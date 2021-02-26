Skoda Octavia vRS review

Skoda's performance flagship has always been an everyman favourite, but does it still stack up?

When Skoda launched the fourth generation Octavia vRS with an electrified powertrain four years ago, it was a signal of intent from the brand for its future performance models, especially given this flagship’s long association with diesel power.

Now, while other car makers look to push their plug-in hybrid offerings, both of those powertrains have been binned as part of the car’s mid-life refresh, with just the 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol remaining. Surprised? Given the pure-combustion variant was the line-up’s best seller, Skoda says you shouldn’t be.

This updated vRS adopts the same engine as can be found in the Volkswagen Golf GTi which, over the previous car, now features upgraded fuel injectors. This has increased power by 20bhp to 262bhp and torque to 273lb ft, making it the most powerful Octavia vRS to date. The new powerplant also drops the car’s 0-62mph time by 0.2sec to 6.4sec.

It is also now set up exclusively with front-wheel drive, with power sent to the wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox – no more 4x4 or manuals here.

Skoda continues to offer the Octavia vRS in both estate and hatch body types, with prices starting at £39,775. The estate – with its 640-litres of seats-up boot space – generally accounts for around 60% of the vRS’ sales.

Over the standard car, the chassis has undergone targeted modification to move the Octavia from ‘consummate family car’ to something altogether more toothy, and the cabin follows suit, with Alcantara and perforated leather underscoring the vRS badge.

DESIGN & STYLING

Medium 11799 SkodaOctaviavRSEstate

Stylistically speaking, the new Octavia builds on the Skoda’s increasingly menacing exterior design for vRS models. There are copious angles, elements of gloss-black trim,  and, more fundamentally, the wider rear track width than standard, which adds attitude.

For the update, the Octavia gets more angular LED headlights nestled above a bold crease in the front bumper – said to be a reference to the Czech flag – which is especially pronounced on this vRS range-topper.

 

INTERIOR

Medium 11642 kodaOctaviaEstatevRS

Inside it where most of the major changes have taken place, centered arounda new 13.0in infotainment. A cost option on the standard Octavia, this is a major quality of life upgrade – especially over the previous car’s outdated display – and immediately adds a more premium finish to the car.

The new screen is responsive and clear with main functions (such as media and maps) offered via quick tabs. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay also work well; main infotainment controls and settings are easy to access while these are in use.

Sadly, the three ‘smart dial’ controls introduced on the new Kodiaq and Superb – which control the air conditioning, volume and more – have not been included, with climate settings instead accessed through the touchscreen. The facelift does, however, add a host of USB-C ports and a wireless charging pad with cooling.

Elsewhere, compared to the pre-facelifted vRS, it is familiar affair with various racy design cues. Warm Alcantara with red stitching adorn much of the cabin. The multifunction steering wheel with its volume rollers and many physical buttons, is, as with other Skoda models, brilliant and easy to use.

What hits you is the perception of space. In its dimensions, the Mk4 car is only fractionally larger than its forebear, but the move to shift by wire for the stubby new gear selector has uncluttered the transmission tunnel. The more organically shaped panels also make the cabin feel less austere and, to some extent, less poky. It’s soothing in here.

However, while the black headlining and aluminium pedals give the vRS an effective sporting lift, there remain some exposed poor plastics, and the plastic-chrome controls are simply not sturdy enough either in look or feel to convince you this Octavia is the truly premium product Skoda is clearly aiming for.

The thuggishly bolstered and decently comfortable modular sports seats, with their integrated headrests, are comfortable for long journeys and the seating position is, as ever, excellent, adding to the experience.

The Octavia again offers a class-leading boot (640-litres in estate form), sprawling leg room for rear-seat passengers and generous equipment. And that’s part of the appeal: behind the vRS badges is still an exceptionally well conceived family car.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Medium 11643 kodaOctaviaEstatevRS

The updated vRS is powered exclusively by Volkswagen’s 2.0-litre turbocharger TSI petrol, the same engine as can be found in the Volkswagen Golf GTi. Skoda has dropped both the 2.0-litre TDI diesel and 1.4-litre iV PHEV for the update, quoting poor sales - even within incentivised fleets.

