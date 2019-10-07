New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: first images released

Aston Martin has released the first images of a new Vantage Roadster, in engineering prototype form, ahead of an expected launch in the coming months.

The hardtop coupé variant of the Porsche 911 rival has been on sale in its current form since 2018, following its unveiling at the 2017 Los Angeles motor show, spearheading the British firm's design reinvention as part of CEO Andy Palmer's Second Century Plan.

The Roadster retains the low, wide stance of the coupé, with styling changes limited to the addition of a canvas folding soft-top. The Vantage's slim rear light bar and ducktail-style spoiler are retained, as are its prominent front splitter and rear diffuser.

With the introduction of the new Vantage Roadster, Aston Martin will offer a convertible variant of every model in its current line-up, except the four-door Rapide saloon, which is now on sale only in performance-focused AMR form. It remains unclear whether the AMR variant of the Vantage, which features the only six-speed manual gearbox in the maker's range, will be offered as a drop-top.

No technical details of the Vantage Roadster have been revealed yet, but it’s expected to use the same 503bhp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 as the coupé, albeit with a fractional performance sacrifice due to the extra weight of the folding roof and the required structural bracing.

Aston Martin has confirmed the model will become available globally in spring next year. As with the DB11 Volante, it can be expected to command an approximate 8% premium over the hardtop, suggesting a starting price of around £130,500.

The launch will follow the high-profile revealing of the limited-run DBS GT Zagato, which pairs the authentically recreated DB4 GT Zagato in Aston Martin's ultra-exclusive DBZ Centenary collection.