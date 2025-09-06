BACK TO ALL NEWS
Every model discounted by the Electric Car Grant

Several electric cars are now £1500 cheaper – and some offer even bigger savings thanks to the ECG

Jack Warrick
News
10 mins read
6 September 2025

Thinking of going electric? The UK government's Electric Car Grant (ECG) is here to help and the list of models it covers is growing. 

The new £650 million scheme provides financial assistance to car buyers by reducing the purchase price of eligible new electric vehicles (EVs).

Relaunched by the government in July 2025, the grant enhances the affordability of zero-emission cars with the ultimate goal of accelerating the adoption of EVs. 

Here, we list all the models that are eligible for a discount, spell out what they're like and tell you how much you can save. 

Which models are affected by the grant? 

The ECG applies to cars priced below £37,000, but they must also meet other criteria. 

You’re probably more interested in how much you can save. The grant consists of two tiers: band one and band two. Models in band one attract a grant of £3750, while those in band two qualify for a £1500 grant. 

They must also meet driving range, sustainability and warranty measures. These ‘science-based targets’ - particularly the sustainability criteria - are focused on a car maker’s net-zero targets. 

The government's calculations to determine eligibility include emissions produced during battery production and vehicle assembly, as well as the carbon footprint of electricity grids in the countries of production. 

But which cars are eligible for the grant? We’ve compiled this comprehensive list of all electric car models that currently qualify for a discount, categorised by their grant bands and outlining potential savings. Read on to find out more…

Every car discounted by the grant - and how much you’ll save

 

Band one – £3750 discount

Ford E-Tourneo Courier

Original list price: £33,690

Price after grant: £29,940

The E-Tourneo Courier receives the government’s larger, band one discount, meaning you can save £3750. The five-seat MPV is a spacious option that offers up to 2162 litres of cargo space, plus a range of 177 miles. 

 

Ford Puma Gen-E

Original list price: £28,999

List price after grant: £25,249

The electric Ford Puma is a good all-around option. It has a huge boot, despite its compact dimensions. It’s also fun to drive and is one of the more efficient mid-sized electric cars on sale right now. Ford claims a range of around 233 miles and charging speeds of up to 100kW. 

 

Band two – £1500 discount

Citroën ë-C3 

Original list price: £22,095

List price after grant: £20,595 

Citroën’s smallest car is comfortable and relaxing, with decent levels of space for the price. It’s also packed full of equipment, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats and a suite of safety tech. Its main downside is a small, 44kWh battery, which produces around 199 miles of range – and that might not be enough for some people. 

 

Citroën ë-C3 Aircross

Original list price: £23,095

Price after grant: £21,595

The ë-C3 Aircross is a larger alternative to the ë-C3, bringing the model’s footprint up to a more traditional SUV size. The ë-C3 Aircross is available with seven seats, plus a larger battery that provides a claimed 247 miles of range. It retains its smaller sibling’s comfort and equipment levels too, which is a key selling point. 

 

Citroën ë-C4 

Original list price: £27,650

Price after grant: £26,150

The ë-C4 offers a lot of car for the money, entering the fray as a larger option for the price of some electric superminis. A 54kWh battery enables an official range of 257 miles, and soft suspension means it's a comfortable car for most journeys. 

 

Citroën ë-C4 X

Original list price: £28,715

Price after grant: £27,215

The ë-C4 X is the saloon counterpart to the hatch-bodied C4, offering more leg room and a larger boot. At 510 litres, the ë-C4 X’s cargo space is 130 litres roomier than the hatch's. Range figures are pretty much the same, as is its level of comfort and equipment. 

Citroën ë-C5 Aircross

Original list price: £34,065

Price after grant: £32,565

The ë-C5 Aircross is well equipped as standard with features such as a wireless phone charger and a 13in touchscreen that has built-in navigation. The large EV gets a 207bhp electric motor and a 73kWh battery, which, Citroën, says will provide 322 miles of range on a single charge. 

 

Citroën ë-Berlingo

Original list price: £31,240

Price after grant: £29,740

The key selling point of the ë-Berlingo is its cavernous interior, which can accommodate just about anything. Its boot measures 775 litres, and there’s even an XL model with seven seats. Range isn’t really a strong point, though: an official 213 miles from a 52kWh battery. 

