BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Every model discounted by the UK's Electric Car Grant
UP NEXT
Wild Peugeot 208 concept channels spirit of 205

Every model discounted by the UK's Electric Car Grant

We list every electric car eligible for the government's £1500 and £3750 and purchase grants

News
Jack WarrickMurray Scullion
12 mins read
13 November 2025

Thinking of going electric? The UK government's Electric Car Grant (ECG) is here to help, and the list of models it covers is growing. 

The new £650 million scheme provides financial assistance to car buyers by reducing the purchase price of eligible new electric vehicles (EVs).

Launched by the government in July 2025, the ECG enhances the affordability of EVs with the ultimate goal of accelerating their adoption by the public.

Here we list all the models that are eligible for a discount, spell out what they're like and tell you how much you can save. 

Which models are given the grant? 

The ECG applies to cars priced below £37,000, but they must also meet other criteria. 

You’re probably more interested in how much you can save. The grant consists of two tiers: band one and band two. Models in band one attract a grant of £3750, while those in band two qualify for £1500 off. 

They must also meet range, sustainability and warranty measures. These ‘science-based targets’ - particularly the sustainability criteria - are focused on the car manufacturer's net-zero targets. 

The government's calculations to determine eligibility include emissions produced during battery production and vehicle assembly, as well as the carbon footprint of electricity grids in the countries of production. 

So which cars are eligible for the grant? We’ve compiled this comprehensive list of all EVs that currently qualify for a discount, categorised by their grant bands and outlining potential savings. Read on to find out more…

Band one – £3750 discount

Ford E-Tourneo Courier

Original list price: £33,690

Price after grant: £29,940

Read our Ford E-Tourneo Courier review

This five-seat MPV is a spacious option that offers up to 2162 litres of cargo space, plus a range of 177 miles. 

Ford Puma Gen-E

Original list price: £28,999

List price after grant: £25,249

Read our Ford Puma Gen-E review

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N

View all car reviews

Back to top

The electric Ford Puma is a good all-around option. It has a huge boot, despite its compact dimensions, it’s fun to drive and it's one of the more efficient mid-sized electric cars on sale right now. Ford claims a range of around 233 miles and charging speeds of up to 100kW. 

Band two – £1500 discount

Alpine A290

Original list price: £33,500 

Price after grant: £32,000

Read our Alpine A290 review

With excellent handling, a punchy powertrain and old-school charm, the Renault 5-based Alpine A290 shows that the hot hatchback still has a place in the EV era. The 217bhp enables 0-62mph in 6.4sec - making it by far the fastest car on this list - and it has won plenty of awards already.

Citroën ë-C3

Original list price: £22,095

List price after grant: £20,595 

Read our Citroën ë-C3

Citroën’s smallest car is comfortable and relaxing, with decent levels of space for the price. It’s also packed full of equipment, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats and a suite of safety tech. Its main downside is a small, 44kWh battery, which produces around 199 miles of range – and that might not be enough for some people. 

Citroën ë-C3 Aircross

Original list price: £23,095

Price after grant: £21,595

Read our Citroën ë-C3 Aircross

The ë-C3 Aircross is a larger, SUV-shaped alternative to the ë-C3. The ë-C3 Aircross is available with seven seats, plus a larger battery that provides a claimed 247 miles of range. It retains its smaller sibling’s comfort and equipment levels too, which is a key selling point. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Citroën ë-C4

The ë-C4 offers a lot of car for the money, entering the fray as a larger option for the price of some electric superminis. A 54kWh battery enables an official range of 257 miles and soft suspension means it's a comfortable car for most journeys. 

Original list price: £27,650

Price after grant: £26,150

Read our Citroën ë-C4 review

Citroën ë-C4 X

Original list price: £28,715

Price after grant: £27,215

Read our Citroën ë-C4 X review

The ë-C4 X is the saloon counterpart to the hatchback ë-C4, offering more leg room and a larger boot. At 510 litres, the saloon's cargo space is 130 litres roomier than the hatch's. Range figures are pretty much the same, as are its levels of comfort and equipment. 

Citroën ë-C5 Aircross

Original list price: £34,065

Price after grant: £32,565

Read our Citroën ë-C5 Aircross

The ë-C5 Aircross is well equipped as standard, with features such as a wireless phone charger and a 13in touchscreen that has built-in navigation. The large SUV gets a 207bhp electric motor and a 73kWh battery, which Citroën says will provide 322 miles of range on a single charge. 

