Renault Megane RS Trophy-R 2019 review

The result is a car that, on a circuit, with height lowered and dampers set to medium-rare, feels every inch as good and connected as a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, just front drive and less accelerative. There’s equivalent feel, finesse, grip and loads of traction.

There are carbon-ceramic brakes, as used to set the Nürburgring lap time but only available on 30 of the 500 Trophy-Rs that’ll be on sale, because fitting them is too expensive for the factory to bear any greater disruption. They make it stop without fatigue, too, but for the 470 cars that don't have them I dare say they can be retro-fitted. Likewise you can specify a couple of other ‘record car’ options like six-point harnesses or carbonfibre wheels, saving 2kg a corner. Do so and Renault places them in the back and straps them down, so they can’t get damaged in transit. That way owners have a spare set of track day wheels and tyres: frequent track use is standard for Trophy-R owners.

Suitably stripped and lightened, the Trophy-R is raw and noisy, and completely involving. An Alcantara steering wheel – I’m a sucker for those – telegraphs everything the tyres are up to, via medium-light weighting. Via a small tug of torque steer here, a shimmy under braking there, you’ll know which tyres are giving up, and where, and how.

Not that they do often. If this car had the ability to put down twice its power, its grip levels would see it return a lap time as fast as the purest supercars, I’m convinced. Laterally, and under deceleration, it is no less capable, while it looks after its Bridgestone Potenza S007 tyres, same ones as on the Trophy, remarkably well – they looked fine after a day’s hard lapping.

You can make the Trophy-R understeer on power, but turn in without throttle or trail the brakes and it rotates wonderfully and predictably. Most of the time it’s fantastically neutral.

Body control, in the set-up we’ve tried, is superb. Kerbs rattle through it, mind. With dampers slackened and the height up, I think it’d make an engaging road car, though Renault’s chief test driver, Laurent Hurgon, still reckons the grip levels are “completely crazy” for the road. I believe him.