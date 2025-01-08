BACK TO ALL NEWS
Free access to every issue of Autocar

Follow 130 years of motoring history for free from the comfort of your own phone

Autocar
News
1 min read
8 January 2025

For a limited time only, we are giving you unrestricted access to our digital archive, completely free.

Sign up here and browse our searchable digital catalogue of more than 6600 issues - spanning from 1895 to the present day.

We’ve covered all of motoring’s biggest milestones from the first demonstration of cars in Britain (2 November 1895) to the birth of the BMC Mini (28 August 1959), the arrival of the Ford Fiesta (17 July 1976) and the debut of the Ferrari F40 (14 October 1987).

Plus, don’t forget to take a look at the first ever road test in the 13 April 1928 edition, featuring the Austin Seven.

Don’t wait around - free access to the Autocar Archive expires on 14th January 2025 at 12pm.

Dive into the archive now.

