BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is iX3 rival with 435-mile range
UP NEXT
Volkswagen ID Cross previews chunky Puma Gen-E Rival

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is iX3 rival with 435-mile range

Best-seller goes electric with next-gen grille and dashboard-sized infotainment touchscreen

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
7 September 2025

The new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC will go on sale early next year to start what CEO Ola Källenius has called “the biggest product offensive” in the company’s history.

Named the GLC with EQ Technology, the SUV is effectively a successor to the EQC. While that car was given its own name and styling, the new EV shares its title and general design language with the existing combustion-engined GLC, although the two models use different platforms.

The GLC is Mercedes’ best-selling car and sits in the premium SUV segment that Källenius sees as “the most important” to the firm.

The electric version uses the new MB.EA bespoke EV platform, which is designed for medium to large cars and has an 800V electrical architecture that allows for fast charging.

It also runs the latest version of the firm’s MB.OS infotainment software.

While the GLC EQ is all-new, it’s designed to closely resemble the existing GLC, explained Källenius: “If you were told this was the next-gen combustion GLC, you would say ‘yes, it’s the next logical step: it looks like a GLC’.”

The front is dominated by Mercedes’ new electric-only ‘Iconic Grille’, which is a larger and more upright design than on previous EVs.

The GLC EQ is broadly the same length as the ICE GLC, but its 2972mm wheelbase is 80mm longer – and nearly 100mm longer than the old EQC’s.

Mercedes GLC front quarter

Källenius said the decision to stretch the wheelbase was taken “because we can”, adding: “You do it because you get extra space inside for free.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
BYD Seal 6 DM i review 2025 013
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
BYD Seal 06 DM-i

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
mercedes glc review cornering front

Mercedes GLC

Medium-sized SUV, the sales star of the Mercedes range, is re-engineered to stay fighting fit

Read our review
Back to top

Compared with the ICE GLC, it has more leg room in the front and rear and increased head room, plus it offers a 570-litre boot and large 128-litre frunk.

While the GLC EQ will be offered with five different power outputs, it will arrive first in range-topping 400 form, with 483bhp. This features a dual-motor powertrain, including a new permanent magnet synchronous motor on the rear axle and a new front motor that can disconnect when not required.

It also uses a two-speed gearbox, featuring gears with 11:1 and 5:1 ratios to maximise both acceleration and efficiency.

Källenius said that the rear bias of the powertrain is “desirable for any car that is somewhat focused on performance, and you get that for free with an EV”.

Power is drawn from a sizeable 94kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery, which gives the GLC 400 EQ a claimed range of more than 435 miles.

Because of the 800V system, the battery can be charged at speeds of up to 330kW. As with the new CLA EQ, a DC converter will be offered “on a country-specific basis” to allow use of 400V public chargers – the most common type.

Mercedes GLC rear quarter

The suspension is a multi-link set-up both front and rear. Optional air suspension can lower the car on faster roads to reduce drag and consequently boost range, while optional rear-wheel steering reduces the car’s turning circle of 11.2m.

Advertisement
Back to top

Another development is a new ‘one-box’ brake system that integrates energy regeneration and friction braking into a single system.

Four levels of regen are available, with the most aggressive able to recuperate around 300kW.

A suite of driver assistance systems will also be offered, including a ‘transparent bonnet’ function for off-roading.

Intended to fuse “analogue luxury” with “digital elegance”, the GLC EQ’s interior features a large centre console that merges into the instrument panel and revamped air vent and speaker grille designs.

Mercedes GLC dashboard

It can be optioned with the largest seamless digital screen yet offered in a Mercedes model. It measures 39.1in, prompting Källenius to quip that “we’ve run out of words to name the screen” – although Mercedes has settled on Hyperscreen.

An optional Vegan Package is claimed to be the fi rst in which all the soft-touch materials are certified by the Vegan Society.

The GLC EQ and other future EVs based on the MB.EA platform will be built at Mercedes’ plant in Bremen, Germany, with additional production in Hungary and China.

It’s due to go on sale in early 2026. Pricing details have yet to be revealed, but the combustion-engined GLC starts at £54,450 and the old EQC latterly cost about £65,000.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used BMW 7 Series (2015-2022) cars for sale

 BMW 7 SERIES 3.0 740Ld M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£23,495
81,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 7 Series 3.0 730Ld SE Exclusive Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£10,995
96,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 7 Series 4.4 750i V8 M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£39,000
33,156miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 7 Series 3.0 740d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£23,750
52,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 7 Series 3.0 730d MHT M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£33,349
34,579miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 7 Series 3.0 730d MHT M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£30,849
52,758miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 7 SERIES 2.0 740e 9.2kWh M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£19,985
51,992miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 7 Series 3.0 745e 12kWh M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£34,490
30,213miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 7 SERIES 3.0 745e 12kWh M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£27,490
71,500miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 345 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Roadster 7 September 2025
In the same week both BMW and Mercedes reveal hideous new front ends for their EVs. And Audi's grille on the Concept C is also equally as awful looking. Just when you thought the front ends those three companies have generally offered during the past decade were already awful looking.

Latest Reviews

XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
BYD Seal 6 DM i review 2025 013
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
BYD Seal 06 DM-i

View all car reviews