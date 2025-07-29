This year’s Munich motor show is shaping up to be Europe’s biggest since the Covid pandemic, with Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Polestar and others set to reveal crucial new models.

These include the new BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, a pair of radical electric family SUVs that will kick-start new eras for the two German marques in terms of technology and design.

Another key focus at the show will be on the much-anticipated new wave of small EVs, with the likes of the Volkswagen ID 2 pencilled to be shown in production form for the first time.

Below is our guide to the most important cars at this year's Munich motor show.

Audi concept

A new Audi concept car that will preview an all-new look for the brand under design boss Massimo Frascella is set to be shown for the first time at Munich.

It isn't yet known what size or type of car the concept will preview, but CEO Gernot Döllner has confirmed to Autocar that Audi will only produce concepts that have true production intent and it will be “a bold step” for the brand and its design.

Döllner previously told Autocar that the brand was considering a new halo model, with the original TT cited as a key potential source of inspiration. Our rendering (above) suggests how this could look.

BMW iX3

The first car to come from BMW's Neue Klasse revolution will bring a dramatic step in design, engineering and marketing.

It will be sold alongside the current, fourth-generation petrol X3 and will have slimmer batteries than the electric version of that car, bringing a dramatic leap in range up to 497 miles, as previously reported by Autocar.

That would make it Britain's longest-range EV.

Cupra concept

Cupra will take the wraps off a new concept car that is expected to showcase the next generation of its interior design.

An official preview image shows a radical new cabin similar to that of the DarkRebel concept, which was unveiled in 2023, and includes a yoke-like steering wheel, a chunky central spine and racing seats.