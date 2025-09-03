The Volkswagen ID Polo GTI will arrive in 2027 as the German brand’s first proper attempt at an electric hot hatch, packing 223bhp.

Previewed by last year’s ID GTI concept, the sporty EV was confirmed on Wednesday as Volkswagen announced that the production version of the ID 2all concept will be named the ID Polo.

The ID Polo GTI – the first time EV to wear the GTI badge – will be based on the same electric only MEB Entry platform as the ID Polo, which is driven by a single front-mounted motor.

Volkswagen has confirmed this will pack 223bhp, 8bhp more than the ID Polo GTI's Alpine A290 rival.

Autocar has previously reported that Volkswagen is developing a hardcore Clubsport version of the ID Polo, targeting a peak output of 282bhp.

It's also exploring whether a 400bhp four-wheel-drive R model utilising four in-wheel motors is feasible.

The prospect of an R model puts into doubt the future of the GTX name, which has so far adorned hot four-wheel-drive ID EVs.

A battery option has yet to be confirmed, but the ID Polo GTI will likely use the largest (56kWh) ID Polo pack, which in the regular car will provide a range of around 280 miles.

Like the standard ID Polo, the ID Polo GTI has been shown in near-production camouflaged guise. The pair share mostly the same design, but the GTI does sport some more aggressive cues, including slightly flared wheel arches, a small front diffuser, split boot-mounted spoilers and a pair of rear bumper cutouts (likely to mimic exhausts). It also appears to get larger alloy wheels of a bespoke design.