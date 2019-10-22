Luxury Defender 130 model to crown line-up

Land Rover isn't resting on its laurels following the new Defender’s unveiling, with the three-door 90 and five-door 110 models set to be joined by a larger, eight-seat 130 variant in the coming years.

First reported by Autocar earlier this year after a brand presentation was leaked, the 130 is destined to be revealed in the second half of next year before its launch in 2021.

Despite the model’s badge, it will share its wheelbase length of just over three metres with the 110, meaning no costly platform extension is required. Instead, Land Rover is set to boost the car’s rear overhang to allow it to offer up to eight seats. It will be around 5.1 metres in length, making it 342mm longer than the 110 version and around 50mm shorter than the BMW X7.

Land Rover has still to officially confirm the 130’s existence, but it is described internally as the ‘premium explorer’ of the range and is aimed at large, active families who like to travel.

The 130 will increase the upper Defender’s price point, fitting in with Land Rover’s desire to establish the 4x4 in the high-end, high-margin off-roader segment alongside models such as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. It could also help the car’s popularity in China and the US, where large SUVs are far more popular than in Europe.