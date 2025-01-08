BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 8 January: on sale now

New cars of 2025, the future of Honda and the nominations for Car of the Year

8 January 2025

Autocar’s first issue of 2025 is here and brings with it the promise of a fruitful year ahead with our comprehensive list of the new cars coming in 2025. 

Plus, the future of Honda is revealed, the nominations for Car of the Year 2025 are revealed and we tell you how to buy a Porsche 911 GT3. 

Related articles

News

Prototypes for Honda’s new EV saloon and SUV were unveiled at the Las Vegas Motor Show this week, kicking off the high-tech new 0 Series family. Will Rimell shares all the details. 

Cupra reveals that the Leon will go fully electric with its future models but says that the current Leon ICE and PHEV models will be updated in line with upcoming Euro 7 emission regulations. 

Reviews

Richard Lane takes Frontline’s new restomod for a drive and we road test the Mini Aceman (5716)

Also in First Drives: Ford Mustang GT

Features

Wondering what cars you could put on your drive now that 2025 is here? Our guide to the 155 new cars launching this year might help you narrow it down.

This Friday the 2025 Car of the Year will be revealed, Mark Tisshaw and Matt Saunders share their thoughts and details about this year's contenders. 

Opinion

Steve Cropley celebrates the new year by driving the Renault 5 EV prototype, shares his thoughts on the passing of Osamu Susuki and shares his experience driving the Ford Ranger Raptor from the Cotswolds to Central London. 

Matt Prior stays culturally relevant, citing Cypher from The Matrix alongside his thoughts on Honda’s upcoming Prelude and its fake gearshifts. 

Used

Want to know how to buy a Porsche 911 GT3? Sam Phillips tells you how to get one that doesn’t come with a mad price tag. 

Also in the used section: My Car and I, Our Cars, Caught in the Classifieds and Head to Head.  

Latest Reviews

Xpeng G6 review 2025 01 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
Suzuki Vitara review 2025 001 front cornering
Suzuki Vitara
6
Suzuki Vitara
Mini Countryman
Used Mini Countryman 2017-2024 review
7
Used Mini Countryman 2017-2024 review
MG HS review front lead image
MG HS review
7
MG HS review
2024 Mini Cooper C 3dr in yellow cornering in town, front
Mini Cooper C review
8
Mini Cooper C review

View all car reviews

