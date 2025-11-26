In general, life is more expensive than it was five years ago. That terrible coffee in the airport just isn’t worth £6, is it? But there is one thing that’s getting cheaper: EVs. There’s a fierce price war raging, spurred on by the EV grant. When the Peugeot e-308 was launched only two years ago, you didn’t get any change from £40,000. Now we’re driving the new and improved version and it starts from £30,245 – just £1000 more than the petrol version.
Arguably, it was overpriced at launch compared with its rivals such as the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, Volkswagen ID 3 and Kia EV4. The new price puts it in a different light and, on paper, there is plenty of appeal. It’s the only one among its peers that is a traditional hatchback, rather than a semi-SUV like the Renault or VW, or an expressionist sculpture like the Kia. It’s also the only one that’s also available as an estate.
Together with the combustion-engined Peugeot 308, it has just been facelifted, which has also brought it a bigger battery. Time for another look.