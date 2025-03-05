BMW iX review

From £70,9859

Zero-emissions flagship luxury car strikes out in bold, sophisticated style

The BMW iX has always been a conversation starter, whether you love it, hate it or simply don’t know what to make of it.

Its mash-up of estate, crossover and SUV styling hasn’t stopped generating remarks since its introduction back in 2021 – and that’s before you get to its oversized grille, an even bigger lightning rod for opinion.

Headlights are all-LED units as standard, with BMW’s active Laserlights an option and fitted to our test car. The technology makes them compact as well as powerful, and their slimness certainly helps to define the visual character of the car
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

Yes, the iX is still controversial – but instead of caving to critics and moving to comprehensively rework the looks of its flagship electric SUV with this mid-life facelift, BMW is defiantly serving up more of the same, with just a few stylistic refinements accompanying the mechanical and digital changes.

The grille receives a finer surround to soften its impact but continues with optional illumination; the headlights keep the same shape but borrow a graphic signature from BMW’s Neue Klasse concept cars; and there are subtle changes to the front and rear bumpers, altered tail- light graphics and a fresh range of wheels ranging from 20in to 22in. Nothing radical.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
02 BMW ix 2025 review front side driving

The full-size, all-electric luxury SUV has been ‘a thing’ since Tesla introduced the Model X in 2015, but so far very few examples have been as boldly constructed, or as generously endowed, as the BMW iX.

Unlike most BMW EVs, which have a combustion engined twin, the iX's structural basis is a specialised EV platform that consists of an aluminium spaceframe-style construction with various panelling in weight-saving carbonfibre- reinforced plastic, some of which is revealed when the frameless doors and wraparound bootlid are opened.

Pinched D-pillar is one of BMW’s little design homages to the diminutive, formative i3. It’s disarming for such a big luxury car to take inspiration from a smaller, cheaper one, and one of the ways the iX is made to feel less monolithic and more inclusive
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

BMW uses the term spaceframe here to refer to a lightweight underbody structure made mostly of joined aluminium extrusions rather than of conventional stampings or castings. It’s not intimating that the iX has a tubular construction like some giant-sized racing prototype, which is how you might be used to the term being applied. In the same way, the 2003 Rolls-Royce Phantom was described as a spaceframe car, as was the 1999 BMW Z8.

In the iX’s case, the construction style delivers something that’s lighter and stiffer than it might otherwise be – but, for obvious reasons, it’s still anything but light. The car measures just under five metres in length and 1.7 metres in height.

At launch, entry-level xDrive40 examples had an underfloor lithium ion drive battery of 77kWh of total capacity; higher- end xDrive50 and M60 derivatives had 111kWh of installed capacity. The 2025 update has brought some significant powertrain upgrades, as well as new model names to signal as much.

The xDrive40 and xDrive50 are now the xDrive45 and xDrive60, while the M60 xDrive makes way for the M70 xDrive. The additional motor power comes via upgrades to the power electronics and inverters (while the electrical architecture remains at 400V). All iX versions remain dual-motor, four-wheel drive.

The xDrive45 delivers 402bhp, an increase of 80bhp on its predecessor that results in a claimed 1.0sec cut in its 0-62mph time, at 5.1sec. The xDrive60 brings a more modest increase of 20bhp, raising its peak to 536bhp without any change in its predecessor’s 0-62mph time, at 4.6sec.

Meanwhile, the adoption of new cell technology has increased the energy density of the iX’s battery by up to 30%, resulting in improvements in range. The xDrive45’s usable capacity grows by 23.8kWh to 94.8kWh, giving it a significant 110-mile boost in range over the old xDrive40, while the xDrive60’s is up by 3.9kWh to 109.1kWh, adding 44 miles of range.

The range-topping iX isn’t a full-blown M car but an M Performance offering. With a combined 650bhp (the same as the i7 M70 xDrive electric saloon), it’s also BMW’s most powerful electric SUV yet, delivering 40bhp more than the iX M60 xDrive that it replaces. 

