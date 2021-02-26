Inside it where most of the major changes have taken place, centered arounda new 13.0in infotainment. A cost option on the standard Octavia, this is a major quality of life upgrade – especially over the previous car’s outdated display – and immediately adds a more premium finish to the car.

The new screen is responsive and clear with main functions (such as media and maps) offered via quick tabs. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay also work well; main infotainment controls and settings are easy to access while these are in use.

Sadly, the three ‘smart dial’ controls introduced on the new Kodiaq and Superb – which control the air conditioning, volume and more – have not been included, with climate settings instead accessed through the touchscreen. The facelift does, however, add a host of USB-C ports and a wireless charging pad with cooling.

Elsewhere, compared to the pre-facelifted vRS, it is familiar affair with various racy design cues. Warm Alcantara with red stitching adorn much of the cabin. The multifunction steering wheel with its volume rollers and many physical buttons, is, as with other Skoda models, brilliant and easy to use.

What hits you is the perception of space. In its dimensions, the Mk4 car is only fractionally larger than its forebear, but the move to shift by wire for the stubby new gear selector has uncluttered the transmission tunnel. The more organically shaped panels also make the cabin feel less austere and, to some extent, less poky. It’s soothing in here.

However, while the black headlining and aluminium pedals give the vRS an effective sporting lift, there remain some exposed poor plastics, and the plastic-chrome controls are simply not sturdy enough either in look or feel to convince you this Octavia is the truly premium product Skoda is clearly aiming for.

The thuggishly bolstered and decently comfortable modular sports seats, with their integrated headrests, are comfortable for long journeys and the seating position is, as ever, excellent, adding to the experience.

The Octavia again offers a class-leading boot (640-litres in estate form), sprawling leg room for rear-seat passengers and generous equipment. And that’s part of the appeal: behind the vRS badges is still an exceptionally well conceived family car.