The interior is a strong point with the Grandland, as it’s noticeably more ergonomic than the e-3008's, albeit maybe not quite as flashy to look at.

The dashboard is a fairly simple structure of horizontal lines, but it’s finished in some pleasingly tactile textiles that look very smart and are present throughout the cabin. The centre console is high, so it feels as if it bisects the driver and front passenger. It's finished in some hard, matt plastics that aren’t unpleasant but maybe don’t feel quite as high-end as in some rivals. Mind you, in many ways that’s still preferable to the piano black finish that’s common these days, as you won’t spend half your life buffing fingerprints off the dash.

There are some cute design touches, though: on the GS and Ultimate models, you get a ‘Pixel Box’, which is a wireless phone charging pad that’s secreted away beneath a glass lid.

As for tech, the base Design gets two 10in screens, while higher-spec models get a 16in touchscreen. Configurable button on the home page and physical air-con controls are all very welcome features, plus there’s the essential wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and over-the-air software update compatibility.

It has to be said that the graphics aren’t quite up there with Audi and BMW, and it can be a touch laggy at times, but this new infotainment system (also seen in the 3008 and 5008) is usefully better to use than any previous Stellantis infotainment set-up.

There’s also the option of a head-up display, if you want it.

The seats are very comfortable, as well as upholstered in 100% recycled material, with even the manually controlled seats in lower-spec cars getting adjustable thigh support and lumbar support, although it would be good if the seats would drop a bit lower.

Space is good up front and in the back, where passengers have masses of leg room, very decent head room, a centre rear armrest and a couple of USB-C charging ports.

The boot is a very good size: at 550 litres, it's almost up there with the Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y for sheer roominess, plus the rear seats are split 40/20/40.

There’s no frunk, though, so you will have to make do with the underfloor cable storage in the boot.