That increase comes courtesy of updated power electronics and a revised inverter system. But it’s not just about chasing headline figures: these drivetrain tweaks are aimed at sharpening throttle response and enhancing power delivery.

As with its predecessor, the two motors – one at each axle – deliver a formidable 749lb ft of torque in the Sport driving mode. That’s enough to launch this 2580kg machine from 0-62mph in 3.8sec. Top speed? Still electronically limited to 155mph.

There are no big gains in outright performance, then, despite the power bump – but the iX M70 was already as fast as any heavyweight SUV needs to be.

INTERIOR

9
08 BMW ix 2025 review interior greg driving

Swinging open the iX’s frameless driver’s door admits you into a cabin that’s notably less risqué than the car’s outward appearance, but little more ordinary.

The large front seats, with their integral-style head restraints, position you quite high and bent- legged at the controls, with good forward visibility (it’s less good over your shoulder and to the rear). The design theme of the fascia in front of you, and of the panels and consoles to either side, isn’t overly ornate or showy. This isn’t a luxury car cabin that’s out to dazzle you with chrome, or that ladles touchscreen technology on every available surface. It has fairly modestly sized features and beguilingly lavish materials and finishes, but it’s also a bit understated and feels harmoniously balanced. Nothing is clamouring for your attention; it’s smart, it’s inviting and it puts you at ease.

Cut-glass-like cabin fittings, part of the optional ‘Clear and Bold’ interior trim theme, look and feel very authentic. They refract sunlight to appealing effect
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

There are certain similarities between the iX’s cabin and that of BMW’s trailblazing all-electric i3: a flat cabin floor with front footwells left open at the inboard sides, a low-feeling scuttle, a two-spoke steering wheel and a raised centre console with split-level storage. The iX’s combined instrumentation and infotainment screen is of a grander scale than the i3’s was, however, and it curves around towards the driver a little as it runs across the dashboard.

The 2025 facelift brought targeted updates to the interior. There's an updated infotainment system (see below), and an optional new M Sport package, which brings a special new round steering wheel in place of the standard octagonal item, more heavily sculpted front sports seats for added support, an anthracite-coloured headliner and a two-tone digital instrument panel.

In terms of outright passenger space, the iX wants for little. The back seats are comparable to a full-size limousine on leg room, and would certainly beat one for head room; they’re very easy to slide in and out of, although they’re shorter and flatter in the cushion than a limousine’s rear chairs might be. They don’t offer the ‘stadium-style’ seating of other luxury SUVs, but your view out from the back seats is nonetheless good; and if you want charging ports to plug a device into, you need look no further than the seatback in front.

The iX’s boot, meanwhile, is shaped a little narrowly on account of the impact of the car’s wraparound tailgate, but it still offers some 500 litres of carrying capacity under the window line. That space can be extended to the roof and up to the front seatbacks in ways conventional limousines couldn’t match. Since the BMW iX launched, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has eclipsed it in this respect, however.

BMW iX infotainment and sat-nav

The iX introduced a completely new generation of BMW’s infotainment system, called Operating System 8.0. It lacks absolutely nothing for connected entertainment options and can be controlled via the curved, 14.9in central touchscreen display (which is very bright, clear and responsive); via an iDrive-style rotary input device (which to our delight continues to be part of BMW’s usability regime); or via voice command. That means you can nudge a cursor around while flicking your gaze to and from the road if you prefer, and don’t necessarily feel as distracted by the need to swipe and prod at a screen with an outstretched arm.

The bad news is that the menu structures are far more convoluted than they need to be, or used to be. In addition, the screen as subsumed the car’s heating and ventilation controls, which makes one more menu screen to scroll through.

