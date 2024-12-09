Skoda Elroq review

From £31,5009

Skoda shifts its focus to EVs, starting with a Scenic-rivalling compact SUV

Skoda has been cautious with its rollout of electric production cars since the Citigo iV of 2020. While rival brands have been populating as many niches as possible, the Czech firm has instead focused on the renewal of its established ICE and hybrid models over the past couple of years, such as the Skoda Superb and Kodiaq, while watching and waiting.

But all of that is about to change. Before 2026 is out, Skoda will have launched facelifted versions of both the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe, but will also have introduced four all-new electric model lines – among them a Jeep Avenger-rivalling crossover supermini (the Skoda Epiq), a 4.7m-long estate and a 4.9m MPV-cum-SUV. 

The subject of this road test – the Skoda Elroq – is the first member of the all-new foursome. A 4.5m-long compact SUV, it is intended to bring new credibility, practicality and affordability to the electric C-SUV segment. And it will aim to do that principally with ICE price parity – prices starting from less than £32,000 – but also Skoda’s habitual focus on space, functionality and intuitive ease of use.

We elected to test an upper-tier, single-motor Elroq 85 Edition to scrutinise those claims.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
skoda elroq rt 2025 front detail 27

The Elroq is the first all-new Skoda designed according to the firm’s new Modern Solid design language. This dispenses with the big chrome grille and jewel-like features shared by many cars from Skoda over the past 10 years or so, and aims for a tougher, more contemporary look. Most testers agreed that there’s some extra visual presence about the car, particularly from the front, where its slimmer ‘grille’ (Skoda actually refers to it as a ‘tech deck’, because it’s where the forward-facing ADAS sensors are hidden) stretches the impression of visual width.

In one sense, it is an electric foil for the ICE-powered Skoda Karoq (which it has not announced plans to kill off). And on outright size, it sits almost equidistantly between a Nissan Qashqai and a Mazda CX-5

The crisper contours on the bonnet are part of the Elroq’s more assertive look. Note there’s also no Skoda badge on the leading edge here but confident ‘SKODA’ lettering instead.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Three model derivatives are offered at launch, all with a rear-mounted, single-motor layout, and having numbered model identities (Elroq 50, 60 and 85) that approximately correspond with their usable battery capacities (52kWh, 59kWh and 77kWh).

Those derivatives are powered by water-cooled batteries assembled from modules produced at Skoda’s own Mlada Boleslav factory. An Elroq 50 pack uses eight modules, a 60 pack nine and an 85 pack 12.

Power outputs from the Elroq’s separately excited synchronous motor range from 168bhp to 282bhp. An Elroq 85x is set to join the showroom range later in 2025, adopting a smaller second motor for the front axle.

Suspension is all-independent, with coil springs and passive anti-roll bars at both axles, but the Volkswagen Group’s finely adjustable DCC adaptive dampers are offered as an option on higher-grade cars, making for a technical point of difference with many rivals.

Trims rise from SE to SE L, Edition (as tested) and Sportline, the last of which coming with 20in wheels, lowered, sports-tuned suspension and a variable-ratio ‘progressive’ steering rack.

Our Elroq 85 Edition test car weighed 2085kg, in line with its 2044kg kerb weight influenced by a few options. That makes it heavy compared with rivals (Renault Scenic E-Tech Long Range: 1916kg as tested; Kia EV3: 1858kg), though it’s also relatively powerful.

INTERIOR

9
skoda elroq rt 2025 dash 22

The Elroq isn’t the boxiest or loftiest compact SUV, but it’s nonetheless easy to get into, and there’s enough head room and base height adjustability to perch up high and boost visibility.

It has a modern, informal, lounge-like cabin that uses appealing cloth textiles as decoration. Easily smudged piano black trim was hardly to be found on our test car, whose Loft design selection gave it recycled grey cloth trim instead, on the dashboard, door panels, centre console and seats. Alternative designs (Lodge, Suite, Sportline) shift the balance of the materials used towards a more lavish or sporty feel, but all adopt recycled materials where possible.

A net on the reverse of the boot hatchback to retain your charging cable and keep it accessible is such a simple idea but, yet again, Skoda gets there first. Does it have an R&D department for these things, I wonder?
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The cabin’s standard for material fit and finish is moderately good, with patterns and grains used cleverly to break up bigger hard mouldings where they appear (and they do appear fairly widely). Some fixtures could be more solidly secured, but none rattled or felt flimsy.

