Europe's biggest motor show since the Covid-19 pandemic has opened its doors, with Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Renault and Hyundai all showing crucial new models.

Star cars already revealed at the Munich motor show include the new BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, electric family SUVs that each kick-start new eras for their marques.

The show also marks the arrival of a wave of small EVs, with the Volkswagen Group launching an entire family of new models.

Meanwhile, Chinese brands are making their mark with new entrants such as Changan pitching up against established brands including Leapmotor and BYD.

Read on for our guide to the hottest new cars being shown in Munich:

Audi Concept C

This striking concept making its debut at the Munich show draws on the seminal Mk1 TT – but it isn't purely for show, because it will go on sale in two years' time.

"The car that you see here is a preview of a production car - almost literally," said Audi design boss Massimo Frascella.

It is expected to use similar underpinnings to the upcoming Porsche Boxster and Cayman EVs, which are based on a specially adapted version of the Porsche-Audi-developed PPE platform.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner added that it will be postioned somewhere between the TT and the R8, and categorically ruled out naming it after the TT.

Everything you need to know about the Concept C: Audi TT reborn as radical electric sports car for 2027

BMW iX3

The first car to come from BMW's Neue Klasse revolution brings a dramatic step in design and engineering – promising a range of 500 miles.

That will make it Britain's longest-range EV when sales start later this year, outdoing even the sleek Mercedes-Benz CLA.

It's also signficantly cheaper than the outgoing iX3, with prices kicking off at £58,755 – a reduction of around £6500.

Read our BMW iX3 prototype review

Cupra Tindaya

Cupra has taken the wraps off a radical new concept car that showcases its next design era.