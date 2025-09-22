The Kia EV4 puts one in mind of the Volkswagen e-Golf. Remember that? It was Volkswagen’s first serious mass-produced EV, and even though it was a converted petrol Golf, it was rather good for its time.
Since then, compelling traditional hatchbacks in Europe’s heartland C-segment have been in short supply. There have been the Volkswagen ID 3 and its Cupra Born twin (which we like a lot), but they’re more like MPVs, while their Skoda Elroq cousin goes for more of an SUV vibe. The same is true of Renault’s Megane and Scenic. The Peugeot e-308 and Vauxhall Astra Electric are true hatchbacks but feel a generation behind.
Meanwhile, Kia has made its way through electric SUVs of various sizes to the traditional hatch with the EV4.
At the same time, Kia recognises that the Tesla Model 3 is very much onto something. After all, outside of Europe, saloons are more popular than hatchbacks, so it is also offering a saloon version of the EV4, called the Fastback.
The EV4 hatch is taking over from Ceed production in Zilina, Slovakia, making it the first Kia EV produced in Europe. The hatch is just for Europe; the Fastback is made in Gwangmyeong, South Korea, for the global market.