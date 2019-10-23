Autocar magazine 23 October - on sale now

Lotus is plotting to rejuvenate its classic Elan name, adding it to a new roadster model in its expanding catalogue.
This week's cover story details how the new car looks set to inherit typical Lotus light-footedness and drivability, as well as an upgraded platform that could result in a modern, comfier and classier Elise.
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE
Lotus isn't the only firm taking a trip down memory lane: Ford is also looking to resurrect a classic, mooting a revival of the legendary Capri. Elsewhere in the issue, we investigate Mazda’s new low-emission diesel engine, which it says will see off any lingering skepticism about the fuel, and scout out Volvo’s first entry into the EV market, the big-hitting XC40 Recharge marking the start of an ambitious plan by the company to go entirely carbon neutral by 2040.
In other news, Porsche lowers the bar to owning a Taycan with a new entry-level version of its first EV, while the Government makes moves towards toughening up CO2 regulations in a new environmental bill.
