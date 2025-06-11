Given the 5 isn't just a rebirth for Renault’s supermini icon but a posterchild for the rebirth of the company itself, Nissan’s designers have on the face of it been backed into a tricky corner to try to claim the Micra as its own.

Yet they’ve done a good job. The obvious question is 'does it look like a Renault 5?'. The front and rear redesigns are substantial enough to not have you confused, and the clever use of dark cladding at the bottom of the car also helps change the proportions slightly, making the car seem taller. It’s only really when you look at the profiles of the two cars where the similarities really leap out, the 5’s distinctive C-pillar design a particular giveaway.

The pair, which roll down the same production line in France, unsurprisingly share dimensions, with the Micra being just over 3.9m long and just under 1.8m wide.

At the car’s reveal, Nissan was more colloquially saying the Micra is no longer a “grandma car”, which is another way of saying they picked the better received Mk3 as that reference point rather than some of the more staid Micras past.

The biggest visual link between Micra’s three and six is the round front light design, yet the more rounded and raised feel of this Micra also links the two on a more macro level.

There are several features this Micra has all to its own: there are frequent details that are a brace of vertical lines next to a trio of horizontal lines to represent two and three, which is how you would translate the syllables of Nissan into English. The design team are also proud of the line running down the body side, which they say looks like it has been made by a gelato scoop. It kind of does, to be fair.

Colour is another differentiator between the 5 and the Micra. The Micra has a more monochrome palette of greys and blacks with a dash of red and blue in the exterior design colour options, rather than the much more vibrant yellows and greens of the 5.