Citroën ë-Berlingo

Original list price: £31,240

Price after grant: £29,740

Read our Citroën ë-Berlingo review

Advertisement
Back to top

The key selling point of the ë-Berlingo is its cavernous interior, which can accommodate just about anything. Its boot measures 775 litres, and there’s even an XL model with seven seats. Range isn’t really a strong point, though: an official 213 miles from a 52kWh battery. 

Citroën ë-Spacetourer

Original list price: £36,995

Price after grant: £35,495

The ECG also affects passenger-carrying vans, and the Citroën ë-Spacetourer is one that has £1500 knocked off its list price. Citroën claims a range of 136 miles, which might sound pretty poor, but it’s suitable for city–focused deliveries and taxi work, because you can seat up to nine passengers in the XL model. 

Cupra Born

Original list price: £35,690

Price after grant: £34,190

Read our Cupra Born review

Our former Best Electric Car title holder is still a compelling buy today, thanks to a host of recent updates, including a new infotainment system. The Born is one of the best cars on this list to drive, possessing dynamic handling, a comfortable ride and a claimed range of up to 360 miles. It merits a place near the top of your shortlist, especially with that £1500 grant saving. 

DS 3 E-Tense

Original list price: £35,995

Price after grant: £34,495

Read our DS 3 E-Tense review

Not a car you really buy with your head. Range is fine at 250 miles, material quality for the price is just about fine and it comes in some sophisticated bright colours. But ultimately it's a car clinging on to the small premium electric SUV class standards by its fingernails.

Advertisement
Back to top

DS No4

Original list price: £36,995

Price after grant: £35,495

Read our DS No4 review

The new DS No4 leads the French premium brand’s design revival, and it’s available with the grant when you select its entry-level Pallas specification level. There’s just one electric powertrain, featuring a single 210bhp motor and a 58.3kWh battery for an official 278 miles of range. 

Nissan Ariya

Original list price: £35,000

Price after grant: £33,500

Read our Nissan Ariya review

Nissan dropped the Ariya’s price by a dramatic £6000 to make sure it qualified for the ECG, meaning it’s available for as little as £33,500 after the discount has been applied. All Ariyas that qualify are front-wheel-drive and come with either a 63kWh battery or a 87kWh one, with up to 310 miles of range claimed. 

Nissan Micra

Original list price: £22,995

Price after grant: £21,495

Read our Nissan Micra review

Renewed and redesigned, the Nissan Micra is back as an electric hatchback, this time sharing most of its underpinnings with the Renault 5. That means two battery options – 40kWh and 52kWh – with an official range up to 260 miles. There’s also a maximum charging speed of 100kW.

Mini Countryman E/SE

Original list price: £32,805

Price after grant: £31,305

Read our Mini Countryman Electric review

Advertisement
Back to top

The Countryman is relaxing, fun and overall a very good electric SUV. It’s not the be all and end all of value or practicality, but it’s immensely likeable, with a beautifully minimalist interior. Good economy too: during our testing, we achieved an average of 3.4mpkWh, which is creditably close to the official figure of 3.6mpkWh.

Peugeot e-208

Original list price: £30,150

Price after grant: £28,650

Read our Peugeot e-208 review

Peugeot’s supermini becomes a more enticing EV with the ECG, which brings its price down to £28,650. For that, you get a 50kWh battery and a claimed 226 miles of range. The larger-battery version also qualifies, which gives you 268 miles of range, according to Peugeot. 

Peugeot e-2008

Original list price: £35,400

Price after grant: £33,900

Read our Peugeot e-2008 review 

Like many of the models from brands in the Stellantis stable, the Peugeot e-2008 gets either a 50kWh or a 54kWh battery, offering up to 247 miles of official range. A 434-litre boot means this electric SUV is a good option for families, although it’s still down on the Kia Niro EV’s cargo-carrying ability.

Peugeot e-308 and e-308 SW

Original list price: £36,460

Price after grant: £34,960

Read our Peugeot e-308 review

The Peugeot e-308 offers more versatility than most, because it’s available as both a hatchback and an estate (badged SW). The hatch comes with 361 litres of boot space, while the estate gets an impressive 508 litres. Peugeot says you can expect 267 miles from the 54kWh battery.

