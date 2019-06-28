Jaguar Land Rover boss: settling Brexit will be good for us

Settling Brexit could be positive for UK sales for Jaguar and Land Rover in Britain, according to Rawdon Glover, the firm’s UK managing director.
Despite a difficult sales year for the brands, both have shown upswings - driven in part by new model launches - in the UK despite economic uncertainty prompted by the ongoing Brexit negotiations.
That prompted Glover to say: “There is so much uncertainty and all the indicators suggest consumer confidence is down, so there is reasonable cause to look to those concerns as a reason for depressing the car market.
“So, thinking positively, you could say that any resolution to the Brexit impasse could help us emerge into a more favourable mindset, possibly even with pricing advantages for anyone building their cars in Britain.
“It’s a one-sided view, but my job is to sell Jaguars and Land Rovers in the UK, and I can look therefore at potential upsides to us emerging from Brexit, hopefully with a clear vision for the future that gives people confidence.”
Jaguar Land Rover’s overall CEO, Ralf Speth, has repeatedly warned of the damage a No-Deal Brexit could cause if cars made in the UK but exported to Europe carry a tariff, or if parts required to build cars in the UK are required to undergo border checks. He has estimated the potential cost to the firm to be up to £60m per day.
READ MORE
Jaguar Land Rover boss: hard Brexit will cost jobs
Will Brexit kill the British car industry?
Join the debate
CharlieBrown
So now Brexit is a good thing
So now Brexit is a good thing and will boost sales according to the UK boss at JLR but then Ralf Speth makes some silly comment about a no deal Brexit costing them up to £60M a day - you couldn’t make it up!
rhwilton
Mr Glover manages sales
Mr Glover manages sales and sales in the UK are down. Mr Glover says that an important factor is lack of consumer confidence caused by uncertainty. Brexit provides the biggest uncertainty for decades. Once the uncertainty is removed, ONE WAY OR THE OTHER, then sales could improve.
Mr Speth runs the whole show, including factories reliant on just-in-time delivery. No deal Brexit will certainly damage that system.
As a service manager, I have sat in many meetings with an MD, a sales director and a product director. The last two seldom agree on anything, and the MD has to look at the whole picture.
Any car CEO in the UK who is not speaking up against Brexit is refraining for doing so because he thinks it's a waste of breath.
Paul73
CharlieBrown wrote:
Wow, an article that short and it still manages to confuse you. Its not hard to understand why those comments are as they are. Look at the roles each individual has in the organisation....and then think about where else the cars are sold...and then apply a little thought to why it isn't a universally bad thing
CarNut170
Both technically correct, but Speth is German.....
All the current economic damage attributed to Brexit is not directly caused by Brexit - we haven't left. Prolonged uncertainty has done the damage we've currently seen.
Pain is always worst when prolonged. We needed to chop off the limb in one, not pommel it with a blunt blade for several years taking longer than anyone expected.
Mr Speth is quite correct in that, if JLR sourced all their components as they currently do - the costs would be massive. They will obviously have to change what they can to a different trade partner outside europe - should the EU decide to cut their nose off to spite their face and not give the UK a trade deal.
People seem to forget, Brexit is also incredibly bad for the automotive sector in the EU - both suppliers and OEMs. Sure, the actual costs aren't as large in the grand scheme of things for the EU - but both France and Germany will be hurt worst, to of the main EU pillars. Would not be allowed to continue for long.
Brexit is a quantum shift in the supplier base, how companies can adapt to that will sort the men from the boys.
TStag
Brexit could be good for the
Brexit could be good for the car industry. All we need to do is:
- Tax all foreign cars off the road
- Remove all taxes off the car industry
- Diminish workers rights
- Scrap all these holidays the workforce get
- Make Britain the sweatshop of the world
Simples! The point here is yes it could be good, but only for fat cats.
xxxx
That might even have to clean their own BMW
"Simples! The point here is yes it could be good, but only for fat cats" strange then that they're the ones complaining the most!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
xxxx
£60,000,000 a day really ? or just more project fear
Speth says it'll cost £60 million a day that's nearly 22 billion a year, JLR total revenue for 2018 was only 25.5 billion.
OR if the cost will be £60 million a day if we leave with no deal then logically they're saving £60 million every day we are in the EU, an extra profit of £22 billion in 2018 alone.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Add your comment