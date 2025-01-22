Is the Tesla Model 3 relaible?

Reliabilty is good overall, but the Model 3 is known for some issues surrounding build quality. Early cars had large panel gaps (see Also worth knowing below) and misaligned trim, and some of the materials used inside weren't particularly durable.

Anyone prospective owner concerned about the lifespan of the Model 3 can take some comfort from the fact that there are plenty of examples in the classifieds that have covered more than 100,000 miles.

Battery: Degradation is unavoidable, but Tesla claims that after 200,000 miles, the battery in a Long Range car will have lost only 15% of its capacity.

Specialist EV dealers like RSEV can carry out checks on the battery to ensure that it’s in good order. Stop charging at 80% to boost longevity. Avoid cars that have been left standing, as long idle periods can damage the cells.

Software: Over-the-air software updates can bring glitches at first. These knock out the touchscreen or stop certain functions from working properly.

Make sure the car is fully up to date, and if any problems occur, try rebooting the system by holding the steering wheel buttons until the screen restarts.

Charging: Make sure the charging port door opens properly via the touchscreen or app. Software glitches can stop it from opening, but there is a manual override.

Charging cables can get locked in, so check that you can free it without difficulty. Again, there’s a manual release in the boot.

Body: Build quality on some earlier cars isn’t great, so check the paintwork, panel gaps and exterior trim for any signs of wear or damage. Misaligned panels can be fixed by Tesla at an annual service.

Wind noise is a bugbear, due to poor seals. An aftermarket soundproofing kit is claimed to lessen noise inside the cabin.

Interior: Listen out for any squeaks or rattles from interior trim and wear on key touchpoints like the door cappings and steering wheel.

Faux leather can also experience discoloration, so be sure to give potential purchases a thorough going over.

An owner’s view

Ollie Froud: “I’ve had my 2021 Long Range for six months now, and I love it! I bought it directly from Tesla, which was a great experience, and it has been faultless. I charge it mostly at home overnight, so it’s about 2p a mile to run, which is nearly 10 times less than my previous car. Longer journeys are very easy and we’ve never had to queue for a Supercharger. It’s a great all-round family car.”

Also worth knowing

All cars got a basic warranty of four years or 50,000 miles for manufacturing issues and cosmetic defects. Then there’s a separate battery and drive unit warranty, which covers those items for eight years or 100,000 miles on the Standard Range and eight years or 120,000 miles on the Long Range and Performance.

Build quality plagued early cars, so be wary of thick panel gaps and misaligned panels. It did improve over time, though.

Post-2021 cars were made in China. You can tell the difference to an American-made one by the wood veneer interior trim, which runs across the dashboard and into the doors.