Advertisement
Back to top

Peugeot e-408

Original list price: £36,170

Price after grant: £34,670

Read our Peugeot e-408 review

The e-408 is fundamentally a practical and efficient car that is mostly good at most things, with a range of 281 miles. The deciding factor in your hard-earned being ploughed into one is what you make of the design. It's striking in the metal, with sharp creases and pronounced haunches. If you put form over function, this is the ECG car for you.

Peugeot e-Rifter

Original list price: £32,250

Price after grant: £30,750

The e-Rifter shares its underpinnings with the Citroën ë-Berlingo, Toyota Proace City Verso and Vauxhall Combo Life Electric. That means a spacious cabin with room for up to seven people as well as equipment such as a 10in infotainment system, a digital driver's display, overhead storage, rear parking sensors and a heated steering wheel as standard.

Peugeot e-Traveller

Original list price: £36,925

Price after grant: £35,425

Read our Peugeot e-Traveller review

The e‑Traveller is a cavernous people-carrier with genuine family appeal, thanks to its van-based architecture and eight-seat flexibility. Potential range is 217 miles, but our real-world results fall closer to 180 miles – still not bad for something of this size. The front-mounted 134bhp motor struggles with the 2.2-tonne kerb weight, though, and delivers a leisurely 0-62mph time of 14.3sec. 

Renault 4

Original list price: £26,995

Price after grant: £25,495

Advertisement
Back to top

Read our Renault 4 review

Thirty years after the Renault 4 last appeared, it returned as a small electric crossover. Don’t think the model’s heritage has been lost, though, because the new one is a retro-inspired design with cues from its predecessor. Renault also claims a competitive range of 247 miles. 

Renault 5

Original list price: £22,995

Price after grant: £21,495

Read our Renault 5 review

The Renault 5 is one of the most talked-about cars of the year, and for good reason. It’s fun to drive, comfortable and has a class-leading interior, as well as a good, usable range between charges. Drivers can choose from either a 40kWh or a 52kWh battery for up to a claimed 250 miles. It can charge up to speeds of 100kW too. 

Renault Megane

Original list price: £32,495

Price after grant: £30,995

Read our Renault Megane review

The Megane provides a 215bhp motor and a 60kWh battery for a claimed 285 miles of range. It also has a heat pump as standard, which is vital for boosting efficiency. There’s a larger, 12in infotainment system following a 2024 update, plus adaptive cruise control as standard. 

Renault Scenic

Original list price: £36,995

Price after grant: £35,495

Read our Renault Scenic review

Once an MPV, the Scenic is an SUV these days. It employs the same 215bhp powertrain as the Megane but adds a much larger battery. Its 87kWh size enables an official range of up to 379 miles, which is almost as impressive as its practical, 545-litre boot.

Advertisement
Back to top

Skoda Elroq

Original list price: £31,710

Price after grant: £30,210

Read our Skoda Elroq review

Few cars on this list are more capable than the Skoda Elroq. Most versions of the crossover are eligible for the grant discount, including the 85 SE L, which offers an 82kWh battery and up to 356 miles of range, according to Skoda. 

Skoda Enyaq

Original list price: £39,010

Price after grant: £37,510

Read our Skoda Enyaq review

Oddly enough, the Skoda Enyaq has a list price above the government’s £37,000 threshold, but it still qualifies for the grant because it shares much of its underpinnings with the Elroq. That means you can snap up an SE L or 60 Edition for £1500 less than usual. For that, you will get a competitive 270 miles of range, based on the official figures.

Toyota bZ4x

Original list price: £36,995

Price after grant: £35,495

Read our Toyota bZ4X review

Just one variant of the Toyota bZ4X qualifies for the grant: the entry-level Pure, which comes with a claimed 318-mile range and the potential to cover 0-62mph in 7.5sec. It also features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic wipers, a heat pump and adaptive cruise control. 

Toyota Proace City Verso

Original list price: £31,995

Price after grant: £30,495

We haven't driven this MPV yet, but it's essentially the same as the Citroen ë-Berlingo, Peugeot e-Rifter and Vauxhall Combo Life Electric found elsewhere in this list. Lots of room for not a lot of cash. Added bonus of a 10-year warranty.

Advertisement
Back to top

Vauxhall Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric

Original list price: £35,005 

Price after grant: £33,505

Read our Vauxhall Astra Electric review

The electric Astra shares its underpinnings with the Peugeot e-308, including its battery. Vauxhall claims a range of 256 miles and its power output is 153bhp. As with the e-308, there’s a choice of a hatchback or a roomier estate. 

