When Skoda launched the fourth generation Octavia vRS with an electrified powertrain four years ago, it was a signal of intent from the brand for its future performance models, especially given this flagship’s long association with diesel power.
Now, while other car makers look to push their plug-in hybrid offerings, both of those powertrains have been binned as part of the car’s mid-life refresh, with just the 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol remaining. Surprised? Given the pure-combustion variant was the line-up’s best seller, Skoda says you shouldn’t be.
This updated vRS adopts the same engine as can be found in the Volkswagen Golf GTi which, over the previous car, now features upgraded fuel injectors. This has increased power by 20bhp to 262bhp and torque to 273lb ft, making it the most powerful Octavia vRS to date. The new powerplant also drops the car’s 0-62mph time by 0.2sec to 6.4sec.
It is also now set up exclusively with front-wheel drive, with power sent to the wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox – no more 4x4 or manuals here.
Skoda continues to offer the Octavia vRS in both estate and hatch body types, with prices starting at £39,775. The estate – with its 640-litres of seats-up boot space – generally accounts for around 60% of the vRS’ sales.