New Cupra Raval hot hatch will feature 223bhp VZ variant

New electric supermini, set to be the Spanish brand's smallest and most affordable model, will arrive next year

James AttwoodCharlie Martin Autocar
7 September 2025

The Cupra Raval supermini, shown for the first time at the Munich motor showwill arrive next year with a range-topping 223bhp VZ performance version.

The new car will be the Barcelona brand's smallest model when it goes on sale net year, and shared the same MEB entry architecture as the forthcoming Volkswagen ID PoloVolkswagen ID Cross and Skoda Epiq. All four models will be produced at Cupra plants in Spain.

Munich motor show 2025: all the key cars 

The production Raval was shown in Munich sporting a camouflage wrap based around a street pattern of the Barcelona district its gets its name from, but it's evident that several key cues from the previous UrbanRebel concept car remain intact.

These include its large triangular headlights and sharp-edged rear end with a wraparound light bar, although the front grille has been simplified.

The electric hatchback will become Cupra’s smallest and most affordable model when it arrives next year, with prices expected to start around £25,000.

Full technical specifications have yet to be confirmed, but the machine will be 4046mm long with a wheelbase of 2600mm. Cupra has also confirmed that to meet the brand's performance brief the Raval's suspension will be 15mm lower than other VW Group models using the MEB Entry platform, while it will also feature bespoke suspension tuning and steering.

The top-spec Raval VZ will be tuned to offer 223bhp from its front-mounted electric motor, matching the forthcoming ID Polo GTI. The Raval VZ will also feature sport suspenion, an ESC off mode, an electronic slip differential and 19in wheels with wider 235mm tyres.

Cupra previously suggested that UrbanRebel concept would dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 6.9sec, positioning it just behind the 217bhp Alpine A290 in performance terms.

Cupra added that the concept would have a range of 273 miles (in long-range guise), which would put it on a par with the ID Polo.

The Raval borrows its name from the El Raval district of Barcelona, and it will be built in the nearby city of Martorell.