It is an uprated version of the pure-ICE powertrain that was offered pre-facelift, but now upgraded fuel injectors that increase pressure to 350bar. This means power is raised by 20bhp to 262bhp and torque to 273lb ft, making it the most powerful Octavia vRS to date. 

The new powerplant also drops the car’s 0-62mph time by 0.2sec to 6.4sec, for both forms of the car.

The engine is a terrific thing, one that enjoys spooling up, and twin turbos that add extra oomph without a jerk in delivery. It can be a little sluggish when accelerating from below 2000rpm. Skoda quotes a WLTP of 40.8mpg for the hatch and 40.3mpg for the estate; on our 50 mile, mostly b-road route on the Isle of Man, we averaged around 25mpg, but then we weren’t just cruising.

A big plus with this update is the removal of the fake engine sounds that were pumped into the cabin. In its place comes a sports exhaust as standard, but this could be noisier to add to the engagement package.

RIDE & HANDLING

Small 11669 kodaOctaviaEstatevRS

Given its wide appeal, the Octavia vRS is offered with a wide range of driving modes, from Eco to Sport. But, for a car positioned as the vRS is, all bar Sport feel a bit redundant. 

The everyday sweet spot is dampers and steering set to Sport (still soft enough; responsive steering; a solid cornering base)  and ‘drive’ set to Normal. In Sport, the seven-speed DSG just holds on to the gears for a tad too long for nomal driving. 

However, on occasion - mainly on a winding b-road, you may need to knock the ’box into Sport mode, which keeps the revs between 2000-3000rpm to aid power response. It also, thanks to the now-standard Sports Exhaust, increase the engine noise.

There’s little doubt this car is at its best when driven at no more than a ‘committed canter’. Were you to pitch it into battle with more driver-centric front-driven hatches the Skoda would find itself exposed painfully early on.

The faint slack in the suspension that makes the car such easy-going company when driven at lukewarm pace slightly undoes the handling somewhat if you really throw the thing down an interesting B-road.

As for its chassis, the Octavia vRS once again pairs Golf GTI hardware with a longer wheelbase, which has in the past successfully injected control and agility into the car’s practicality-minded brief. 

The standard-fit vRS-specific passive suspension sets the body 15mm lower than the regular Skoda Octavia, though for only £1185 more it’s likely most owners will go for the optional Dynamic Chassis Control, which offers numerous damper settings selectable via the cabin’s central touchscreen. However, I’d have it without DCC, as playing around with 15 different settings is, for me, just a little excessive and the differences aren't very night and day.

When set up in that sweet spot, the Octavia vRS is a solid hot hatch/estate. No, it’s not quite as focused as a Honda Civic Type R or as tuned as the Hyundai i30 N, but it matches the Golf GTi for how connected it feels to the road.

On a straight, the 2.0-litre TSI is a joy to spool up and push (to a 7000rpm red line), and when a corner approaches the vRS gives you confidence to follow your line - and trust that it will continue to hold it – thanks to the electrohydraulic differential.

Something else, however, felt like it was missing. Driving a pre-facelift vRS, of the same spec but with a six-speed manual ‘box, shone a light on the problem. For me, a shifter would just make all the difference.

VERDICT

Small 11831 SkodaOctaviavRSEstate

Ultimately, in a world where electric vehicles are able to offer a level of performance that combustion-powered hot hatches can’t dream to match, cars like the Octavia vRS live and die by how engaging they are to drive.

And the Octavia vRS really is good to drive. But add some more noise and a manual ‘box and the Skoda could be great, and even go toe-to-toe with the uber-engaging Type R.

Instead, and by no means a bad thing, it stays as a practical, fun and charming hot hatch/estate – and with Skoda predicting it will make up around 15% of total Octavia sales in the UK, that will be just fine for most. 

