DS No4 review

From £32,200

Heavily revised premium hatchback gets No8-esque styling and PHEV powertrain upgrades

With a new name, new styling and a suite of revised powertrains, the DS No4 hatchback is the car the French premium brand hopes will help it grow in Europe, being aimed squarely at C-segment rivals from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi

The DS 4 (as it was previously known) has been the best-selling DS since its launch in 2021. But with just over 2000 sales, it hasn’t been the volume-selling hatchback that DS had hoped for.

More new DS models are set to follow, including a replacement for the 7 SUV, but the No4 will be expected to lead the charge.
Now the brand is looking to re-establish itself and has earmarked the No4 and the recently launched No8 crossover to lead its charge up the sales charts. It has even rolled out a new pure-electric version of the No4, which you can read about here.

So, after this round of updates, does this swanky-looking hatchback have the credentials to deliver the killer blow to rivals like the BMW 1 SeriesMercedes A-Class and Audi A3? Let's find out. 

DESIGN & STYLING

DS No4 PHEV review 2025 002

Much like its 4 predecessor, the No4 has a striking exterior aesthetic.

Up front there’s a wider, more pronounced front grille that is complimented by a new V-shaped LED light signature that takes inspiration from the equally striking No8. 

Three trim levels are available: Pallas+, Étoile and the rather curiously named Étoile Nappa Leather.
DS has extended the bonnet by 12mm – an unusual design tweak considering the bonnet only has to cover a transversely mounted engine and the front wheels.

Measuring 4400mm long, 1830mm wide and 1490mm tall, the No4 is longer and wider than hatchback rivals from Germany and has an almost quasi-crossover look, due to its low bonnet and cab-back silhouette. 

Underneath there’s the same Stellantis EMP2 platform that underpins the Peugeot 308 and Vauxhall Astra, allowing DS to offer the No4 with either a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric powertrain. There’s even a diesel version, but this won’t be coming to the UK.

The engine line-up here opens with the hybrid, which pairs a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a tiny electric motor, which runs through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. 

The plug-in hybrid is broadly similar to the old DS 4 PHEV in that it pairs a 176bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 109bhp electric motor, but it now uses a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox instead of an eight-speed torque-converter, and the battery capacity has been increased from 12.4kWh to 14.6kWh, extending the pure-electric range from 32 miles to 50.

INTERIOR

DS No4 PHEV review 2025 006

Step down into the No4 and you’re greeted by plush, soft-touch leathers, tactile wooden trim and solid build quality. 

Our PHEV Étoile Nappa Leather test car felt particularly well screwed together, with the nappa leather-upholstered seats, centre console and doors evoking a premium feel to put it well up there with BMW and Audi in terms of perceived quality. 

DS has ditched the secondary control interface in the centre console and replaced it with a perch for your smartphone.
Sure, there are some cheaper materials lower down and the plastic glovebox looks a bit cheap, but overall it’s a pleasant environment. 

DS has increased the size of the digital instrument cluster from 7.0in to 10.25in, while the central touchscreen remains at 10in. It's clear and crisp, and the infotainment software is generally easy to navigate. 

You get a row of physical buttons underneath the screen, but while most toggles and switches improve user-friendliness, their application in the No4 is poor. Even with a few buttons for the climate controls, you’re still forced to use the touchscreen to adjust the fan speed and temperature.

Space up front is ample, but the No4’s rakish roofline dents its people-carrying credentials when it comes to rear space. Taller adults will find it difficult to get comfy in the back, due to the No 4's distinct lack of both head and leg room; even with your legs splayed it's uncomfortable. 

That said, there is a 390-litre boot, which is more than you get in the PHEV versions of the A-Class and A3. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

DS No4 PHEV review 2025 015

Like so many modern PHEVs, the No4 takes off in EV mode and only calls upon the engine when you ask for more power. 

Drive around town on electric power and the No4 is hushed and smooth. It doesn’t feel nippy, however, because the electric motor only makes 109bhp and the car weighs just shy of 1700kg. 

The PHEV's pedal weights are fine, but the brake pedal can feel a little soft and inconsistent.
Switch to Hybrid mode and the engine kicks into life in a rather unrefined manner, with lots of vibration through the pedals. It gets pretty vocal, too, because the revs soar when you open the throttle – and all that noise doesn’t translate to pace. Far from ideal for a car that’s pitched as a premium offering in its class. 

With overall outputs of 222bhp and 265lb ft of torque, the No4 PHEV matches the 7.4sec 0-62mph time achieved by both the A3 TFSIe and the Mercedes A250e. 

There’s a Sport mode available, but it feels out of place in a car that is tipped towards comfort. It adds only a modicum of extra performance, and it doesn't suit the car's relaxed, premium vibe. 

Left to its own devices, the PHEV's new gearbox works fine, and while you can change gear using the rudimentary paddles behind the steering wheel, they're not very responsive.

RIDE & HANDLING

DS No4 PHEV review 2025 016

Comfort is the prevailing characteristic of the No4 PHEV, with it remaining pliant and composed both in town and at motorway speeds. 

There’s little to separate it from the No4 EV when it comes to ride and handling, but the steering does feel more naturally geared, albeit still lacking in feel.

Even in its sportier setting, the steering doesn't feel any more connected to the front wheels.
You still get the same fussy ride at all speeds; it never quite feels fully composed. And it fails to iron out more severe road imperfections like potholes. 

With the additional weight of the engine over the front wheels, the nose feels a little more direct, and grip and body control are both acceptable.

Of course, push the No4 too hard and its limited dynamic capabilities will rise to the surface; this isn’t a car that will stimulate the senses. 

Road noise is generally well isolated, but I could detect a bit of wind noise coming from around the top of the doors. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

DS No4 PHEV review 2025 001

The entry-level Pallas+ gets wireless smartphone charging, keyless entry and a 3D connected navigation system.

The Étoile adds Alcantara trim and more safety kit, while the range-topping Étoile Nappa Leather comes with plusher leather innards, obviously, and extra comfort features. 

With the battery at 95%, I had just over 42 miles of electric range showing, suggesting that a full charge should deliver close to the official figure.
Opt for the range-topping trim and you will pay more than £44,000 for your No 4 PHEV, while the cheapest version costs £39,000. 

You can have the range-topping A3 PHEV for less, and it has a EV range of up to 88 miles, or there’s the A250e, which can do 51 miles for a hair over £41,000.

On my test route around Porto, my range-topping No4 PHEV returned an average economy figure of 54.7mpg. 

VERDICT

DS No4 PHEV review 2025 017

There are signs that this car has taken a step forward in terms of usabilty and appeal. 

The PHEV's 50 miles of electric range is a good improvement and it's hard to fault the high-quality materials that adorn its cabin. 

However, its high price tag, poor interior space and unstimulating driving experience stint its appeal. 

Ultimately, rivals like the A3 and A-Class PHEVs are better all-rounders, the Audi in particular, with its longer electric range.

Factor in their finer-tuned dynamics, upmarket cabins and competitive pricing and the No4 becomes hard to recommend as an alternative. 

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and first drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in new car news, used cars, electric cars, microbility, classic cars and motorsport. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.