 

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer

Original list price: £36,995

Price after grant: £35,495

The ECG also affects vans, and the Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is one that has £1500 knocked off its list price. Citroën claims a range of 136 miles, which might sound pretty poor, but it’s suitable for city–focused deliveries and taxi work, because you can seat up to nine passengers in XL models. 

 

Cupra Born

Original list price: £35,690

Price after grant: £34,190

Our former Best Electric Car title holder is still a compelling buy today, thanks to a host of recent updates, including a new infotainment system. The Born is one of the best cars on this list to drive, possessing dynamic handling, a comfortable ride and a claimed range of up to 360 miles. It merits a place near the top of your shortlist, especially with that £1500 grant saving. 

 

DS N°4

Original list price: £36,995

Price after grant: £35,495

The new DS N°4 leads the brand’s design revival, and it’s available with the grant when you select its entry-level Pallas specification level. There’s just one electric powertrain: a 210bhp, single-motor model with a 58.3kWh battery and an official 278 miles of range. 

 

Nissan Ariya

Original list price: £35,000

Price after grant: £33,500

Nissan dropped the Ariya’s price by a dramatic £6000 to make sure it qualified for the government’s grant, which means it’s available for as little as £33,500 after the discount has been applied. All Ariyas that qualify are front-wheel-drive and come with either a 63kWh battery or a 87kWh unit with up to a claimed 310 miles of range. 

 

Nissan Micra

Original list price: £22,995

Price after grant: £21,495

Renewed and redesigned, the Nissan Micra is back as an all-electric hatchback, this time sharing most of its underpinnings with the Renault 5. That means two battery options – 40kWh and 52kWh – with an official range up to 260 miles. There’s also a maximum charging speed of 100kW.

Peugeot e-208

Original list price: £30,150

Price after grant: £28,650

Peugeot’s supermini becomes a more enticing electric car with the grant, which brings its price down to £28,650. For that, you’ll get a 50kWh battery and a claimed 226 miles of range – though the larger-battery car also qualifies, which gives you 268 miles of range, according to Peugeot. 

 

Peugeot e-2008 

Original list price: £35,400

Price after grant: £33,900

Like many of the models from brands in the Stellantis stable, the Peugeot e-2008 gets either a 50kWh or a 54kWh battery, offering up to 247 miles of official range. A 434-litre boot means this electric SUV is a good option for families, although it’s still down on the Kia Niro EV’s cargo-carrying abilities.

 

Peugeot e-308

Original list price: £36,460

Price after grant: £34,960

The Peugeot e-308 offers more versatility than most because it’s available as both a hatchback and an estate. Hatch models come with 361 litres of boot space, while the estate gets an impressive 508 litres. Peugeot says you can expect 267 miles from the 54kWh battery.

 

Peugeot e-Rifter

Original list price: £32,250

Price after grant: £30,750

The e-Rifter shares its underpinnings with the Citroën ë-Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo Life Electric. That means a spacious cabin with room for up to seven people as well as equipment such as a 10in infotainment system, a digital driver's display, overhead storage, rear parking sensors and a heated steering wheel as standard.

 

Renault 4

Original list price: £26,995

Price after grant: £25,495 

Thirty years after the Renault 4 last appeared, it returned as a small electric crossover. Don’t think the model’s heritage has been lost, though, because the new one gets a retro-inspired design with cues from its predecessor. Renault also claims a competitive range of 247 miles. 

 

Renault 5

Original list price: £22,995

Price after grant: £21,495 

The Renault 5 is one of the most talked-about cars of the year, and for good reason. It’s fun to drive, comfortable and has a class-leading interior, as well as a good, usable range between charges. Drivers can choose from either a 40kWh or a 52kWh battery for up to a claimed 250 miles. You can charge up to speeds of 100kW too. 

