European policymakers are scrambling to protect the interests of their homegrown car makers but the torrent of temptingly priced, technologically rapier-sharp Chinese EV simply flows on. The latest insurgent is this, the MG IM5.
It's a saloon (well, a hatchback, technically) priced on par with the Tesla Model 3 but promising the space of the Volkswagen ID 7 plus tech that you would more typically find on a Porsche Taycan – not least an 800-volt platform available on the more expensive derivatives. There is also, if you'd like, the small matter of 742bhp on the flagship dual motor model.
We'll get into the hardware in a moment, but before that you’re possibly wondering what the ‘IM’ in the name is about. Those initials hold meaning, because they speak to the fact that this new MG isn’t really an MG.
It’s a badge-engineered version of the Chinese-market L6 made by Intelligence in Motion, a Shanghai-based brand launched in 2020 that is a collaboration between MG’s parent company SAIC (the majority owner), e-commerce colossus Alibaba Group and Zhangjiang Hi-Tech. This arrangement is a big deal, because the L6 and therefore the European IM5 is a lot more luxurious than anything MG has so far sold since its reimagining as an EV brand, notwithstanding the Cyberster roadster halo model. New ground is being trodden as MG reaches upmarket.
In truth, the IM5 is only barely badge-engineered. For reasons we still don't quite understand you won't find any tradtional octagonal 'Morris Garages' logos on the car, only an ‘MG’ in IM’s squiggly typeface on the bootlid. Strange, but true.