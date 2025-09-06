Every model discounted by the Electric Car Grant

Thinking of going electric? The UK government's Electric Car Grant (ECG) is here to help and the list of models it covers is growing.

The new £650 million scheme provides financial assistance to car buyers by reducing the purchase price of eligible new electric vehicles (EVs).

Relaunched by the government in July 2025, the grant enhances the affordability of zero-emission cars with the ultimate goal of accelerating the adoption of EVs.

Here, we list all the models that are eligible for a discount, spell out what they're like and tell you how much you can save.

Which models are affected by the grant?

The ECG applies to cars priced below £37,000, but they must also meet other criteria.

You’re probably more interested in how much you can save. The grant consists of two tiers: band one and band two. Models in band one attract a grant of £3750, while those in band two qualify for a £1500 grant.

They must also meet driving range, sustainability and warranty measures. These ‘science-based targets’ - particularly the sustainability criteria - are focused on a car maker’s net-zero targets.

The government's calculations to determine eligibility include emissions produced during battery production and vehicle assembly, as well as the carbon footprint of electricity grids in the countries of production.

But which cars are eligible for the grant? We’ve compiled this comprehensive list of all electric car models that currently qualify for a discount, categorised by their grant bands and outlining potential savings. Read on to find out more…

Every car discounted by the grant - and how much you’ll save

Band one – £3750 discount

Ford E-Tourneo Courier

Original list price: £33,690

Price after grant: £29,940

The E-Tourneo Courier receives the government’s larger, band one discount, meaning you can save £3750. The five-seat MPV is a spacious option that offers up to 2162 litres of cargo space, plus a range of 177 miles.

Ford Puma Gen-E