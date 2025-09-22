Kia EV4 review

Latest eye-catching EV from bullish Kia aims for both the Tesla Model 3’s sales and the unclaimed electric hatch patch

The Kia EV4 puts one in mind of the Volkswagen e-Golf. Remember that? It was Volkswagen’s first serious mass-produced EV, and even though it was a converted petrol Golf, it was rather good for its time.

Since then, compelling traditional hatchbacks in Europe’s heartland C-segment have been in short supply. There have been the Volkswagen ID 3 and its Cupra Born twin (which we like a lot), but they’re more like MPVs, while their Skoda Elroq cousin goes for more of an SUV vibe. The same is true of Renault’s Megane and Scenic. The Peugeot e-308 and Vauxhall Astra Electric are true hatchbacks but feel a generation behind.

Meanwhile, Kia has made its way through electric SUVs of various sizes to the traditional hatch with the EV4.

At the same time, Kia recognises that the Tesla Model 3 is very much onto something. After all, outside of Europe, saloons are more popular than hatchbacks, so it is also offering a saloon version of the EV4, called the Fastback.

The EV4 hatch is taking over from Ceed production in Zilina, Slovakia, making it the first Kia EV produced in Europe. The hatch is just for Europe; the Fastback is made in Gwangmyeong, South Korea, for the global market.

DESIGN & STYLING

kia ev4 base line blue flame static hires 003

The EV4 hatch may be traditional in its positioning, but it certainly doesn’t look like a Mk7 Golf. With its vertical ‘star map’ headlights, bold black wheel arches, boomerang rear lights and various unusual slashes, it’s sure to divide opinion. We’ve got time for design that doesn’t try to please everyone.

Even Kia design boss Karim Habib admits the design of the EV4 is “polarising”, although he loves what his team has created and has set out to “redefine what a saloon can be” with the Fastback. It certainly beats the Model 3 for visual interest.

The saloon’s boot is wide near the access point and narrows towards the cabin, but it’s a vast space and can even handle a set of golf clubs loaded horizontally.
Mark Tisshaw
Editor

The EV4 has echoes of a Lamborghini at the front end in how the angles of the windscreen and bonnet are almost parallel.

Kia really is leaning into the EV4’s low profile. While most buyers will continue to pick the slightly smaller EV3 SUV or the slightly bigger EV5 SUV (due soon), it reckons there are still plenty of buyers who really want the lower driving position and enhanced driving dynamics of a hatchback. Amen to that.

By and large, the EV4 is an EV3 but flatter. That’s obvious in it technical specification: the 400V, front-motor version of the E-GMP platform with a choice of a 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh battery; MacPherson struts up front and a multi-link rear.

INTERIOR

kia ev4 base line blue flame interior hires 001

The same is true for its interior. The dashboard looks familiar, with the same big driver display and touchscreen combo that has been rolled out across the Kia range, with some useful rocker switches for the climate control and a row of multimedia shortcut buttons.

As usual, Kia’s infotainment system works near-flawlessly. It’s logical, with big icons, simple menus and quick responses.

Although the EV4’s interior looks nice, I think Kia has gone too far with the leatherette. Whereas the EV3 has more fabric, the EV4 is almost Chinese in how much fake cow there is.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

The brushed aluminium – ahem, plastic – and fabric or faux leather trim on the dashboard is attractive enough and the ratio of soft to scratchy plastic is appropriate for the class.

It’s not short of storage space either, even if items do rattle around in the hard plastic bins.

Typically for an EV, there’s plenty of outright space in the back and in the boot of the hatch (435 litres), albeit with a floor that’s slightly too high.

The Fastback’s wide-opening boot is slightly larger (490 litres), but you can’t fold down the rear seats and rear passengers have slightly less head room.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 006

There is a choice of either a 58.kWh or 81.4kWh battery, but a front-mounted electric motor with 201bhp and 209lb ft powers both options. That means the cheaper one is actually slightly quicker, because it’s lighter.

In any case, you get a 0-62mph time of between 7.4sec and 7.9sec. With rivals offering closer to 300bhp, you’d never pick the EV4 for its speed, but it’s not really lacking either.

For those who desire more go, there are two dual-motor versions coming: a standard one and a hot GT.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Kia does have regen and driveability figured out. The accelerator and brake pedals are nicely progressive and Kia offers freewheeling, one-pedal driving, adaptive regen and everything in between via steering wheel paddles.

RIDE & HANDLING

kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 004

For all the talk about hatchbacks, saloons and driving dynamics, we’re not feeling it here. Without question, you feel like you’re sitting on top of the battery, with a seat that’s very comfortable but feels stuck in a high setting and a steering column that pokes out of the dash at a slightly bus-like angle. The Born may not be a true hatchback, but it feels more at ease with itself.

Point the EV4 at a corner and it all feels quite distant. The suspension needs a moment to settle into its preferred angle of roll and in all modes the steering feels like a bad hydraulic rack, with that oily-slick feel but little in the way of precision or feedback.

The balance is okay, mind: decent grip, with mild understeer at the limit, which can be cancelled out with a decisive lift of the accelerator. Presumably, real dynamics will have to wait for the dual-motor EV4 GT that’s coming soon. 

With all that said, the enduring impression is one of comfort. The generous suspension movements mean it absorbs bumps very well, and even the secondary ripples, potholes and asperities are nicely cushioned.

There’s more good news in that you can’t really go wrong with the spec. We drove different versions back-to-back: hatchback and Fastback, 17in and 19in wheels, and the differences in are marginal.

Most UK buyers are expected to pick the GT-Line, which comes with big alloys, and they can do so safe in the knowledge they’re not getting the inferior driving experience.

On a well-maintained Spanish motorway at least, the EV4 is very quiet as well, subjecting you to hardly any wind or road roar.

It should be a competent long-distance shuttle, then, partly because Kia has got a handle on the ADAS stuff in recent years. The overspeed warning and lane keeping assistance can be very easily disabled and we found the driver attention monitor quite reasonable.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 003

Can it do the distance? We saw 3.6mpkWh in the 81.4kWh hatch, which equates to about 275 miles. That’s not setting new standards but is competitive enough, given the route wasn’t very kind on the efficiency figure, with plenty of hard mountain driving in hot temperatures.

Thanks to better aero, each Fastback has 18 miles more range than the equivalent hatch. The rangiest EV4, however, is the 81.4kWh hatch in basic Air trim, as the Fastback only comes in GT Line trim.

DC rapid charging at 129kW is looking a bit weedy, but experience of the EV3 tells us that the EV4 should equal most rivals in practice. A 10-80% charge should take 31 minutes.

Prices start at £34,695 for the 58.3kWh Air, but only £3000 upgrades you to the 81.4kWh Air, which is all you really need.

Even so, most UK buyers are expected to go for the GT-Line, which adds, among other things, sportier styling, better seats and a wireless phone charger.

That’s all slightly cheaper than the Born but quite a lot more than the Megane or even the Scenic.

The Fastback is another £2000 over the hatchback in the same trim.

VERDICT

kia ev4 base line blue flame static hires 011

The EV4 is neither the Mk2 e-Golf of our dreams nor a disruptor. But then on the ICE side, the C-segment has always been filled to the brim with hatchbacks of all persuasions, and that variety has been lacking somewhat with EVs.

The EV4 builds on the success of the EV3 to give us a new comfy EV option that isn’t an SUV. It feels like natural order is being restored.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

