Autocar magazine 31 December: on sale now
Autocar magazine 31 December: on sale now

We test the Tesla Cybertruck, detail the potentially game-changing new Mercedes-Benz CLA, and look ahead to 2025

Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 January 2025

In this week’s Autocar, we finally get behind the wheel of 2024’s most divisive vehicle: the Tesla Cybertruck.

Plus, we drive the new Ford Capri in the UK for the first time, and detail everything about Mercedes-Benz’ new CLA which is aiming to set a new benchmark for EV efficiency.

News

Mercedes-AMG is readying a 1000bhp electric SUV to take on the Lotus Eletre. We’ve got the inside details of the dubbed GT SUV, one of the most powerful cars the brand has ever produced.

Elsewhere, we’ve got the low-down on Mercedes-Benz’s new game changing CLA, have full details on Toyota’s second EV which brings back the Urban Cruiser moniker, and take a look at which car makers are struggling (and which aren’t) with the UK’s ZEV mandate.

Reviews

The Skoda Elroq, the Czech brand’s new entry level EV, is put through its paces. It is the second bespoke electric car to come from Skoda after the hugely successful Enyaq; does it keep its big sibling’s appeal in a smaller package?

We’ve also got behind the wheel of the Ford Capri in the UK for the first time. Forget the name’s history, the Capri is now a Volkswagen ID5-twinned electric crossover – and we find that this is not a bad thing.

This week’s Road Test is the Kia EV3, with a special Road Test Extra coming in the form of the updated BMW 1 Series. 

Features

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a pick-up? Does it actually work? We head to the ‘States to finally drive Tesla’s divisive Cybertruck.

Editor Mark Trishaw is the lucky member of the Autocar team to get behind the wheel of the uniquely styled EV, something he considers a true automotive alien in just how different it is to everything else on the road. What did we think? You may come away surprised.

This week’s Autocar also looks at the 25 things that are going to happen in 2025, including JLR finally launching the Range Rover electric, while we also detail while Dacia has decided to have a crack at the infamous Dakar Rally.

Used

Can you name the family SUV that set a new dynamic benhrk for the class? That would be the Seat Ateca, and Sam Phillips writes about why a used example for as little as £6000 is a great choice. 

Also in the used section: My Car and I, Our Cars, Caught in the Classifieds and Head to Head. 

