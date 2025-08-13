BACK TO ALL NEWS
Munich motor show 2025: all the best new cars

It's shaping up to be Europe's biggest motor show this decade. These are the highlights

Autocar
News
8 mins read
9 September 2025

Europe's biggest motor show since the Covid-19 pandemic has opened its doors, with VolkswagenBMWMercedes-BenzRenault and Hyundai all showing crucial new models.

Star cars already revealed at the Munich motor show include the new BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, electric family SUVs that each kick-start new eras for their marques.

The show also marks the arrival of a wave of small EVs, with the Volkswagen Group launching an entire family of new models. 

Meanwhile, Chinese brands are making their mark with new entrants such as Changan pitching up against established brands including Leapmotor and BYD.

Read on for our guide to the hottest new cars being shown in Munich:

Audi Concept C

Audi Concept C

This striking concept making its debut at the Munich show draws on the seminal Mk1 TT – but it isn't purely for show, because it will go on sale in two years' time.

"The car that you see here is a preview of a production car - almost literally," said Audi design boss Massimo Frascella.

It is expected to use similar underpinnings to the upcoming Porsche Boxster and Cayman EVs, which are based on a specially adapted version of the Porsche-Audi-developed PPE platform.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner added that it will be postioned somewhere between the TT and the R8, and categorically ruled out naming it after the TT.

Everything you need to know about the Concept C: Audi TT reborn as radical electric sports car for 2027

BMW iX3

BMW iX3 front quarter

The first car to come from BMW's Neue Klasse revolution brings a dramatic step in design and engineering – promising a range of 500 miles.

That will make it Britain's longest-range EV when sales start later this year, outdoing even the sleek Mercedes-Benz CLA.

It's also signficantly cheaper than the outgoing iX3, with prices kicking off at £58,755 – a reduction of around £6500. 

Read our BMW iX3 prototype review

Cupra Tindaya

Cupra has taken the wraps off a radical new concept car that showcases its next design era. 

Latest Reviews

Polestar 5 250911 2067
Polestar 5 prototype review
Polestar 5 prototype review
Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2

Read our review

Car review
1 BMW iX3 2021 FD FrontAction

BMW iX3 (2021-2025)

BMW’s first electric SUV is an electrified X3. Is that enough?

Read our review
Notable features include the yoke-like steering wheel, the glass control 'prism' in the centre console and the wicked multi-material bodywork - but the real highlight is the 489bhp range-extender powertrain. Using a 1.5-litre four-pot to charge its battery on the move, the Tindaya can theoretically go 620 miles between fill-ups.

Everything you need to know: Cupra goes radical with 489bhp range-extender sports SUV

Cupra Raval

Cupra Raval at Munich motor show

The Cupra Raval arrives next year as a sportier sibling to the VW ID Polo and Skoda Eqiq, with angrier styling and a bespoke chassis set-up.

Cupra has confirmed that a 'VZ' hot hatch version is also on the way, bringing 223bhp, an electronic limited-slip differential and the ability to completely disable its stability control system.

Everything you need to know: New Cupra Raval hot hatch will feature 223bhp VZ variant

Changan Deepal S05

Changan Deepal S05

Chinese brand Changan is on the cusp of launching in the UK with the Deepal S07 electric SUV, a Tesla Model Y rival – and it is set to follow that with the Deepal S05, positioned as a competitor to the Skoda Enyaq.

In China, it is available with a choice of battery-electric and range-extender powertrains. The former has a 235bhp rear-mounted motor and a 56kWh battery pack, yielding a range of 320 miles on China's CLTC test cycle. The range-extender has a smaller, 27kWh battery that gives an electric range of 124 miles on the WLTP cycle, which is supplemented by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that acts as a generator.

Changan: How major Chinese brand plans to conquer UK market

Hyundai Concept Three

Hyundai Concept Three front quarter

This dramatic concept car previews the design of the Cupra Born rival that Hyundai will bring to market next year.

It aims to distinguish itself from the competition with its 'aero hatch' design, with a steeply raked roofline and a large rear spoiler to optimise airflow for efficiency.

It also showcases Hyundai's new 'Art of Steel' design language, bringing with it more sculpted shapes and surfaces.

Everything you need to know: Wild Hyundai Concept Three previews Cupra Born rival for 2026

Leapmotor B05

Leapmotor B05 at Munich motor show

Chinese brand Leapmotor has expanded its line-up to include a Volkswagen ID 3 rival.

Named the B05, it has a single 215bhp motor mounted up front, as well as a 67.1kWh battery pack. The pair yield a range of up to 260 miles.

Prices are expected to start from around £27,000.

Everything we know: Leapmotor B05 revealed as sub-£30k VW ID 3 rival

Mercedes-Benz G-Class cabriolet

Mercedes G-Class cabrio teaser

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the return of the open-top G-Class. 

A preview image shows a silhouette similar to the current tin-top model, but with a shortened roofline. 

It will be the first convertible G-Class since 2017's Maybach G650 Landaulet.

Everything we know: Mercedes G-Class cabriolet confirmed for worldwide comeback

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC front static

The new GLC kicks off what Mercedes-Benz calls its "biggest product offensive" in its history.

Designed to closely resemble the current combustion-engined GLC, it evolves the brand's design language with a new 'iconic grille' comprising 942 LED lights; inside, it gets a huge touchscreen spanning the width of the dashboard.

Underneath, it sits on the new MB.EA electric car platform, bringing 800V electricals and a range of 435 miles.

Everything you need to know2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is iX3 rival with 435-mile range

Mini John Cooper Works x Deus ex Machina

Mini Cooper SE x Deus ex Machina Skeg at Munich motor show

Mini has signalled renewed interest in high-performance cars with this pair of concepts, which will make their debut at Munich.

