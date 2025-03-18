The Vauxhall Mokka Electric takes the traditional crossover recipe and tries to meld it into something truly desirable and appealing.

A funky, futuristic design and a stylish-looking interior made this car both modern and appealing to prospective buyers, and it still looks the part despite first going on sale back in 2019.

Indeed, Vauxhall seems to have struck a chord with customers. Dealers have shifted nearly 100,000 examples of the second-generation Mokka, despite it finding itself in a fiercely contested market segment.

The Hyundai Kona Electric, Volkswagen ID 3, Ford Puma Gen-E and Renault 4 all want a seat at the table too, but a series of technological and drivability enhancements promises to continue the Mokka's appeal and competitiveness.

The standard version is now fitted with the same 54kWh battery as the old Long Range version, plus it has been given a comfort-focused damping retune, reworked steering and the same styling revisions inside and out as the ICE Mokka.

Read on, then, to find out if a minor update can continue this crossover's appeal against an ever-increasing, ever-more competitive pool of rivals.

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric range at a glance

There are three trim levels available: Design, GS and Ultimate.

Entry-level cars have pretty much all the kit you need, with a 10in infotainment touchscreen and digital instrumentation display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear parking sensors, LED lights and 17in alloy wheels.