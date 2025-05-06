BACK TO ALL NEWS
Win a year’s free subscription to Autocar worth £224!

Experience the thrill of Autocar for a whole year, completely free

6 May 2025

We are giving five lucky winners a bundle subscription worth £224, including full digital access and the Autocar Archive.

With a subscription you'll enjoy:

- The biggest new car stories

- In-depth reviews

- The most rigorous road tests

- Access to more than 6000 issues with the Autocar Archive

​As well as gaining unlimited access to the digital magazine and archive, you will stay ahead of the curve with Autocar’s authoritative coverage, rigorous testing, and unmatched motoring expertise.

Want Autocar on the go? A bundle subscription also lets you read on any device, whether it is an iPhone, iPad, Android, or Windows device.

The winner will also get access to exclusive events, discounts on tickets, regular additional content and unforgettable experiences with Subscriber Extra.

Enter here for a chance to win

This competition is only open to UK customers and closes on 20 May.

 

