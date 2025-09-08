The radically styled Skoda Vision O concept previews the next-generation Octavia and the firm’s new design language – and shows Skoda is committed to the estate car in the electric era.

The new concept is described by the Czech firm as representing “the brand’s electrified future”, with a production vehicle confirmed to arrive in “the next decade”. While Skoda has only described it as sitting on a “future platform of the Volkswagen Group”, Autocar understands the concept will morph into the next-generation Octavia EV and will use the SSP platform that will also underpin the closely related Volkswagen ID Golf.

Measuring 4850mm long, the Vision O is notably longer than the current Octavia Estate (4698mm) but sits below the larger Superb (4902mm). The boot has more than 650 litres of space, compared with 640 litres for the Octavia. With the seats folded, that figure rises to more than 1700 litres.

The most striking aspect of the Vision O is the new exterior and interior design language, described as the next generation of Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ theme. That design change is seen in the new ‘Tech-loop face mask’ that houses all of the lighting elements, while an illuminated Skoda logo sits on the bonnet. There is also a new T-shaped LED light design at the rear.

There is a major focus on aerodynamics to maximise the range of the estate, including retractable door handles, integrated cooling vents on the bonnet and various louvres and sculpted side channels. Skoda has not given a drag coefficient or any other technical details, such as powertrain, battery size or performance figures.

Skoda says the Vision O was developed “from the inside out”, with a focus on customers’ needs. A 1.2m-wide ‘Horizon Display’ digital screen spans the entire dashboard just below the windscreen and offers new HMI functions for both driver and passenger. It is complemented by a large vertical touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard. There is a minimalist centre panel featuring a dial button that offers haptic feedback, while the steering wheel retains a number of physical controls.