The Elroq has a small digital instrument binnacle whose content can be tailored easily via controls the steering wheel spokes; a 13in touchscreen infotainment system central on the fascia; and quite a lot of oddment storage between the door bins (lined), cupholders (small, but adjustable for size), armrest cubby (with a removable drawer insert), and lower storage tray beneath the centre stack. The glovebox compartment is only half-sized on right-hand-drive cars. But further to the rear there’s a removable storage box, with flexible cupholders, that can be placed on the cabin floor between the rear seats to stow drinks and keep devices safe, which is a clever, Skoda-typical feature. There are more cupholders, and a little additional storage, in the fold-down armrest.

Second-row passenger space is roughly class-typical, though there’s plenty of head room for bigger, taller adults, and the car’s cabin floor doesn’t feel especially high.

But boot space is better. At 470 litres, it is claimed by Skoda to be class-leading, though Renault (whose Scenic has 540 litres) would beg to differ. According to our measurements, the Elroq’s boot is indeed a little longer and wider than both the Scenic’s and that of a Kia EV3 and Mini Countryman, however.

The storage area is particularly well featured. It really does feel as though Skoda has thought of everything here. You can choose to keep your charging cable either in a deep under-floor cubby or in a dedicated storage net hanging from the bootlid. There are hooks, straps and useful smaller storage areas to both the left and right of the main load bay. And the parcel shelf itself can be set at normal or reduced height, to be used as a kind of split-level divider, if you prefer, or even clipped in almost vertically to keep taller items from falling into the passenger compartment.

Multimedia - 4 stars

Skoda has developed its own menu layout for the Elroq’s 13in infotainment system, which is a little like related Volkswagen Group systems but makes some noticeable gains on usability.

A configurable home screen gives you good top-level access to frequently accessed menus, but there are also user-customisable shortcut bars on both the upper and lower margins of the screen, which are always displayed, and therefore allow you to put the screens and functions you most frequently need within one touch of anywhere.

There are also physical shortcut buttons for the car’s drive mode selection, ADAS, climate control and automated parking systems just below the central air vents, which are always reassuringly easy to find when driving, with minimal distraction. There’s no physical cursor controller for the whole system, though, either on the centre console or steering wheel, which is a bit of a miss for a brand whose focus is so squarely on ease of use.

Wireless smartphone mirroring for both Apple and Android devices is standard, and an iPhone connection proved easy to make and very reliable. Air-conditioned wireless device charging (for one device only) is included with upper-tier models. A colour head-up display, meanwhile, with augmented reality navigation guidance can be added to Edition and Sportline cars as part of Skoda’s Advanced Package (from £2250), though our test car didn’t have it.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

9
skoda elroq rt 2025 front corner 30

The Elroq overcomes its weight disadvantage to post a strong showing on performance. Needing only 6.1sec to hit 60mph from rest, it is more than a second quicker than the Kia EV3 and quicker still than the Renault Scenic. At the motorway speeds to which its drive motor is just as well suited, its advantage over those rivals when accelerating from 50-80mph is similar.

It’s quite rare for a mid-range Skoda to feel as assertive as this but, you could argue, it would be something of a failing if the upper-tier version of the car didn’t have at least some sense of urgency and briskness in character.

As the Elroq proves, rear-engined EVs seemingly need to be heavier than their front-engined counterparts (presumably for comparable crash performance), yet that doesn’t seem to hurt cruising efficiency or boot space on this one. Interesting.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

The Elroq 85 certainly does. Using the same drive motor and reduction gearing that appears in the Volkswagen ID 7 and Cupra Born VZ (albeit slightly detuned for peak power from the latter’s spec), it can pour on plenty of pace in give-and-take motoring when the need arises.

Not so much that you feel obliged to drive it in a hurry, though. The car has progressively tuned throttle calibration (even from a full-power standing start, it doesn’t tear away from rest), a decently progressive brake pedal and proper paddleshift control of brake energy regen. Volkswagen still denies you the latter and Cupra has only started adding it recently. While we write about it a lot, it does make a telling difference to how you drive an EV, how engaged you feel while doing it and how much you feel you can contribute to its efficiency by effective reading of the road.

The car’s performance also stood up very robustly to testing at a low state of charge, sacrificing a lot less than an EV3. While the battery begins to show some evidence of thermal stress once subjected to intensive demands for several minutes without a break, it’s not a factor serious enough that you would encounter it on the road.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
skoda elroq rt 2025 pan 35

Our Elroq test car was well armed to impress in a rounded dynamic sense, rolling on mid-rank 19in wheels, without lowered sport suspension but with optional adaptive dampers. If this proves to be the optimal spec for the car’s rolling chassis, we wouldn’t be surprised.

