The electric version of Peugeot's striking crossbreed is here at last. Is it a Tesla Model 3 beater?

Better late than never, the Peugeot e-408 is finally here. When the 408 landed in 2022, we were told an electric version of the 4.7m-long liftback-cum-crossover would be just around the corner, but it has taken its sweet time. 

And after three years of delay, the e-408 in front of us doesn’t seem very competitive, at least on paper. It’s so late that its EMP2-based Citroën twin, the C5-X, has been discontinued, which makes you wonder: should Peugeot have bothered?

In the revised 408 model range, the EV is only £1500 more than the mild-hybrid petrol and £4500 cheaper than the plug-in hybrid.
Alex Wolstenholme
Editorial Assistant

The headline stats are 281 miles of range for around £37,000 and a maximum charging speed of 120kW. It’s a slightly bigger battery than its e-308 sibling and benefits from a useful bump in power (to 207bhp).

The e-408 has few direct rivals, but as an amalgamation of bodystyles, there are a plethora of indirect models to beat. The Mazda 6e and MG IM5 are more traditionally low-slung liftbacks, the Ford Capri, Smart #3 and Kia EV6 are more obviously crossovers and the Tesla Model 3 saloon is a benchmark for most in the D-segment. 

How then does it fare against its hatchback, liftback, saloon and crossover rivals? Let’s find out. 

The Peugeot e-408 range at a glance:

There are just two trims to choose from, each of which has the same 207bhp electric motor driving the front wheels and the same 58.2kWh (usable) battery. 

Allure-spec cars will do 281 miles on a charge and come with 19in alloys, keyless entry, a reversing camera, a heated steering wheel and traffic sign recognition, as well as the obligatory driver aids such as lane keeping assistance, a speed limit warning and driver attention monitoring. Metallic paint is the only available optional extra. 

GT-spec cars (roughly £39,000) will do 280 miles on a charge and add a heated steering wheel, customisable i-Toggle touch controls, matrix LED headlights and a colour-coded grille. As well as paint colours other than white, nappa leather seats, an opening sunroof, an excellent Focal sound system and a 360deg camera are all on the options list. 

DESIGN & STYLING

8
02 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT

Since Stellantis was formed in 2021, encompassing no fewer than 14 brands, the company’s scale of engineering rationalisation has been profound. 

We see it here again in the e-408, which shares its EMP2 V3 platform with the DS 4, Vauxhall Astra and Peugeot 308. It means this car can carry pure-combustion, mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains.

Of these, the e-408 is fitted with the biggest battery (58kWh) and the most powerful electric motor (207bhp). This was aimed at addressing criticisms of the other cars on this platform, which have a short range and a moderate amount of power (154bhp). Charging speed has also been increased, although to a still unimpressive 120kW. 

Both variants are front-driven and use a combination of MacPherson-strut front suspension with a torsion beam at the rear, all controlled by a passive spring and damper combination. 

In terms of footprint, despite its considerable presence, the 408 is shorter than the old Peugeot 508 SW (that is, the estate) and only a fraction longer than the current BMW 3 Series saloon.

Sharp creases in the body panels, pronounced haunches and wheel-arch claddings all play their part in making this car unmistakable, as of course does the silhouette and the LED fangs at the front.

Note also the unusually tapered glasshouse. The bluff tail, with its hint of a spoiler and glaring LED lights, completes the package. 

INTERIOR

7
05 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT

Like the exterior, the interior of the e-408 is taken straight from the ICE 408, which is actually pretty similar to the dashboard in the 308 and e-308. It’s mostly good news: a pleasing design, a well-screwed-together feeling and satisfyingly damped switchgear. However, as you go up the model range (our GT test car was £43,655 with options), there’s a little too much hard, plain-looking plastic to justify the price. 

The heated, massaging leather seats (a £1400 option) look and feel lovely but, despite being given a seal of approval from the German association of back health, I felt they could give more lateral support. Allowing the seats to lower farther would also help back up the sporty looks, and it’s worth noting that Allure cars (the lower of the two trims) do without a tilting cushion. 

Infotainment and ADAS can be the biggest bugbears with new cars, but for the most part the e-408 impresses. The main touchscreen is clear and easy to use, with a good mix of buttons for almost all of the main controls, except for temperature and heated seats and steering wheel.

A row of touch-sensitive i-Toggles below the infotainment are supposed to be customisable but frustratingly don’t allow you to change the temperature up and down.