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric

Original list price: £32,190

Price after grant: £30,690

The Combo Life is a sibling to the Citroën ë-Berlingo and co. There’s a choice of five- or seven-seat layouts but just one battery: a 52kWh unit. In the Combo Life, it produces an official 213 miles of range. Boot space is rated at 597 litres and there are 27 different storage areas throughout the car. 

Vauxhall Corsa Electric

Original list price: £27,505

Price after grant: £26,005

Read our Vauxhall Corsa Electric review

Formerly the UK’s best-selling car, the Vauxhall Corsa is just as good to drive with battery power as it is with a combustion engine. At its lowest price, you will get the small battery with a claimed 223 miles of range. Thankfully, the model with a 54kWh battery is also available with the ECG, and it produces a far more practical 256 miles of range, according to the official figures.

Vauxhall Frontera Electric

Original list price: £23,995

Price after grant: £22,495

Read our Vauxhall Frontera Electric review

Advertisement
Back to top

Vauxhall recently revived the Frontera name for a small electric crossover, which shares its footprint and mechanicals with the Citroën ë-C3 Aircross. Like the French car, it produces a claimed 189 miles of range from a 44kWh battery as standard, but it also offers a 54kWh battery for an official range figure of 252 miles. 

Vauxhall Grandland Electric

Original list price: £36,995

Price after grant: £35,455

Read our Vauxhall Grandland Electric review

If the Corsa and Frontera are too small, you can look to the Grandland. Thanks to a 72kWh battery, it promises 323 miles of range. An even longer-range, 97kWh version is coming soon too, although we expect that to fall outside of the ECG threshold. Boot space is 550 litres – close to that of the Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y.

Vauxhall Mokka Electric

Original list price: £32,505

Price after grant: £31,005

Read our Vauxhall Mokka Electric review

Just one electric option is available for the Vauxhall Mokka. It comes with a 54kWh battery and a claimed 252 miles of range. Maximum charging speed is capped at 100kW and its single electric motor produces 154bhp. That’s sufficient to get you from 0-62mph in 9.0sec.

Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric

Original list price: £39,100

Price after grant: £37,600

Another Stellantis group whopper. Vauxhall describes it as a lounge on wheels, and it offers six- and nine-seat options. Two battery options to choose from too, the smaller resulting in a 139-mile range, the larger 219 miles.

Volkswagen ID 3

Original list price: £32,350

Advertisement
Back to top

Price after grant: £30,850

Read our Volkswagen ID 3 review

The Volkswagen ID 3 is good to drive and a sensible option for people looking to combine efficiency and comfort. Entry-level cars get a claimed range of 241 miles, but you can also step up to the Pro S Essential with 352 miles of range and still qualify for the ECG. 

Volkswagen ID 4

Original list price: £36,995

Price after grant: £35,495

Read our Volkswagen ID 4 review

Like the ID 3 but bigger. It has a large, 543-litre boot and its cabin impresses too with generous rear leg room, although the materials feel less premium than in some rivals and the touch-sensitive controls won’t be for everyone. The ID 4 is composed and easy-going on the road, with sharp initial acceleration for the more powerful models. Claimed range of up to 339 miles too.

Volkswagen ID 5

Original list price: £36,995

Price after grant: £35,495

Read our Volkswagen ID 5 review

Mechanically identical to the ID 4 above but with a more coupé-like backside, yet peculiarly it has a larger official boot capacity.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

used cars for sale

 Peugeot 2008 1.6 BlueHDi Active Euro 6 5dr
2016
£4,500
73,813miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 GDi SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,999
58,640miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz EQA EQA 250+ 70.5kWh AMG Line (Premium) Auto 5dr
2024
£31,499
5,484miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA180h MHEV AMG Line (Executive) Shooting Brake 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£25,099
21,881miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA180h MHEV AMG Line (Executive) Shooting Brake 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£25,499
20,398miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2.0 GLC300h MHEV AMG Line G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£40,499
17,193miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen GOLF 1.5 ETSI MHEV Style DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,399
18,516miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz EQA EQA 250 66.5kWh AMG Line Auto 5dr
2021
£19,999
32,851miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz EQA EQA 250 66.5kWh AMG Line Auto 5dr
2022
£21,599
21,369miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N

View all car reviews