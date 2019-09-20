Audi Q5 55 TFSIe quattro 2019 UK review

New plug-in SUV is compellingly fast and well rounded. Take advantage of the electric efficiency or tax benefits, and it’s a winner

Audi replaces the best-selling Q5 SUV with a model very much on the same theme, but does more sophistication make it a more compelling option than the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC or the Volvo XC60?

What is it?

What difference can 1g/km of CO2 make? To the planet it’s a very small step in the right direction. But for company car drivers it can mean a significant financial saving when - as here, with this first in a soon to be long line of new Audi plug-in hybrids - it dips official emissions below 50g/km.

The tax changes come into force next year, and are set to super-incentivise fully electric cars and encourage take up of hybrids, dropping BIK from 16% to 14%. Little wonder then that Audi’s spreadsheet wizards are predicting keen sales of this Q5 e, which delivers not just dazzling emissions figures but also SQ5-baiting levels of straightline performance.

In top-level technical terms this Q5 55 e (there’s also a less performant 50 e) mates a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine to an electric motor powered by a 14.1kWh lithium ion battery. On paper, working together, the two units can deliver 362bhp, with a top speed of 148mph and a 0-62mph time of 5.3 seconds. The Q5 e can also travel a claimed 26 miles on electric-only power, with a top electric-only speed of 84mph. 

Alas, even with the new test system, hybrid economy claims mean little as so much depends on how you drive. Do lots of short journeys and you’ll sip fuel, go a long way at motorway speeds you’ll pay a price for lugging all the depleted hybrid ancilliaries around. Officially combined fuel economy is rated at 113mpg - or 32.5mpg for the petrol engine alone. 

What's it like?

Only if you really push do you notice the added weight of the hybrid system, but so long as you aren’t after the last degrees of dynamic verve - as surely few Q5 buyers are - the results are close to excellence.

The electric drive helps mete out measured performance almost on demand and the all-out performance is eye-catchingly rapid should you need to race from the lights or merge onto the motorway in a hurry. As ever, drive in electric-only mode and you are smothered in silence and can help yourself to lashings of torque; it really is the finest way to travel.

It’s also duitifully comfortable on all surfaces and at all speeds, even on the 19-inch wheels and standard steel suspension of our test vehicle (optional air suspension is available on higher trim levels). Refinement is top-notch, even when the engine kicks in, too, and if you really open the taps then it delivers a decently sporty note. 

Beyond that all of the usual Audi attributes around fit and finish and the quality of the materials apply, and you’d be hard pressed to find any significant differences to a standard car beyond a few different dials and gauges, and the electric filler cap on the offside.  The only major negative is the boot capacity is reduced by a substantial 95 litres, the space sacrificed to house the batteries. For such a large car, that’s enough to put some buyers off.

In our use, predominantly over a long motorway journey, but with some low-speed town driving mixed in, it recorded 35mpg; disappointing against the on-paper claims, but decent enough against expectations for a non-hybrid petrol or even performance diesel. The biggest challenge will be explaining that to anyone lured in by the promise of 131mpg.

Should I buy one?

The Q5 e is far from cheap to buy, but if you can make use of its ability to either swerve the taxman or run on ever so cheap electric at home or work, then it could make perfect sense, because it is also a darned good all-rounder that mixes eco credentials and pacey performance credibly, and which in part sits on the cusp of being brilliant. 

Today, the Volvo XC60 T8 is probably it’s nearest rival, but in almost every regard this car is a shade better. Legislative changes mean there will be an onslaught of newer rivals to come of course, but for now Audi has landed a hugely compelling car.

Audi Q5 55 TFSIe quattro

Where Bedfordshire On sale now Price £54,900 Engine 4 cyls iline, 1984cc, turbocharged, petrol plus electric motor Power 362bhp @ 5000-6000rpm Torque 273lb ft @ 1600-4500rpm Gearbox 7-spd automatic Kerb weight 2030kg 0-62mph 5.3sec Top speed 140mph Economy 111.7mpg CO2 49g/km RIVALS Mercedes GLE 350de 4Matic, Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine

