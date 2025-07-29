BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW, VW, Merc and more: Munich motor show's biggest reveals
UP NEXT
BMW targets Defender with hardcore seven-seat off-road SUV

BMW, VW, Merc and more: Munich motor show's biggest reveals

German industry party is shaping up to be the biggest motor show this decade. These are the highlights

Will Rimell Autocar
News
7 mins read
13 August 2025

This year’s Munich motor show is shaping up to be Europe’s biggest since the Covid pandemic, with Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Polestar and others set to reveal crucial new models.

These include the new BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, a pair of radical electric family SUVs that will kick-start new eras for the two German marques in terms of technology and design.

Another key focus at the show will be on the much-anticipated new wave of small EVs, with the likes of the Volkswagen ID 2 pencilled to be shown in production form for the first time.

Below is our guide to the most important cars at this year's Munich motor show.

Audi concept

A new Audi concept car that will preview an all-new look for the brand under design boss Massimo Frascella is set to be shown for the first time at Munich.

It isn't yet known what size or type of car the concept will preview, but CEO Gernot Döllner has confirmed to Autocar that Audi will only produce concepts that have true production intent and it will be “a bold step” for the brand and its design.

Döllner previously told Autocar that the brand was considering a new halo model, with the original TT cited as a key potential source of inspiration. Our rendering (above) suggests how this could look.

Everything you need to know about Audi’s upcoming concept: New Audi concept car to preview brand's 'bold' new look

BMW iX3

BMW iX3 render Autocar

The first car to come from BMW's Neue Klasse revolution will bring a dramatic step in design, engineering and marketing.

It will be sold alongside the current, fourth-generation petrol X3 and will have slimmer batteries than the electric version of that car, bringing a dramatic leap in range up to 497 miles, as previously reported by Autocar.

That would make it Britain's longest-range EV.

Read our BMW iX3 prototype review

Cupra concept

Cupra Munich concept teaser

Cupra will take the wraps off a new concept car that is expected to showcase the next generation of its interior design.

An official preview image shows a radical new cabin similar to that of the DarkRebel concept, which was unveiled in 2023, and includes a yoke-like steering wheel, a chunky central spine and racing seats.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
aston martin valhalla prototype 2025 front corner 26
Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin Valhalla
Ferrari 458
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
10
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
Toyota C HR front cornering
Toyota C-HR review
8
Toyota C-HR review
bentley bentayga s rt 2024 jh 47
Bentley Bentayga
9
Bentley Bentayga

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 BMW iX3 2021 FD FrontAction

BMW iX3 (2021-2025)

BMW’s first electric SUV is an electrified X3. Is that enough?

Read our review
Back to top

Everything you need to knowCupra to showcase future of interior design with radical concept

Cupra Raval

The Cupra Raval will make its production debut at the show. It will be the Spanish brand’s smallest EV, sitting below the Volkswagen ID 3-twinned Born.

Like that car, it will be positioned as the most sporty and “rebellious” variant of the Volkswagen Group's MEB Entry model range.

To that end, it will feature a more aggressive-looking design than the Volkswagen ID 2, which it will be built alongside.

Hyundai Ioniq 2

Hyundai Ioniq 2 Autocar render

Hyundai is poised to reveal an electric crossover, most likely an electric alternative to the existing Bayon (above) badged Ioniq 2, as it pushes to expand its EV offerings.

Understood by Autocar to be twinned with sibling brand Kia’s incoming EV2, the compact crossover will plug the gap between the Inster and Kona Electric.

Set to be revealed at the Munich show, it will be positioned as a rival to the likes of the Renault 4 and Volvo EX30.

Everything we know: Hyundai Ioniq 2 due as affordable EV to rival Renault 4

Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport

Mercedes-AMG GTR Autocar render

A V8-powered, track-honed rival to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is being readied by Mercedes-AMG.

It will be previewed by the new Concept AMG GT Track Sport, based on the second-generation AMG GT, which was launched in 2023, and is expected to be revealed for the first time at the Munich show.

The new flagship GT is likely to be a successor to the AMG GT Black Series of 2022, which produced a staggering 730bhp from a highly modified version of AMG’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8.

Read all about the new radical concept here: Porsche and AMG to go to battle with new GT2 RS and GT Black Series

Advertisement
Back to top

Mercedes-Benz GLC

2026 Mercedes GLC – Autocar render

The arch rival of the iX3 will likewise bring a significant jump in range and charging speed compared with its predecessor, the EQC.

It will be sold with single- and dual-motor powertrains, the latter with up to 482bhp, and an AMG variant with as much as 600bhp is in the works.

It will also introduce a new grille design comprising 100 LED lights, clearly marking it out from Mercedes' previous EVs. 

Everything you need to knowNew Mercedes GLC due next month to start firm's next EV era

 

Polestar 5

Polestar 5

Polestar will reveal its Porsche Taycan-rivalling 5 at the Munich show. The newcomer is promised to offer nearly 900bhp in its most potent form.

The super-saloon is described as a “company-defining project” and will be the first model built to use Polestar’s new 800V electrical architecture.

Largely developed in Britain, it's said to have “supercar levels” of stiffness and be the lightest model in its class.

Everything you need to know about the Polestar 5'Extreme-fast charging' Polestar 5 GT to star at Munich motor show

Renault Clio

Renault Clio - Autocar render

A radically different Renault Clio will be shown for the first time. The sixth-generation hatchback is set to ditch pure-petrol engines and go hybrid-only – in part to meet stringent new EU fleet emissions targets.

The supermini will also introduce several new design cues, such as a more prominent nose with a diamond-shaped grille pattern and twin-decked lip spoilers at the rear.

Everything you need to know about the new generation hatch: New Renault Clio set for Munich show debut ahead of 2026 launch

Skoda Epiq

Skoda Epiq prototype

Advertisement
Back to top

Along with its MEB Entry siblings, the Skoda Epiq is expected to be unveiled at the Munich show.

Previewed by a concept in 2024, it will go on sale next year priced at less than £25,000.

Like the ID 2X, with which it will share a production line, it will be a rugged, 4x4-inspired raised hatchback that will square off with the Renault 4. A hot vRS version is tipped to follow.

Everything you need to knowSkoda Epiq breaks cover as testing of £25k EV ramps up

Skoda Octavia concept

Next Skoda Octavia – Autocar render

A new concept from Skoda will preview the next-generation Octavia Estate. CEO Klaus Zellmer told Autocar that it will be a “further step” for the brand in its design but will still “clearly be recognisable as a Skoda”.

It's likely to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s upcoming SSP platform, designed for its next-generation EVs.

Everything you need to know about the next Skoda Octavia: Incoming Octavia concept will showcase "next step" of Skoda design

Vauxhall GSE concept

Vauxhall GSE concept teaser – front

This new show car will provide a first look at the new age for Vauxhall's GSE performance brand, drawing on the Opel Manta 400 rally car and the brand's Experimental concept from 2023. 

Early teaser images released by Vauxhall showcase a racing-inspired steering wheel, futuristic head-up display and aerodisc-style wheels, as well as the brand's new white and lime-green livery.

Full details are expected in the coming weeks, ahead of the car's public debut at the Munich show.

Everything you need to know about the Vauxhall GSE concept: Manta-inspired Vauxhall concept to preview future of GSE

Volkswagen ID 2

VW ID 2 prototype

Making its debut at Munich, the long-awaited Volkswagen ID 2 will be the first of the Volkswagen Group’s MEB Entry range of price-leading EVs.

Advertisement
Back to top

The ID 2 will be unveiled in production-ready form at the show ahead of its arrival in showrooms early next year.

The electric counterpart to the Polo is seen by those inside the group as one of the most important cars it has launched in recent times.

It's pencilled in to go on sale priced at or just below the £23,000 starting price of the Renault 5.

Everything you need to know: Volkswagen begins testing £22k ID 2 hatch ahead of 2026 arrival

Volkswagen ID 2X

Alongside the ID 2, the taller and chunky ID 2X will be shown in near-production form for the first time. It will go on sale a year after the regular hatchback. 

Effectively an electric alternative to the T-Cross, it will start at around £25,000, meaning it's set to be one of the cheapest electric SUVs on the market.

Everything you need to know about the Volkswagen ID 2XVolkswagen ID 2X: £25k EV confirmed for Munich debut

Volkswagen T-Roc

The second generation of Volkswagen’s hugely popular T-Roc crossover will be the first model to use a new full-hybrid powertrain - and it will be shown to the public for the first time at Muncih.

The new T-Roc, destined to be Volkswagen's final all-new model with a combustion powertrain, will be offered with a hybrid powertrain that works similarly to that used by Toyota, capable of driving the wheels using either a petrol engine, an electric motor or a combination of both at any given time. That set-up is also bound for the Golf and Tiguan.

Find out all about the new T-Roc hereNew VW T-Roc due in August with Prius-style hybrid system

Volvo ES90

Volvo ES90 front quarter

Volvo's most aerodynamic car yet – and its first electric car that isn't an SUV – will be making its debut at Munich. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Related to the EX90 SUV, the ES90 is a five-door liftback with ranges north of 400 miles regardless of whether it is fitted with the entry-level 88kWh battery or larger 102kWh pack.

Charging speeds are capped at 350kW, allowing examples with the bigger battery to refill from 10-80% in 20 minutes.

Alongside showing the ES90, Volvo is expected to provide a closer look at the upcoming EX60 SUV.

Everything you need to know about the ES90: New Volvo ES90 revealed as BMW i5 rival with 434 miles of range

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Volkswagen Touran cars for sale

 Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI SE Family Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,998
70,471miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen TOURAN 1.5 TSI EVO SE Family DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£24,499
24,141miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Touran 2.0 TDI SE Family DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£26,990
35,800miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI SE Euro 5 5dr
2013
£3,990
119,300miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Touran 1.4 TSI SE DSG Euro 5 5dr
2013
£8,950
40,100miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen TOURAN 1.5 TSI EVO SEL DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,643
46,860miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Touran 2.0 TDI SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,299
86,265miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Touran 1.4 TSI SE DSG Euro 5 5dr
2011
£7,195
53,400miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Touran 1.5 TSI EVO SE Family DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£21,491
40,010miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 309 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
BenzinBob 29 July 2025

yawn

Latest Reviews

MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
aston martin valhalla prototype 2025 front corner 26
Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin Valhalla
Ferrari 458
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
10
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
Toyota C HR front cornering
Toyota C-HR review
8
Toyota C-HR review
bentley bentayga s rt 2024 jh 47
Bentley Bentayga
9
Bentley Bentayga

View all car reviews