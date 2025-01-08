Autocar magazine 8 January: on sale now

Autocar’s first issue of 2025 is here and brings with it the promise of a fruitful year ahead with our comprehensive list of the new cars coming in 2025.

Plus, the future of Honda is revealed, the nominations for Car of the Year 2025 are revealed and we tell you how to buy a Porsche 911 GT3.

Subscribe to Autocar by 31st January and get your first 3 issues for £3 - saving over £31 on the shop price.

News

Prototypes for Honda’s new EV saloon and SUV were unveiled at the Las Vegas Motor Show this week, kicking off the high-tech new 0 Series family. Will Rimell shares all the details.

Cupra reveals that the Leon will go fully electric with its future models but says that the current Leon ICE and PHEV models will be updated in line with upcoming Euro 7 emission regulations.

Reviews

Richard Lane takes Frontline’s new restomod for a drive and we road test the Mini Aceman (5716)

Also in First Drives: Ford Mustang GT

Features

Wondering what cars you could put on your drive now that 2025 is here? Our guide to the 155 new cars launching this year might help you narrow it down.

This Friday the 2025 Car of the Year will be revealed, Mark Tisshaw and Matt Saunders share their thoughts and details about this year's contenders.

Opinion

Steve Cropley celebrates the new year by driving the Renault 5 EV prototype, shares his thoughts on the passing of Osamu Susuki and shares his experience driving the Ford Ranger Raptor from the Cotswolds to Central London.

Matt Prior stays culturally relevant, citing Cypher from The Matrix alongside his thoughts on Honda’s upcoming Prelude and its fake gearshifts.

Used

Want to know how to buy a Porsche 911 GT3? Sam Phillips tells you how to get one that doesn’t come with a mad price tag.

Also in the used section: My Car and I, Our Cars, Caught in the Classifieds and Head to Head.