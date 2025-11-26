The e-308 is unusual among the current crop of electric hatchbacks in sharing its underpinnings with the combustion-engined version. That gives it a more traditional hatchback look than others, which will appeal to some.

At a little under 4.4m in length, the 308 remains one of the hatchback class’s more effete members - although some of its electric-only competitors use cleverer packaging to deliver even more compact dimensions. At well under 1.5m in height, however, the car avoids the funny, higher-rise proportions from which some rivals seem to suffer. In that sense, it carries its underfloor battery cleverly.

The 2025 facelift has brought updated headlights, which are now split into two units on each side: the top one just contains the ‘three-claw’ daytime-running lights, while a smaller unit has the main beams. Peugeot has also replaced all the chrome with gloss black.

Sharing its EMP2 platform does come with some compromises, as it does seem to limit the size of battery that it can carry. For the facelift, this has been upgraded thanks to denser cells from 51.0kWh to 55.4kWh (usable), which is similar to the mid-grade VW ID 3 Pro and the standard-range Kia EV4. Both of those also offer a much bigger battery as an option, though.

The platform also lumps the 308 with a rear torsion beam rather than a multi-link, as in rivals. The single electric motor sits at the front, like in the Kia EV4 and Renault Megane E-Tech, but unlike VW Group MEB cars. There’s only one motor option with a slightly weedy-sounding 154bhp. It’s surprising that this hasn’t been swapped out for the e-408’s 207bhp unit.