Autocar magazine 23 October - on sale now

Reviews

We get behind the wheel of the new Chevrolet Corvette V8, but not behind the engine, which has been moved to behind the driver for the first time. By and large, the switch pays off, as we find a swifter and more stable Chevy than the outgoing model, all tied up in a very attractive price.

Next, we step (up) into the Volkswagen T-Roc R, which gives hot Audi and BMW crossover competitors something to think about, and see how the replatformed Disco rides out the twists and kinks of a knotty B-road. Meanwhile, Aston Martin finally gives purists the car they've been waiting for with the all-new Vantage, which gains a punchy manual gearbox for the first time.

In this week’s road test, it’s the turn of the fiery Renault Megane RS Trophy-R, complete with carbon wheels that push the price north of £70,000. Is that simply a figure too far for a front-driven hot hatchback?

Features

A premium plug-in hybrid showdown leads this week's features, as Audi and Volvo go head-to-head to see whether the Q5 and the XC60 can match impressively low CO2 emissions and family-friendly space with enthusiast-friendly performance.

Then we strap on our thermals to sample the coldest, large-scale indoor test track in the northern hemisphere, where it's Christmas (weather) all year round.

Finally, we caught up with Gerry McGovern, the design brain behind the new Land Rover Defender. He’s had a hand in most of the Land Rovers and Range Rovers of the last quarter of a century, but is looking to the future, not the past.

Opinions

Steve Cropley is hankering for a McLaren SUV this week, despite the company’s time-honoured avoidance of the category, before his driving gloves for reading glasses to take a quick jaunt through Patrick le Quement’s ‘Design between the lines’. Elsewhere, Matt Prior has a moan about the heaviness of traditional performance cars. Contrary to tradition, our man thinks lightness and less power is the way to go.