The car does make its weight apparent when driven quickly, but it has clearly been tuned to feel settled and compliant-riding, comfortable and well isolated, while also remaining agile, tidy and wieldy enough when changing direction, and stable and secure at high speeds. It’s very pleasant and easy to drive, with notes of tactile appeal about the uncorrupted fluency of its steering, but not a great deal to get excited about in terms of handling balance or entertainment factor more widely.

The Elroq is clearly the kind of car that’s at its best when just getting on with the nuts and bolts of everyday motoring. Back those DCC dampers off towards the softer end of the scale and it’s obligingly supple on typical dual carriageways and A-roads, without listing or heaving around. Firm them up again and you can dial in some extra body control for quicker B-road driving, but you are more likely to enjoy witnessing how comfortable the car can be when in no particular hurry.

Would an Elroq with a lighter, smaller drive battery feel that bit more taut and controlled? We don’t know yet, but it’s certainly worth noting that Skoda only offers DCC on the 85 version.

The car’s slightly permissive suspension tuning began to feel more exposed during our limit handling testing on track, where body roll and pitching under braking felt quite pronounced, though neither undermined the Elroq’s ultimate stability. Indeed, the car’s ESC tuning (there is no function to select an ESC sport mode, or to switch it off) makes it quick and quite progressive when quelling both drive-related understeer and any lateral slip from the rear axle. The car’s Kumho tyres (staggered for section width front and rear) also cope well in slippery and wet conditions.

Assisted Driving - 4 stars

SE-grade Elroqs get traffic sign recognition, blindspot detection and a manual cruise control as standard, and SE L adds nothing of significance as far as assisted driving is concerned.

With the Edition-spec car, however, Skoda’s Travel Assist Plus system is included (automatic lane keeping, traffic jam assist and predictive adaptive cruise control). You can then pay extra for the Maxx Package, which adds remote parking via a smartphone among other things (LED matrix headlights, head-up display, Canton audio), but for quite a steep £5100.

The car’s ADAS functions use live ‘swarm data’ from other networked Volkswagen Group cars to help with anything from hazard detection to automatic speed adaptation to effective lane keeping when markings are faint or sparse. The piloted cruise is quite good, but certainly not infallible or entirely unobtrusive on country roads.

Skoda makes it easy to toggle all of the systems on and off via a list menu that pops up at one press of a physical button. The car’s driver monitoring can be a little irksome but need not irritate you for long.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

9
skoda elroq rt 2025 front action blur 32

There will be quite a big gap between an entry-level Elroq 50 SE and an Elroq 85x on versatility, usability, range and performance, and clearly customers spending £31,500 on this car won’t be getting the same experience as those paying more. Skoda has made lower-tier versions affordable by concentrating on catering to more modest requirements, leaving plenty of technology in optional packs that could inflate the cost of higher-spec cars beyond £40k.

But in as-tested upper-middle-tier trim and with its biggest battery and motor combination, where the Elroq is perhaps not quite be the bargain it may otherwise appear, it’s still a very competitive proposition. Its performance is strong, but so is its efficiency, according to our testing, delivering a better motorway touring range than even a Renault Scenic E-Tech Long Range with 12% more battery capacity.

The Elroq beat the Scenic’s weighted average rapid-charging test result, too, and was level with that of Kia’s EV3 (which also delivered poorer efficiency and touring range).

Skoda is currently offering flexible manufacturer-backed personal finance either with a £3000 deposit contribution or at 0% APR. Neither would, according to the manufacturer finance calculators, make our 85 Edition test car quite as cheap per month as an equivalent Scenic E-Tech or Vauxhall Grandland Electric, but it would beat an EV3 on like-for-like terms.

VERDICT

9
skoda elroq rt 2025 static 26

Four years ago, the comfortable, reasonably priced Enyaq emerged as our pick of the first wave of VW Group electric SUVs. But what Skoda has achieved now with the Elroq, itself hardly any more flashy than its sibling, might be even more impressive.

This car represents a shift in design philosophy – which we like. It is, in its way, as spacious and versatile as any compact SUV in its class, and has plenty of value-adding practical features. 

Its strength of performance is clear, yet there is no compromise on efficiency, range, drivability or ride comfort. It’s intuitive and pleasant both to drive and to interact with, with a cabin whose ambience has been lifted above the workaday, without detracting from its unpretentious character.

Is this car exciting or fun to drive? Not really. But it misses very little else.

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and first drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in new car news, used cars, electric cars, microbility, classic cars and motorsport. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

