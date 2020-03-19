New 2020 Seat Leon: new images released ahead of UK launch

But it’s the Leon eHybrid that’s the biggest story. This mates a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor, a 13kWh battery pack and a six-speed DSG. Making 201bhp (no torque figures are quoted), it’s claimed to have a 38-mile electric-only range, with a full charge taking just over three hours from an AC charger. This powertrain will be available in both the hatchback and estate.
The Leon will be offered in six trim levels, each with equipment upgrades over its predecessor. Prices are expected to start from around £20,000 – about the same as the equivalent Octavia.
Q&A, Marcus Keith, head of white vehicle development and chassis, Seat
Which cars did you benchmark as the dynamic target for the new Leon?
In regards to the chassis, we were benchmarking a sporty Ford [the Focus ST] and a sporty Hyundai [the i30 N] even for the standard Leon models. We don’t see them as competition, but also the Volkswagen Golf and Golf R and the Audi A3 and S3.
Does this mean the Leon will feel firmer and sportier than the Golf?
Absolutely: a sporty feeling is paramount. The behaviour of a Seat isn’t supposed to be comfortable, but still in among the sportiness we’ve made a very comfortable car. The FR model is 15mm lower and has adaptive dampers; if you want, you can take the needle from Comfort over to Sport.
What challenges were brought by engineering the plug-in hybrid?
Hybrid was a new area for us. We wanted the mild hybrids to offer behaviour you can feel as they regenerate and assist. In the plug-in hybrid, there was a big undertaking on tuning the behaviour of the car. Compared with the Golf GTE, we changed a couple of things in the DCC [Dynamic Chassis Control] to make it stiffer. Then we calibrated the powertrain differently at places like the Nürburgring.
Why no 12V mild hybrid and why does the 48V system come with only a DSG ’box?
The 12V system won’t make it into the Leon. There’s so much current that you need so many cables in the car, and it doesn’t bring enough benefit. To do a manual is more time-consuming, because you need to take into account the gearchanges of the customers. The product team said no, because we’re selling quite a lot of automatics now.
Have you made efficiency improvements elsewhere?
Yes: you feel it in all engine combinations. We’ve improved more than 60% of the variants compared with the old ones. We tried hard to get good CO2 emissions and good aerodynamics. The old car has [a drag coefficient of] 0.32 Cd; this one is 0.29 Cd.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
No bad...
Nice looking car, better looking than the Ford Focus?, yes, I'd say so, ok, the interior hasn't changed much, but it really wasn't that bad anyway..
artill
What a dull effort. i fail to
What a dull effort. i fail to see what this offers over anything else VAG do, let alone the competition.
si73
Looks remarkably similar to a
Citytiger
The Interior
looks to be full of hard scratchy plastics, probably more evidence of cost cutting, but hey its got a stuck on iPad..
superstevie
I had a MK1 Leon as a company
This, though, hmmm...
The interior looks like a low rent version of the new Golf, and the exterior looks like a mix of many rivals. The front is like a sharpened up version of the i30, profile has a whiff of focus, and the rear is like a Subaru Impreza from the mid 00s.
The estate looks very long, good for practicality I hope.
adrian888
Like it
Contrary to my earlier MG3 alike comment this looks good and even better as an estate. The latter should sell well if the Golf 8 no longer has an estate option.
TStag
This is a really dull car.
This is a really dull car. Are Seat trying to go bust?
tuga
Size
It's actually 17mm narrower than the last one, not wider. You know, facts and editors and stuff.
Quite like it. Better looking than the previous one, much better looking than the Golf 8. The estate is a bit iffy though.
typos1
It looks so similar to the
It looks so similar to the old one you wonder why they bothered. Another VW in a dress, so competent but boring, bland and chracterless, I d rather walk.
abkq
A basically fine exterior
A basically fine exterior design that is marred by the exaggerated sharply pressed crease lines.
The car's profile flows beautifully but the crease lines, far from adding interest to the side view, badly disrupt this fluidity.
The interior approaches BMW level of awfulness.
Pages
Add your comment