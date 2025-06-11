For a car that has sold more than six million examples across five generations and more than 40 years, the Nissan Micra doesn’t half suffer from an identity crisis.
By the time a car enters its sixth generation, you can normally set your watch to what its replacement is going to be. Longevity in the car industry can often be a byword for success when a name survives for so long.
Yet like the five Micras before it, this new sixth-generation model is a very different Micra again.
It has gone electric and is a twin of the Renault 5, with little to no mechanical changes from what is admittedly a very good starting point, given that it’s the must-have car of 2025 and the reigning Car of the Year.
It has been given an extensive reskin by Nissan’s design team at Paddington, however, and if the Mk6 Micra draws on any of its predecessors for inspiration, then it's the Mk3, the funky bubble version that probably marked the high point for the Micra before it really lost its way in the 2010s.