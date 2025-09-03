BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen ID Polo GTI: 233bhp hot hatch to arrive in 2027

Previewed last year by the ID GTI concept, the hot electric Polo be the first EV to wear the GTI badge

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
3 September 2025

The Volkswagen ID Polo GTI will arrive in 2027 as the German brand’s first proper attempt at an electric hot hatch, packing 223bhp.

Previewed by last year’s ID GTI concept, the sporty EV was confirmed on Wednesday as Volkswagen announced that the production version of the ID 2all concept will be named the ID Polo.

The ID Polo GTI – the first time EV to wear the GTI badge – will be based on the same electric only MEB Entry platform as the ID Polo, which is driven by a single front-mounted motor.

Volkswagen has confirmed this will pack 223bhp, 8bhp more than the ID Polo GTI's Alpine A290 rival.

Autocar has previously reported that Volkswagen is developing a hardcore Clubsport version of the ID Polo, targeting a peak output of 282bhp. 

It's also exploring whether a 400bhp four-wheel-drive R model utilising four in-wheel motors is feasible.

The prospect of an R model puts into doubt the future of the GTX name, which has so far adorned hot four-wheel-drive ID EVs.

A battery option has yet to be confirmed, but the ID Polo GTI will likely use the largest (56kWh) ID Polo pack, which in the regular car will provide a range of around 280 miles.

Like the standard ID Polo, the ID Polo GTI has been shown in near-production camouflaged guise. The pair share mostly the same design, but the GTI does sport some more aggressive cues, including slightly flared wheel arches, a small front diffuser, split boot-mounted spoilers and a pair of rear bumper cutouts (likely to mimic exhausts). It also appears to get larger alloy wheels of a bespoke design.

The regular ID Polo measures 4053mm long, 1816mm wide and 1530mm tall, which would make the ID Polo GTI only slightly larger than the A290.

The standard ID Polo is tipped to be priced at around £22,000, but we expect the hot version to start closer to £30,000. For reference, the A290 starts at £32,000 with the government's new Electric Car Grant added.

Following the ID Polo GTI, Volkswagen is preparing to expand its performance brand across multiple electric model lines. CEO Thomas Schäfer previously told Autocar the new hot EVs will be "mind-blowing" to drive.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

