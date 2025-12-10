Anyone buying a new electric car in 2026 who’s offered an extra 100 miles of range for less than £400 of additional cost is likely to reply in rather predictable fashion. £400 typically gets you about two-thirds of a metallic paint job in 2025. Or half a towbar, if you prefer.
Thanks to the way that the UK’s Electric Car Grant works, however, that’s precisely the situation at which buyers of the electric version of the new, second-generation Citroen C5 Aircross - the Citroen ë-C5 Aircross - are looking. The ‘ECG’ permits cars with the highest qualifying scores on its ‘Science-Based Targets’ accreditation system to qualify for the biggest subsidies. And the ë-C5 Aircross Long Range (whose batteries are made in France) will be the first car in its class to qualify for the full £3750 off, Citroen claims, when it arrives on sale in the spring; whereas the Comfort Range version (on sale now; and whose batteries are made in China) only gets £1500 off.
For now, only the latter version has been available for review: a car awarded some pretty dim commercial prospects by fate, in the UK market at least. But it can tell us plenty about the second-generation C5 Aircross in general; and more than hint at the sort of car we might expect the more important Long Range version to be.