 

Renault Alpine A290

Original list price: £33,500 

Price after grant: £32,000

With excellent handling, a punchy powertrain and old-school charm, the Alpine A290 shows that the hot hatchback still has a place in the EV era. The 217bhp variant enables 0-62mph in 6.4sec, 

 

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric

Original list price: £32,495

Price after grant: £30,995

The Megane provides a 215bhp motor and a 60kWh battery for a claimed 285 miles of range. It also has a heat pump as standard, which is vital for boosting efficiency. There’s a larger, 12in infotainment system following a 2024 update, plus adaptive cruise control as standard too. 

 

Renault Scenic

Original list price: £36,995

Price after grant: £35,495

Once an MPV, the Scenic is an SUV these days. It employs the same 215bhp powertrain as the Megane but adds a much larger battery. Its 87kWh size enables an official range of up to 379 miles, which is almost as impressive as its practical, 545-litre boot.

Skoda Elroq

Original list price: £31,710

Price after grant: £30,210

Few cars on this list are more capable than the Skoda Elroq. Most versions of the model are eligible for the grant discount, including the Elroq SE L 85, which offers an 82kWh battery and up to 356 miles of range, according to Skoda. 

 

Skoda Enyaq

Original list price: £39,010

Price after grant: £37,510

Oddly enough, the Skoda Enyaq has a list price above the government’s £37,000 threshold, but it still qualifies for the grant because it shares much of its underpinnings with the Elroq. That means you can snap up an Enyaq SE L or Edition 60 for £1500 less than usual. For that, you’ll get a competitive 270 miles of range, based on the official figures.

 

Toyota bZ4X

Original list price: £36,995

Price after grant: £35,495

Just one variant of the Toyota bZ4X qualifies for the grant: the entry-level Pure model, which comes with a claimed 318-mile range and the potential to cover 0-62mph in 7.5sec. It also feaures wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic wipers, a heat pump and adaptive cruise control. 

 

Vauxhall Astra Electric

Original list price: £35,005 

Price after grant: £33,505

The electric Astra shares its underpinnings with the Peugeot e-208, including its battery. Vauxhall claims a range of 256 miles and its power output is 153bhp. Like the Peugeot, there’s a choice of a hatch or a roomier estate. 

 

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric

Original list price: £32,190

Price after grant: £30,690

The Combo Life is a sibling to the Citroën ë-Berlingo. There’s a choice of five- or seven-seat layouts, but just one battery: a 52kWh unit. In the Combo, it produces an official 213 miles of range. Boot space is rated at 597 litres and there are 27 different storage areas around the car. 

Vauxhall Corsa Electric

Original list price: £27,505

Price after grant: £26,005

Formerly the UK’s best-selling car, the Vauxhall Corsa is just as good to drive with battery power as it is with a combustion engine. At its lowest price, you’ll get the small battery with a claimed 223 miles of range. Thankfully, the larger-battery model with a 54kWh unit is also available with the grant and it produces a far more practical 256 miles of range, according to the official figures.

 

Vauxhall Frontera Electric

Original list price: £23,995

Price after grant: £22,495

Vauxhall recently revived the Frontera name for a small electric crossover, which shares its footprint and mechanicals with the Citroën ë-C3. Like the Citroën, it produces a claimed 189 miles of range from a 44kWh battery as standard, but it also offers a 54kWh battery for an official range figure of 252 miles. 

 

Vauxhall Grandland Electric

Original list price: £36,995

Price after grant: £35,455

If the Corsa and Frontera are too small, you can look to the Grandland. Thanks to a 72kWh battery, it promises 323 miles of range and an even longer-range, 97kWh version is coming soon too, although we expect that to fall outside of the EV grant threshold. Boot space is 550 litres – close to that of the Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y.

 

Vauxhall Mokka Electric

Original list price: £32,505

Price after grant: £31,005

Just one electric option is available for the Vauxhall Mokka. It comes with a 54kWh battery and a claimed 252 miles of range. Maximum charging speed is capped at 100kW and its single electric motor produces 154bhp. That’s sufficient to get you from 0-62mph in 9.0sec.

 

Volkswagen ID 3

Original list price: £32,350

Price after grant: £30,850

The Volkswagen ID 3 is good to drive and a sensible option for people looking to combine efficiency and comfort. Entry-level cars get a claimed range of 241 miles, but you can also step up to Pro S Essential models with 352 miles of range and still qualify for the grant. 

