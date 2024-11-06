Welcome to Movers and Shakers, a new Autocar Business feature covering the latest job moves from across the automotive industry.

This page will be updated regularly with all the biggest transfers, promotions and departures in the sector, covering everything you need to know.

Name: Damien O'Sullivan

Company: VW Group UK

Role: Managing director

Volkswagen Group UK has named Damien O'Sullivan as its new managing director, with Alex Smith leaving after six years at the helm.

O'Sullivan will take the top job in Milton Keynes on 1 December, having run Audi in Ireland for the last three years.