The facelift brought and update to the 8.5 version of the iDrive system. The updated touchscreen infotainment features fresh graphics, reworked menus, improved voice commands and a new suite of entertainment options, including various gaming and video streaming apps. So far, we've not spent enough time with it to decide whether it represents a meaningful improvement over the original.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

9
25 BMW iX 2022 road test review charging port

The iX’s cut-glass-finish drive selector lever is certainly attractive, but it is somewhat small and fiddly, and isn’t easy to find without taking your eyes off the road. It doesn’t inspire much of a sense of tactile connection with the car, and while other EV makers offer column- mounted paddles with which to vary electric motor regeneration settings, BMW continues to decline to do so.

There’s little manual interaction on offer with this electric powertrain, then (although you can adjust the car’s regen settings through the touchscreen system). Predictably, though, it isn’t short on oomph. When we performance tested an iX 50 in 2022, we found that it gets away from rest very smoothly, without uncouthness or wasted energy, and very briskly indeed for something so big. Under full power, it’s past 60mph in 4.4sec and 100mph in 10.0sec, covering the 30-70mph roll-on benchmark in just 3.4sec.

The iX is high, wide and (some cynics say) not so handsome but corners with grace and gusto. Its rolling refinement, despite those 22in alloys, is even more impressive
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

The upgraded drivetrains introduced in 2025 make light work of the iX’s substantial weight. Even in xDrive45 form, there’s more than 500lb ft of torque, and it’s smooth and urgent under acceleration. You sense the lift in performance in the base model more than in the xDrive60.

If the car’s drivability could be improved, perhaps it would be by making those regeneration settings we touched on previously easier to adjust. BMW’s Adaptive regen mode, like so many, sometimes catches you out by blending up retardation unexpectedly in close-quartered traffic, when it detects a car changing lanes ahead or as it is approaching a corner or junction. Predictability and consistency is all when it comes to luxury cars – and in one respect, the iX’s could be improved just a little.

RIDE & HANDLING

9
17 BMW ix 2025 review M70 front cornering

Powerful and quick as it may be, this BMW is clearly defined as a luxury operator first and a performance car second. It delivers filtered ease of operation at all times. It has surprising agility, manoeuvrability and wieldiness for a big car operating at low speed. It has high-speed sure- footedness and stability, too, and fluent country road precision and composure about its body control.

In most respects, the iX handles with the assurance of something that is comfortable with its size and role, and that is also devoted to its dynamic aims: putting you at ease, and making you relaxed and comfortable.

This car’s ride sophistication and close body control really are its crowning achievements: it’s supple and absorptive, but somehow feels gently taut with it.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

The steering is medium-weighted and filtered-feeling. It’s quite direct in outright terms (with less than 2.5 turns between locks), although BMW’s standard-fit Integral Active Steering system gives it more gentle off-centre pick-up at faster speeds than it has when manoeuvring. This clever system tuning allows the iX to feel smaller and lighter than you expect it to when nipping around roundabouts and tight junctions, and more planted and steady when carving a line around a motorway slip road, but it’s nothing new or that rival SUVs don’t also achieve.

However, combine that steering system with a chassis with just enough lateral grip and body control to engender a sense of cornering tenacity, and a torque distribution that makes the rear contact patches work that bit harder than the fronts as the car is accelerating beyond an apex, and you actually end up with a five-metre, two-and-a-half-tonne electric luxury SUV that handles like a BMW. The iX does have a certain understated handling poise, and a quietly compelling agility for something so tall, wide and heavy.

It’s not the car’s greatest dynamic strength, though, and its sheer size and preference for wide lanes and smoother surfaces means you have to pick your moments to go looking for it.

For the updated M70, BMW’s M division has tuned the air springs, adaptive dampers and anti-roll bars, keeping the car’s considerable mass impressively in check and its engagement suitably high. The uniquely calibrated four-wheel drive system delivers a rear-biased feel, adding agility and playfulness that sets it apart from other iXs. No, it’s not an M4 CSL in terms of handling fluidity, but for a luxury electric SUV its dynamic ability is quite remarkable.

