Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2020 review

What is it?
I think this handsome thing is the world’s best electric car. I suppose it should be, because the new Porsche Taycan, in toppermost Turbo S form, costs £138,826 before options – and you’ll need to specify some of those, as we’ll come to.
First, though: this electric car/Turbo combo. There’s something not quite right there, wouldn’t you say? Although Supercharger and Autopilot don’t seem to mean what I thought, either. Look, we all know Turbo is a sub-brand, not a literal thing, says Porsche. It means souped up, which is why there are Turbo versions of vacuum cleaners or already turbocharged 911s.
Figuratively, Turbo means chuffing powerful. The Taycan Turbo S figuratively and literally is that. It has 751bhp, albeit on overboost, for a few seconds, during launches, when it can hit 60mph from rest in 2.6sec. Even the regular Taycan Turbo (merely £115,828) has 670bhp in the same mode. Both, strangely, make 617bhp when you’re not launching.
Cheaper, less powerful, non-Turbo Taycans will follow, but when early adopters with heavy wallets are waiting, why offer those now?
This expensive market entry, then, is Porsche’s first pure EV, but the company has form with electricity via its hybrids, plugged in or otherwise, in road cars and motorsport. The Le Mans-winning 919 has been running an 800V electrical system since 2011 and the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the kind of car we use on a drag race video when we want to give a Tesla Model S’s Ludicrous Mode a hard time.
Join the debate
martin_66
Beautiful car Secondly
This has to be just about the best looking car Porsche has ever made, and equipped with an astonishing powertrain.
It has a couple of things against it though - while that sort of performance might be a bit hilarious, is a family car that can get to 60 mph just a few tenths of a second behind a Formula 1 car something anybody needs on the public roads? Secondly, that price is insane. Spend a lot less and you can get various cars which can propel your family around at a crazy rate of knots, and still have money left over for a nice sports car, or several nice holidays, or just to fill it up with petrol many, many times. (I’m thinking of an Alpina B5 Biturbo Touring and £40,000 left over!!).
I suppose what this car really is, is Porsche simply signalling to the world just what they can do.
Having said that, if I had the money, I would much rather have one of these than a Tesla.
martin_66
Beautiful car Secondly
This has to be just about the best looking car Porsche has ever made, and equipped with an astonishing powertrain.
It has a couple of things against it though - while that sort of performance might be a bit hilarious, is a family car that can get to 60 mph just a few tenths of a second behind a Formula 1 car something anybody needs on the public roads? Secondly, that price is insane. Spend a lot less and you can get various cars which can propel your family around at a crazy rate of knots, and still have money left over for a nice sports car, or several nice holidays, or just to fill it up with petrol many, many times. (I’m thinking of an Alpina B5 Biturbo Touring and £40,000 left over!!).
I suppose what this car really is, is Porsche simply signalling to the world just what they can do.
Having said that, if I had the money, I would much rather have one of these than a Tesla.
Cersai Lannister
Electrified
Hmm, I'm up late – I even beat Peter Cavellini telling me it’s too expensive for a Car. But on this he’s right, well except for the Caps bit.
It’s certainly a fabulous-looking car and nails it as a real Porsche for me. All well and good, looks great and does the job as an EV tour de force. If I were in the market then I’d buy one over a Tesla in a heartbeat. But then I started to wonder; the Tesla Model S is old and will be likely seen by the trendsetters as fossilized now. But it’s 40% cheaper – I’ve always struggled to see whether a Tesla looks like it’s an expensive car or not. I ended up deciding it doesn’t — so I wouldn’t buy one anyway. The Porsche looks, well it looks like a futuristic Porsche and so we all know it’s going to me expensive. So far so good.
But…. Who exactly is buying a four-door ultra-sports saloon at £140k these days? I trotted around in an AMG S-Class for a while and then realized the joke was on me, it was pointless as a new car purchase – too expensive/too large to hustle and not really that much fun. This car is surely more fun than a dinosaur S8 or AMG, etc but I hope for Porsche’s sake it’s got a market and not a niche. I fear the Panamera is dead unless buyers genuinely strive for the greater space and comfort of this thing. Congrats to Porsche, they have built something fabulous, I adore it and the statement it makes — I hope and pray that it opens up a tiny segment with the later £90-100k versions that will do the volume. It’s a lovely thing and the world doesn’t always need another ESUV.
Electricvanman
Nah I will stick with the one I have.
Nearly £140k and probably a lot more when toys are added. Increased charging rate an extra but still have to wait in line behind the nissan leaf owner at the few charging stations on the motorway. At that price I would expect to find a range of dedicated superfast chargers reserved for my make of car only. I think I will wait for that to happen before I spend a lot of money on an EV. Oh wait I could do that 6 years ago couldn't I.
Electricvanman
Nah I will stick with the one I have.
Nearly £140k and probably a lot more when toys are added. Increased charging rate an extra but still have to wait in line behind the nissan leaf owner at the few charging stations on the motorway. At that price I would expect to find a range of dedicated superfast chargers reserved for my make of car only. I think I will wait for that to happen before I spend a lot of money on an EV. Oh wait I could do that 6 years ago couldn't I.
Add your comment