Based on the petrol and electric John Cooper Works hatchbacks, they are stripped-out racers produced with fashion brand Deus ex Machina.

While neither will make production, they are the first cranked-up Mini JCW models since the GP went out of production with the last-generation hatch in 2023.

Everything you need to know: Mini celebrates racing heritage with Cooper JCW concepts

Polestar 5

Polestar revealed the production-ready version of its Porsche Taycan rival at Munich, promising to offer nearly 900bhp in its most potent form.

The super-saloon is described as a “company-defining project” and is the first model built to use Polestar’s new 800V electrical architecture.

Largely developed in Britain, it's said to have “supercar levels” of stiffness and be the lightest model in its class - claims we've already been able to test as we've driven a prototype in the UK

Renault Clio

Renault has unveiled the all-new Clio, due in 2027, with a sharp, concept-inspired design and bolder stance.

A wider grille, diamond-style lighting, and more muscular proportions make it look sportier than ever. Inside, the cabin gets dual screens powered by Google software and a more modern feel.

Buyers can choose between a petrol option or a stronger hybrid, both tuned for everyday punch. Set to land in the UK in 2027, it's got a big, Fiesta-sized hole to fill on UK forecourts...

2027 Renault Clio revealed with bold new look and petrol power

Skoda Epiq

Skoda Epiq at Munich motor show

Skoda's new baby SUV promises to bring electrification to the masses, positioned – and, crucially, priced – to match the petrol-powered Kamiq.

A near-production concept is being shown on the Munich show floor, and it is expected to make it to showrooms almost enitrely unchanged.

Everything you need to know: New Skoda Epiq gears up to take on Renault 4 next year at £25k

Skoda Vision O concept

Skoda has pulled the wraps off a striking electric estate concept that points directly to the next Octavia, which swaps boxy practicality for a sleek, modern shape on VW’s new SSP platform.

A production version won’t hit roads until later this decade, but the message is clear: one of Europe's best-selling estate cars is going electric. 

Future of Skoda Octavia revealed with radical EV estate concept

Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo

Opel Corsa GSE Vision GT concept

This wild concept car packs 789bhp and weighs just 1170kg – but, under that dramatic skin, it also serves as a first look at the next-generation Corsa.

Indeed, it is based on the same STLA Small platform that is set to underpin that car, which is due to be revealed next year.

It will make its public debut at the Munich show.

Everything you need to know: Vauxhall reveals wild next-gen Corsa concept with 789bhp

Volkswagen ID Polo

VW ID Polo Munich motor show

VW has confirmed that the production version of the ID 2all concept shown at the previous Munich show will take on the Polo name.

It is displaying the finished car, due in showrooms next year priced from around £22,000, in Munich – albeit in a harlequin-inspired camouflage wrap.

The ID Polo will be offered with a choice of 38kWh and 56kWh batteries, with the latter said to yield a range of around 280 miles, and the ability to charge at speeds of up to 125kW.

Everything you need to know: Volkswagen confirms ID Polo name for new £22k EV

Volkswagen ID Polo GTI

VW ID Polo GTI at Munich motor show – front quarter static

Alongside the ID Polo, Volkswagen has provided details of the GTI hot hatch version that is due in 2027.

It will be boosted to 233bhp and sports more aggressive design cues, including flared wheel arches, boot-mounted spoilers and larger alloy wheels. 

As previously reported by Autocar, the company is also working on a Clubsport variant targeting a peak output of 282bhp.

Everything you need to know: Volkswagen ID Polo GTI: 233bhp hot hatch to arrive in 2027

Volkswagen ID Cross

VW ID Cross at 2025 Munich motor show – front quarter

Alongside the ID Polo, the taller and chunky ID Cross has been shown in near-production form for the first time. It will go on sale next year, just after the ID Polo. 

Effectively an electric alternative to the T-Cross, it will start at around £25,000, meaning it's set to be one of the cheapest electric SUVs on the market.

Everything you need to know: Volkswagen ID Cross previews chunky Puma Gen-E Rival

Volkswagen T-Roc

VW T Roc 2026 front quarter

The new second-generation T-Roc will be displayed in public for the first time at Munich, bringing a bold new look and a hybrid drivetrain that will be rolled out across VW's line-up.

It is set to be the final combustion car that VW will launch. All subsequent models are set to be battery-powered, if market conditions allow.

Deliveries will start in November and a hot R version is due next year with a high-performance hybrid powertrain.

Everything you need to know: New 2026 Volkswagen T-Roc brings bold look and hybrid power

Volvo ES90

Volvo ES90 front quarter

Volvo's most aerodynamic car yet – and its first electric car that isn't an SUV – is making its debut at Munich. 

Related to the EX90 SUV, the ES90 is a five-door liftback with ranges north of 400 miles regardless of whether it is fitted with the entry-level 88kWh battery or larger 102kWh pack.

Charging speeds are capped at 350kW, allowing examples with the bigger battery to refill from 10-80% in 20 minutes.

Alongside showing the ES90, Volvo is expected to provide a closer look at the upcoming EX60 SUV.

Everything you need to know about the ES90: New Volvo ES90 revealed as BMW i5 rival with 434 miles of range

Cobnapint 9 September 2025
The new T-Roc looks stunning - ly boring.
Thekrankis 8 September 2025
If those boring motorised appliances are the highlights I would dread to see the also rans and lowlights….
Peter Cavellini 8 September 2025

Nearly all the new cars shown except one look almost the same design,there was a time when none looked the same but I guess car design has stagnated just now.