At least the bezel is ergonomically shaped to steady your hand. If you choose to adjust the climate settings by voice control, it will unhelpfully stenograph your words across the entire display, blocking your view of the sat-nav for longer than needed. 

At 5ft 10in, I managed to get comfortable with Peugeot's Marmite i-Cockpit layout, but some drivers may find they have to adjust their normal driving position to be able to see over the steering wheel to the 3D-effect digital dials, especially if they are shorter or like the steering wheel up high.

With the push of a toggle, all of the ADAS functions are brought up, allowing you to easily turn them off. Even when left on they proved to be less agitating than in some rivals.

Adaptive cruise control is standard on both trims, and it generally works well, apart from behaving erratically when changing lanes. Frustratingly, though, it removes the option of being able to use ‘normal’ cruise control. 

In terms of practicality, there's good in-car storage throughout and a long but shallow 471-litre boot (plus a little underfloor space). Annoyingly, the design of the tailgate gutter means that accessing the boot after heavy rain results in a cascade of water onto your feet.

There are Skoda Octavia levels of rear leg room but a distinct lack of under-thigh support, and the seat bases are set at a steep angle, which proves uncomfortable for some. Head room is limited and will be tight for six-footers.  

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
03 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT

Performance is strong below 40mph, which is reflective of the upgraded electric motor and relatively light kerb weight (1800kg) compared with rivals.

However, acceleration at higher speeds, while still acceptable, isn't as impressive as in alternatives like the IM5 and Model 3. 

Sport mode gives the full 207bhp (normal mode is restricted to 187bhp) and an instantaneous throttle response that allows for the 7.6sec 0-62mph time. It’s welcome on the open road but if left on can make the throttle jerky to use and overly eager while manoeuvring.

Eco mode restricts power to 158bhp and reduces the effectiveness of the HVAC to limit energy consumption. 

RIDE & HANDLING

8
04 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT

If the e-408 has a hallmark attribute beyond the way it’s styled, it's the surprisingly engaging and polished handling. 

The steering is nicely weighted, direct and complements the firm ride. Driving the e-408 is genuinely enjoyable when going along at seven tenths. 

However, some of the dynamism we appreciated in the mild hybrid is lost here with the extra weight. Push it any further and the previously held satisfaction writes a cheque that the Michelin e-Primacy tyres and 1800kg mass can’t cash. In general, the e-408 prefers to be driven in a more relaxed manner, incongruously to its sporty looks. 

Motorway refinement is excellent, with minimal road and wind noise and a ride quality that feels settled by the weight of the batteries rather than disrupted by it.

The optional £810 Focal sound system is also worth a mention for its excellent clarity, further boosting the e-408's credentials as an ideal motorway companion.

At slower speeds the ride is hard but not uncomfortably so and deals with potholes and expansion joints well. That said, it can get jittery on rough surfaces. 

It takes a damp road to uncover the e-408’s only real weakness, which is traction. The front axle can scrabble awkwardly when pulling swiftly out of the junctions or exiting tighter corners. It’s a relatively minor qualm for a car that will in the main be driven sedately but worth noting. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT

The sticking point for the e-408 to be a consummate motorway cruiser is the less than stellar range and 120kW maximum charging speed.

The IM5 and 6e will go a little farther on every charge and fill up significantly faster at the other end – and crucially both offer longer-range options. 

The e-408 fights back with efficiency: the batteries of the IM5 and 6e are both 10kWh larger to get those extra miles and as such will cost more to fully charge.

We recorded a commendable 4.0mpkWh - very near the WTLP figure of 4.1mpkWh. However, this still only translates to 232 miles of real-world range, which sounds more appropriate for a supermini than a C-segment car in 2025. 

Allure cars undercut rivals, but our GT test car had £4000 of options, which is uncomfortably close to the £1300-pricier big-battery Tesla Model 3 and its 436-mile range. 

As with any EV at the moment, depreciation is likely to be steep, but then again large discounts are to be had against the list price.

If you hit the scheduled service intervals, Peugeot will extend the warranty to eight years and 100,000 miles. The Lexus UX 300e and Toyota bZ4X are the only rivals that offer a longer warranty. 

A heat pump is standard on the e-408, which should help to limit the loss of range in winter.

VERDICT

7
10 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT

Better late than never, the e-408 has all the fundamentals right, but it's crying out for a long-range version to match its long-legged nature. 

It’s likeable, practical and efficient but only recommendable over rivals if range isn’t a deciding factor or a good deal can be had.

