000. It comes with all the gear, including a rear-view camera and multifunction everything.

If you’re more of a BMW person, a 2013 518d Touring M Sport costs £11,499 and comes with a full service history. That’s a main dealer car all ready to roll into central London and lots of other major metropolises.

This proves that there are an awful lot of very decent estates about, and any buyers who write off diesel as being not the correct engine type to run need to look again. The answer to your automotive conundrum may well burn oil. If so, buy one.

What we almost bought this week

Citroën AX 1.0 RE 3dr: Despite weighing no more than a box of tissues and feeling like one, the AX of 1986-98 was a tough little thing, as this bright red 1989 1.0 RE proves. Owned by the same person since 1994 and with just 53,000 miles on the clock, it will make a tempting route into classic car ownership for someone. Not us, though; we’re holding out for an AX GT.

Tales from Ruppert's garage