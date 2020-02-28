2020 Geneva motor show: what we would have seen

The Geneva motor show, one of Europe’s premier motoring events, has been cancelled as a result of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus, which originated in China, led to the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress technology event that had been due to take place in Barcelona earlier this month. That decision came after a large number of exhibitors withdrew, citing health concerns.

After that event was cancelled, Geneva organisers had insisted the motor show would go ahead starting on 2 March, but fresh concerns due to a spate of Covid-19 cases in northern Italy and other countries outside of China have made it impossible to host.

A decision had been taken to go ahead with the show as planned, including the Car of the Year presentation on 2 March, the media day on 3 March, the VIP day on the 4 March, and then public days from the 5-15 March while remaining in regular contact with health authorities, but this schedule has now been withdrawn.

The Geneva motor show is arguably the most important of the year, and a number of major reveals had been due to take place in Switerland.

We were expecting to see the hot GTI version of Volkswagen's new Golf, its platform-sharing Audi A3 rival and the facelifted Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but there were certain to be a few surprises, too.

Not every major manufacturer was going to be at this year's show, however. Lamborghini had confirmed it wouldn't be attending, instead choosing to focus on bespoke events for its new models, while the PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel/Vauxhall) and Jaguar Land Rover were also taking a rain check.