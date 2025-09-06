Thinking of going electric? The UK government's Electric Car Grant (ECG) is here to help, and the list of models it covers is growing.

The new £650 million scheme provides financial assistance to car buyers by reducing the purchase price of eligible new electric vehicles (EVs).

Launched by the government in July 2025, the ECG enhances the affordability of EVs with the ultimate goal of accelerating their adoption by the public.

Here we list all the models that are eligible for a discount, spell out what they're like and tell you how much you can save.

Which models are given the grant?

The ECG applies to cars priced below £37,000, but they must also meet other criteria.

You’re probably more interested in how much you can save. The grant consists of two tiers: band one and band two. Models in band one attract a grant of £3750, while those in band two qualify for £1500 off.

They must also meet range, sustainability and warranty measures. These ‘science-based targets’ - particularly the sustainability criteria - are focused on the car manufacturer's net-zero targets.

The government's calculations to determine eligibility include emissions produced during battery production and vehicle assembly, as well as the carbon footprint of electricity grids in the countries of production.

So which cars are eligible for the grant? We’ve compiled this comprehensive list of all EVs that currently qualify for a discount, categorised by their grant bands and outlining potential savings. Read on to find out more…

Band one – £3750 discount

Ford E-Tourneo Courier

Original list price: £33,690

Price after grant: £29,940

Read our Ford E-Tourneo Courier review

This five-seat MPV is a spacious option that offers up to 2162 litres of cargo space, plus a range of 177 miles.

Ford Puma Gen-E

Original list price: £28,999

List price after grant: £25,249

Read our Ford Puma Gen-E review