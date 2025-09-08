BACK TO ALL NEWS
Future of Skoda Octavia revealed with radical EV estate concept
2027 Renault Clio revealed with bold new look and petrol power

Future of Skoda Octavia revealed with radical EV estate concept

Next Octavia will introduce an all-new design language – and offer an estate body

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
8 September 2025

The radically styled Skoda Vision O concept previews the next-generation Octavia and the firm’s new design language – and shows Skoda is committed to the estate car in the electric era.

The new concept is described by the Czech firm as representing “the brand’s electrified future”, with a production vehicle confirmed to arrive in “the next decade”. While Skoda has only described it as sitting on a “future platform of the Volkswagen Group”, Autocar understands the concept will morph into the next-generation Octavia EV and will use the SSP platform that will also underpin the closely related Volkswagen ID Golf.

Measuring 4850mm long, the Vision O is notably longer than the current Octavia Estate (4698mm) but sits below the larger Superb (4902mm). The boot has more than 650 litres of space, compared with 640 litres for the Octavia. With the seats folded, that figure rises to more than 1700 litres.

The most striking aspect of the Vision O is the new exterior and interior design language, described as the next generation of Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ theme. That design change is seen in the new ‘Tech-loop face mask’ that houses all of the lighting elements, while an illuminated Skoda logo sits on the bonnet. There is also a new T-shaped LED light design at the rear.

There is a major focus on aerodynamics to maximise the range of the estate, including retractable door handles, integrated cooling vents on the bonnet and various louvres and sculpted side channels. Skoda has not given a drag coefficient or any other technical details, such as powertrain, battery size or performance figures.

Skoda says the Vision O was developed “from the inside out”, with a focus on customers’ needs. A 1.2m-wide ‘Horizon Display’ digital screen spans the entire dashboard just below the windscreen and offers new HMI functions for both driver and passenger. It is complemented by a large vertical touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard. There is a minimalist centre panel featuring a dial button that offers haptic feedback, while the steering wheel retains a number of physical controls.

Skoda Octavia Estate

Car review
Skoda Octavia Estate 2020 road test review - hero front

Skoda Octavia Estate

Skoda reprises its most popular nameplate with added tech and premium appeal

Read our review
The firm says the concept has been designed for advanced autonomous driving using an AI assistant, which is called Laura. When in AI mode the exterior lighting uses distinct colour patterns to signal to other road users. Skoda says the concept will be able to handle all driving tasks independently, except in the case of heavy rain and reduced visibility. Laura can also be used for other functions, including making revised route suggestions to match the mood of the passengers and even reading custom-generated stories.

Skoda Vision O interior

Skoda has also added some new ‘Simply Clever’ design features to the Vision O, including four dour-housed umbrellas, a dedicated storage space for the charging cable, a portable Bluetooth speaker and a fully integrated fridge.

The Vision O’s interior makes extensive use of recycled and sustainable materials, with the seat covers made from 100% recycled PES fl aking and the use of 65% plant-based Ultrasuede material elsewhere.

James Attwood

Peter Cavellini 8 September 2025

looking?, ooops ! it's not, but I bet Volvo are looking at it and thinking hmmm maybe we should .

Thekrankis 8 September 2025
This Octavia owner won’t be buying that.

