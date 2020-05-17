Top leasing deals: BMWs and Range Rovers for less than a PCP

Car finance is big business these days, with around 90% of new cars in the UK being obtained through personal contract purchase (PCP) deals.

Yet with four out of five drivers swapping into a new car at the end of their term, rather than taking up the option of buying their existing car, could leasing be a wiser option?

Also known as personal contract hire (PCH), this is essentially a long-term rental, which is familiar to business users but largely overlooked by private buyers.

You never get to own the car, but the deposits and monthly rental bills are usually much lower than for a PCP, making this is a great way to get your hands on models that would ordinarily be out of reach.

Most manufacturers offer PCH as an option, but you’ll get the best deals from the dedicated leasing firms, most of which operate online.

To give an idea of what’s out there, we’ve gathered together 20 cars that are as interesting as they are entertaining – and with everything from SUVs to sports cars, there should be something for everyone.

Range Rover Evoque D150 2WD R-Dynamic

The new Evoque is arguably the most desirable small SUV there is. With its successful update of the original’s slick design and step-changes in quality and driving dynamics, the baby Rangie is now as good as it looks. It’s assured and precise on the road, while its trick Terrain Response system means it can go farther off the beaten track than many 4x4 rivals. Then there’s the interior, which oozes a sense of calm: few places are as pleasant to pass the miles in.