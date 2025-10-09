With a new name, new styling and a suite of revised powertrains, the DS No4 hatchback is the car the French premium brand hopes will help it grow in Europe, being aimed squarely at C-segment rivals from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

The DS 4 (as it was previously known) has been the best-selling DS since its launch in 2021. But with just over 2000 sales, it hasn’t been the volume-selling hatchback that DS had hoped for.

Now the brand is looking to re-establish itself and has earmarked the No4 and the recently launched No8 crossover to lead its charge up the sales charts. It has even rolled out a new pure-electric version of the No4, which you can read about here.

So, after this round of updates, does this swanky-looking hatchback have the credentials to deliver the killer blow to rivals like the BMW 1 Series, Mercedes A-Class and Audi A3? Let's find out.