Ride comfort and isolation

This is where the iX really excels. So it should, you might think, as a luxury car with no combustion engine to rumble or vibrate, as well as big wheel arches to help quell road noise, and air suspension (optional pre-facelift, standard on the rear axle post-facelift) to smooth over bumps. But many high-end EVs have failed to bring really revolutionary rolling refinement to the table over the past decade, for one reason or another. The iX nails its potential, and then some.

Even though our test car rode on 22in alloy wheels, it admitted just 58dBA of ride and wind noise into its cabin at a 50mph cruise on the Millbrook high-speed bowl: the same level as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge recorded in 2020, and fully five decibels less than we witnessed in the Jaguar I-Pace two years earlier.

From the driver’s seat, you’re aware of a slight wind rustle around the car’s door mirrors, but very little road roar over well-sealed surfaces. Higher-speed, long-wave inputs are dealt with supremely well without disturbing the car’s level calm much at all, and sharper and more sudden ones are rounded off surprisingly well, too, considering the car’s wheel specification. There is no resonance, hollowness or ‘sproing’ in evidence from the air suspension, and wheel control is consistently good.

This isn’t a wilfully soft-feeling, wafting car; it’s a shade tauter and more poised-feeling than that, but it’s very supple and settled. You’re made aware when the iX’s axles are busier on one side of the car than the other as the chassis jostles and rotates around its roll axis just a bit, but that’s mostly because of the nature of an SUV in which you sit farther above that roll axis than in a lower saloon. For the most part, the iX’s ride is well beyond reasonable reproach.

The high-performance M70's ride is firmer but still relatively composed on anything less than badly broken bitumen, even on the standard 22in wheels and 275/40-profile tyres.

Assisted driving notes

The iX’s mock radiator grille, or ‘intelligence panel’, is one of the places where its various sensors (12), cameras (five) and transceivers (12) are housed. The upshot? That, but for the software (which can, and most likely will, be updated over the air – for a fee), this car might already be ready for level-three, hands-off autonomous driving once it becomes legal.

As it is, the car’s front collision warning system is sophisticated enough to detect oncoming traffic when turning right across a live lane, as well as pedestrians and cyclists. Its lane control assist and active cruise control systems also have extended sensory functionality and greater operating reach than other BMWs’.

Our testers found the lane keeping, blindspot warning and cross traffic alert systems somewhat risk averse and overly intrusive when turned up to their most sensitive, but the forward crash avoidance and active cruise control systems both worked well.

BMW makes turning off the lane keep assist a bit harder than it really should be, but at least disabling the overspeed warning is easy: simply hold the 'set' steering button for the cruise control.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
01 BMW ix 2025 review front driving

With prices starting from £75,305 for the entry-level xDrive45, and climbing to well over £100,000 for a well-specced xDrive60 or M70, the iX covers a big spectrum and can be considered a rival to anything from a upper-end Audi Q6 E-Tron, a Porsche Macan Electric, a Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, or even the larger Mercedes EQS SUV. Given the performance, refinement, versatility and space demonstrated by the iX, its pricing seems reasonable.

When we tested an iX xDrive50 in the winter of 2022, our car proved itself capable of a 70mph UK motorway touring range of 274 miles on a 100% charge, rising to 326 miles at 50mph (the test average energy efficiency of 2.4mpkWh included performance testing, as ever).

The 2025 update has brought improvements in both battery size and energy efficiency, so the latest cars should easily improve on those numbers, but so far we've only sampled them briefly on the press launch.

For the M70, BMW claims a range of up to 365 miles, aided by a slight boost in usable battery capacity to 108.9kWh, although predictably you won’t get near that if you use anything close to the full performance of the potent powertrain. You’ll have fun, though.

A maximum DC charging rate of 175kW for the xDrive45 and 195kW for the xDrive60 is below par for the class, but the iX manages its charging strategy well, providing a 10-80% charge in 34 minutes for the former and 35 minutes for the latter.

VERDICT

19 BMW ix 2025 review group static

You might not like everything that the BMW iX is - but what it does as a luxury EV demands recognition.

