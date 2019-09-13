Volkswagen T-Roc R: hot compact SUV on sale from £38,450

The new Volkswagen T-Roc R is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting from £38,450.
Standard equipment includes white paint, 19in alloy wheels and Volkswagen's latest Active Info Display system. Other colours are available from £360-£1075, while a leather-and-carbonfibre interior package can be equipped for an additional £2155 and an Akrapavoič sports exhaust system for £3000.
Revealed at the Geneva motor show in March, the T-Roc R is set to become one of the major players in the burgeoning performance crossover market.
It's as closely related to the Golf R as lesser versions are to the regular Golf, sharing the same powertrain and base suspension components.
That means it has the Volkswagen Group’s EA888 turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (fitted with a particulate filter and in 296bhp tune), part-time Haldex-based all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
LJames
I'd love these Germans to
I'd love these Germans to think of something a bit more interesting, instead of constantly trying to match each others lineups.
Great car though, not as sporty styling as the Cupra Ateca, but more of VW quality and performance.
Jameson
Peter Cavellini
Like motor bikes.....?
Yeah, Bikes don’t count, never look at them twice either......
Peter Cavellini.
BubblesK
Good looking
Great styling and a good new addition. It isnt far out of the ordinary but it is going to be fun to drive. Good quality and performance.
Dilly
A very un-volkswagen volkswagen
I like this direction of more performance versions of their SUV line-ups. SUV's are generally boring to drive so lumping more HP into one is always going to have more exciting results. VW are trying to be a more premium brand and promoting the R badge on various models will set them apart from the best of the rest outside of the german marques.
405line
Back handed compliment or ridiculous arrogance?
"The task I’ve been given is to make R to Volkswagen what M is for BMW. That means different positioning from just having a Golf R"...please leave BMW out of this' you have the audi parts bin to raid so you actually want to do is make the R brand what the RS brand is to audi surely. Please feel free to do that.
eseaton
It would be a cruel
FRI2
Yet t another boring
Yet t another boring complacent complimentary snoozy piece on a VAG car by Autocar..you're their best spokesperson...but I guess they pay the bills...
The Dr
Nice motor
I really like this apart from one minor detail the black wheels, they don’t work with the rest of the details on the car, would like to see it with an alternative.....
Peter Cavellini
Hey! Autocar...!!!
Auto Express have a video review, where’s yours?
Peter Cavellini.
donoVAN
I love the looks and the
I love the looks and the performance just wish they would give the option on more models like the tiguan.