The car’s combination of generous SUV-level cabin comfort and versatility, and of a genuinely relaxing and understated luxury ambience, with world-class rolling refinement and drivability, instant and effortless performance, and creditable real-world range is one unmatched by any of the market’s other zero-emission SUVs. It has compelling fitness for purpose and a real completeness of appeal as a near-£100,000 luxury car - even if it doesn’t smash down barriers in terms of outright electric range in the way that some will expect of a top-level EV.

None of that might matter to you, however, if the car fails the first test of a piece of luxury product design: simply, that you want one. BMW’s current approach to design is likely to continue making that hard for some of us. For others, the less traditional approach to product positioning that this car represents, and the things that it says about its owner, could make the iX exactly the right kind of slightly reluctant, alternative status symbol for the rapidly changing, unsure times in which we now live.

BMW iX xDrive45 SportPrice £75,305Engine Two permanent magnet synchronous motorsPower 402bhpTorque 516lb ftGearbox 1-spd reduction gear, 4WDKerb weight 2450kg0-62mph 5.1secTop speed 124mphBattery 100.6/94.8kWh (total/usable)Range, economy 375 miles, 3.5mpkWh

BMW iX FAQs

Is the BMW iX available as a plug-in hybrid or electric?

Essentially, the BMW iX is an electric car only, designed from the ground-up not to have an internal combustion engine of any sort. Like the smaller BMW i3, it has a bespoke platform that’s not shared with any other model. That means it can have its battery located low down in the floor for excellent packaging, weight distribution and a low centre of gravity, while the electric motors can be mounted more or less directly to the front and rear axles.

What are the main rivals for the BMW iX?

The upmarket EV market has grown considerably over the last few years, meaning there are plenty of alternatives to the BMW iX. Leading the charge is the Tesla Model X, which offers more space and even more performance, but isn’t as accomplished to drive. The Jaguar i-Pace is more entertaining to drive, while the Mercedes EQS is every bit as luxurious as the BMW but is a sleek salon rather than a high-riding SUV. Offering similar levels of comfort and regiment as the BMW is the Audi e-tron, although it's not quite as entertaining behind the wheel.

How much power does the BMW iX have?

The short answer to that is, quite a lot. That’s especially true of the flagship M60, which packs an astonishing 611bhp from its two motors and can rocket from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds. Next up is the xDrive50, which has 523bhp, enough for a rapid 0-62mph time of just 4.6 seconds., Even the entry-level xDrive40 is no slouch, using its 322bhp and four-wheel drive traction to complete the same acceleration test in 6.1 seconds.

What choices of gearbox are there for the BMW iX?

Like almost all electric cars, the BMW iX doesn’t need a conventional multi-ratio gearbox. With their instant torque and ability to spin to tens of thousands of revs, electric motors can cope with just a single gear, which is what the BMW has. Effectively you select drive, then squeeze the throttle and away you go, carried along in one smooth and seamless surge of acceleration. However, variable regenerative braking allows you to alter the resistance of the motor when slowing, almost like going down through the gears in a conventional transmission.

Where is the BMW iX built?

The BMW iX is built at the brand’s Dingolfing plant in Germany, alongside various 4 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series and 8 Series models. The facility also makes the batteries and motor modules for the iX and i4, plus it presses the body panels for all Rolls Royce cars. The factory can trace its roots back to 1905, when it was owned by the now defunct Hans Glas brand, which BMW bought in 1967. The first 5 Series rolled off the line in 1973, since when 10 million BMW’s have been built there.

How many generations of BMW iX have there been?

All-new from the ground-up in 2021, the BMW iX is the first model of its kind from the brand, so there are no predecessors. There’s also not likely to be a replacement for the iX for quite a while either, or a facelift due in the near future. However, a high performance M60 version is due to arrive in the UK later this year, packing an incredible 611bhp (in 10 second bursts) from its twin motor set-up and capable of 348 miles on a charge.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

